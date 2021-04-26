Conkright shooting for Columbia

North County High School senior Kyle Conkright recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue his education at Columbia College, a NAIA program located in Columbia, Mo. Conkright has earned multiple all-conference and all-district honors while scoring more than 1,500 career points, and helped the Raiders capture their first district title since 1995 in early March. Also seated are his father Kevin Conkright, sister Tyler Conkright and mother Bobbie Conkright. Standing, from left, are Dig Deep Basketball instructor Stephon Martinez and North County head basketball coach Jimmy Palmer.