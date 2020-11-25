Cougars control overtime to capture season opener

CADET – Wasting a six-point lead during the final minute of regulation in the season opener could have mentally broken a young and depleted Kingston boys basketball team.
But the Cougars regrouped and reverted to an aggressive style of defensive pressure that served them well in the second quarter to emerge victorious on Tuesday night.
Kingston generated a 12-2 scoring burst over the first two minutes of overtime, and edged Herculaneum 64-58 with a limited rotation of seven players.
Standout forward Matt Nelson began his junior campaign with 27 points and 10 rebounds, and netted a 3-point play for a 53-46 lead less than a minute into the extra session.
But the tone was set moments earlier by freshman guard Cody Yates, who delivered huge minutes with lone senior Bobby Berger unable to play and starting guard Dylan Morrison already having fouled out.
Yates dribbled end to end to score off a Herculaneum turnover, and leaped to deflect a subsequent pass near the opposing basket for another layup during the crucial run.
“There was no hesitation putting him out there,” 13th-year Kingston coach Paul Hamilton said. “He’s a freshman, but he knows the game and is really athletic. Some moments can be too big for kids, but I thought he rose to the occasion when he needed to.”
Wyatt Jessen dished to Nelson in close proximity for a 57-47 advantage, and sank four straight free throws after the Blackcats had pulled to within five.
Yates ended his stellar varsity debut with 15 points and five steals, and sparked the Cougars with three transition layups and a 3-pointer in the second quarter alone.
The high energy expended early by Kingston created a real concern regarding fatigue, but Kingston (1-0) had enough in reserve to still be disruptive when it mattered most.
“That’s the only style we’re going to play this year,” Hamilton said. “It’s what we did all summer long and even toward the end of last year. The zone press was working pretty well so we stuck with it and didn’t have to show all of our defensive stuff tonight.”
The Cougars needed a massive defensive stop just to extend the game despite restoring a 46-40 lead on a putback and free throw by Nelson with 56.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Herculaneum (0-1) rallied when Isaiah Bracey rebounded a missed free throw and found Gabe Watkins for a clutch 3-pointer. The visitors then benefited from an officiating error.
An inadvertent whistle blew as Bracey looked for a trapping steal out of an inbounds play. No foul was called, and possession was awarded to the Blackcats.
Junior forward Dallin Fuller capped his strong fourth stanza with a driving layup to even the score, and tallied 24 points plus eight rebounds overall.
Herculaneum held for the final shot of regulation after Nelson was called for traveling with 19 seconds left, but could only muster a forced leaner that failed to catch the rim as time expired.
Kingston enjoyed a 38-29 lead after Collin Sumpter and Nelson finished layups off broken pressure early in the fourth, but committed three costly turnovers in the next two minutes.
The Blackcats countered with an 8-0 run bookended by a Dylan Jarvis runner and 3-point play from Fuller that suddenly made it 38-37.
“We gave the momentum back to them after playing three really good quarters I thought,” Hamilton said. “Our point guard was in foul trouble. Our backup point guard was not with us tonight, and we also had a starter and backup big out tonight. Despite all of that, we came out firing in overtime. I was really proud of the effort.”
Herculaneum sank 15-of-22 free throws after attempting none in the first half. Kingston was 12-of-22 at the stripe, helped by 5-of-6 in overtime.
Bracey drilled a nifty turnaround jumper to give the Blackcats a 12-8 edge as the first quarter concluded. He notched 10 points and four assists while Tanner Wiese chipped in eight points.
The Cougars answered with a pivotal 12-0 push – comprised of four Yates field goals and a go-ahead triple by Jessen – and surrendered only four second-quarter points.
The defensive boost came after Kingston primarily targeted Nelson early on. He netted all eight of his team’s points in the first quarter, but several passes in his direction were either tipped or stolen.
“That’s something we have to talk about. I thought in the beginning that we probably tried to give him the ball too much and forced some bad turnovers,” Hamilton said. “But in the third quarter, we moved the ball really well, and that opened things up for him. Our other guards were able to penetrate or drive the baseline. I think that will be a theme for us.”
Herculaneum trailed 20-16 at intermission. Clear contact was not detected when Fuller, who posted 16 points over the last 12 minutes, elevated for a dunk attempt on a partial breakaway.
Sumpter provided nine points, and marked the largest separation of the game at 29-18 with a pull-up jumper. Jessen added eight points and three steals toward the win.
Kingston next enters the Valley Tournament as the top seed. The Cougars will receive a first-round bye since Viburnum withdrew from the field due to quarantine.
