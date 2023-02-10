PARK HILLS – Cody Yates attacked the rim at two crucial moments during the fourth quarter, and helped the Kingston boys basketball team defeat West County for only the second time in program history.

Yates sank two free throws with four-tenths of a second remaining after being fouled on a drive, and the Cougars prevailed 43-41 in the fifth-place bracket of the MAAA Tournament on Thursday.

Although both teams finished with single-digit turnovers, stingy defense still dominated a contest that featured 11 total lead changes.

Yates netted a game-high 17 points, and dunked off a full-court outlet pass just a few seconds after Ty Harlow put West County ahead for the last time at 38-37 on a deep 3-pointer.

Bulldogs forward Caden Merrill drained two clutch free throws with 15 seconds left to square the game at 41-41, but Yates attacked off the dribble to draw clear contact on the elbow before time expired.

Kingston (12-10) avenged a two-point conference loss from last month, and will face Farmington for fifth place on Saturday at Valley High School.

Collin Sumpter provided 12 points for the Cougars. Wyatt Johnson grabbed eight rebounds, and handed them a 35-32 lead on a putback before Jaxon Campbell banked in a tying triple for the Bulldogs.

West County (13-9), which led 10-9 after one quarter, received 11 points from Levi Hale and nine more from center Chasten Horton. Harlow thrived defensively with four steals.

Kingston assumed its largest advantage of 15-10 on consecutive 3-pointers by Johnson and Yates to start the second quarter. West County answered with two triples in a row from Harlow and Hale.

Sumpter scored off an interior pass from Johnson, and the Cougars carried a slim 19-18 lead into halftime.

Farmington 62, North County 56

PARK HILLS – Farmington outscored North County 23-9 over a six-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, and snapped an eight-game losing streak to its fiercest rival on Thursday.

Logan Schaupert scored 16 points and fellow sophomore Cannon Roth notched 15 during a 62-56 victory in the fifth-place bracket of the MAAA Tournament.

Farmington (9-12) showed some inexperience against late defensive pressure after building a maximum 15-point lead, but made 17-of-20 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold on.

The offensive production picked up rapidly after the Knights carried a 33-32 lead into the final stanza. Cooper Tripp and Max Lamonds highlighted a 12-1 run by draining 3-pointers.

Ensuing baskets by Kooper Kekec and Jobe Smith of North County (10-11) were promptly answered by Schaupert and Roth, and the Knights were soon ahead 56-41 after Justus Boyer hit two free throws.

The last 1:56 of the game turned adventurous for Farmington with a series of rushed miscues. North County capitalized off its steals to deliver a 15-4 push.

With starters Grant Mullins and Kekec already having fouled out, Layne Wigger quickly amassed nine points, including a stolen inbounds pass and layup before making it 60-56 from long range.

But the frantic comeback ultimately fell short for the Raiders, who last fell to Farmington four years ago. The Knights will face Kingston on Saturday.

Wigger totaled a game-high 24 points along with three steals. Smith had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and gave North County a 13-9 lead with a putback at the first-quarter buzzer.

Farmington continued to struggle for points throughout the first half, except for Schaupert with four field goals, and trailed 22-16 at intermission.

Roth caused a momentum shift by scoring three straight baskets at the outset of the third quarter on layup, turnaround shot from the low post and pull-up jumper in the lane.

Lamonds capped an overall 13-2 run with a 3-pointer, but North County rallied from 29-24 down when Wigger switched hands on a drive and finished a tying 3-point play at 32-32.

Boyer tallied nine points, and Tripp added eight off the bench for Farmington. Braydon Berry matched Lamonds with seven each.

Mullins tossed in eight points for the Raiders, but picked up a costly technical after bumping into Boyer during a dead ball situation in the fourth quarter.

Scott City 56, St. Paul 49

SCOTT CITY, Mo. – The St. Paul boys were plagued by excessive turnovers on Thursday, and dropped a 56-49 road contest to Scott City.

DeVontae Minor paced the Giants with 15 points. Isaiah Dumas finished with 13 points, and Will Folk chipped in 12.

St. Paul (5-18) was in action for the third consecutive night.