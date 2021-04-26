 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Conkright shooting for Columbia
0 comments

Conkright shooting for Columbia

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Conkright shooting for Columbia
Submitted Photo

North County High School senior Kyle Conkright recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue his education at Columbia College, a NAIA program located in Columbia, Mo. Conkright has earned multiple all-conference and all-district honors while scoring more than 1,500 career points, and helped the Raiders capture their first district title since 1995 in early March. Also seated are his father Kevin Conkright, sister Tyler Conkright and mother Bobbie Conkright. Standing, from left, are Dig Deep Basketball instructor Stephon Martinez and North County head basketball coach Jimmy Palmer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News