Cougars control overtime to capture season opener

The Cougars answered with a pivotal 12-0 push – comprised of four Yates field goals and a go-ahead triple by Jessen – and surrendered only four second-quarter points.

The defensive boost came after Kingston primarily targeted Nelson early on. He netted all eight of his team’s points in the first quarter, but several passes in his direction were either tipped or stolen.

“That’s something we have to talk about. I thought in the beginning that we probably tried to give him the ball too much and forced some bad turnovers,” Hamilton said. “But in the third quarter, we moved the ball really well, and that opened things up for him. Our other guards were able to penetrate or drive the baseline. I think that will be a theme for us.”

Herculaneum trailed 20-16 at intermission. Clear contact was not detected when Fuller, who posted 16 points over the last 12 minutes, elevated for a dunk attempt on a partial breakaway.

Sumpter provided nine points, and marked the largest separation of the game at 29-18 with a pull-up jumper. Jessen added eight points and three steals toward the win.

Kingston next enters the Valley Tournament as the top seed. The Cougars will receive a first-round bye since Viburnum withdrew from the field due to quarantine.

