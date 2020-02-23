District Basketball: Blackcats solve AV in crucial fourth meeting

FREDERICKTOWN – A fast start from the perimeter gave the Fredericktown boys basketball team some early excitement during their fourth battle this season with Arcadia Valley.
The Blackcats effectively shifted to dribble penetration as the primary mode of attack down the stretch, and dominated the last six minutes Saturday night while avenging three previous single-digit losses.
Nate Miller scored a game-high 21 points, and Fredericktown finished a solid 14-of-17 from the line to prevail 63-48 in the opening round of the Class 3, District 2 tournament.
Grant Shankle added 18 points overall, and combined with Miller for seven field goals in a first quarter that concluded with consecutive 3-pointers by Shankle and Andrew Starkey.
Seth Laut chipped in 10 points for the sixth-seeded Fredericktown (12-13), which will challenge Kelly in the second semifinal matchup played on Monday night.
Arcadia Valley (13-12) began the second period with a 7-0 run, including two baskets by Carter Brogan, and got a 3-point play off a putback by Daniel Horn to trim a 23-11 deficit to 30-26 at halftime.
The Tigers completed the comeback for a 42-41 lead, and Caleb Crowell answered a slashing layup by Miller to restore a 44-43 difference.
Fredericktown took control from there. Miller netted a 3-point play, Shankle connected with a friendly bounce from the perimeter, and Starkey made a driving dish to Laut during a 10-0 run.
Brogan countered with a couple of pull-up jumpers while pacing AV with 13 points, but the Blackcats stretched a 57-48 advantage as Alex Sikes, Miller and Shankle each made perfect trips to the line.
Horn tallied 11 points in his final varsity game, and Logan Pannebecker added eight with a pair of 3-pointers for the Tigers.
Lesterville 81, St. Paul 50
ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – Vince Mathes compiled 20 points with four assists, and Lesterville routed St. Paul 81-50 in the first round of the Class 1, District 3 tournament on Saturday.
Holden Laughman notched a double-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the second-seeded Bearcats (20-7).
James Gibson moved past 1,000 career points while totaling 16 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Ryan Dempsey scored 21 points to pace St. Paul (5-20), which jumped ahead 17-11 before Lesterville responded for a 33-23 halftime lead.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fredericktown 66, Kelly 58
FREDERICKTOWN – Senior guard Mallory Mathes gave the Fredericktown girls a morning boost after drilling five 3-pointers during the first half on Saturday.
Her fellow starters shouldered more of the scoring burden after intermission, and the Lady Blackcats knocked off Kelly 66-58 in Class 3, District 2 first-round action.
Fredericktown (7-18) notched its third consecutive victory, and will have home-court advantage when facing top seed Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday evening.
Mathes contributed 21 of her game-high 26 points toward a 31-29 halftime lead in a game that tipped off at 9 a.m. The Lady Blackcats increased the margin to 52-46 after three quarters.
Linley Rehkop had 13 points, Kayleigh Slinkard scored 11 and Kyndal Dodd finished with 10 on the winning side. Fredericktown enjoyed an early 20-14 cushion.
Alaney Moore tallied 17 points while Kiya Lambert added 15 and Allison Owens notched 13 for Kelly (16-11), which made 10-of-11 free throws as a squad.
West County 60, Scott City 45
FREDERICKTOWN – Dori McRaven poured in 33 points, and the West County girls eliminated Scott City 60-45 in a Class 3, District 2 quarterfinal contest.
Madalyn Herrera added 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs (19-6), who will face Woodland on Tuesday for a berth in the title game.
West County established a 29-17 halftime margin behind 21 points from McRaven, and carried a 47-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Scott City (11-14) received 23 points from Kacie Daigger.
Woodland 58, Arcadia Valley 52
FREDERICKTOWN – Despite getting another career best from junior guard Gracee Smith, the Arcadia Valley offense struggled in a season-ending loss on Saturday.
Woodland commenced a crucial 13-0 scoring run late in the third quarter, and upset the third-seeded Lady Tigers 58-52 in a Class 3, District 2 first-round game.
Destinee Cowell netted 17 points, and three others achieved double digits as the sixth-seeded Lady Cardinals (12-14) advanced to face West County on Tuesday.
Smith scored 38 points while going 6-of-11 from beyond the arc, and also claimed nine rebounds for Arcadia Valley (16-11), which increased a 30-29 halftime lead to 39-33.
Her teammates combined to generate just 14 points while collectively going 5-of-31 from the field, however, and a string of six straight district final appearances for AV was snapped.
The Lady Tigers committed 20 turnovers, and suffered a scoring drought that spanned more than five minutes as the opposition built a 46-39 lead.
Arcadia Valley trimmed the margin to 51-50 with 1:53 remaining, but Woodland countered the next six points to seal the outcome.
Maddi Altenthal had 13 points, Emma Brown pitched in 11 and Addie Johnson notched 10 more for the Lady Cardinals.
Kirsten Day brought down 11 rebounds and Katie Whited made three assists in their varsity finale as seniors. Hannah Helvey added eight rebounds, and Jaidyn Phelps made three steals for AV.
Valle Catholic 45, Bloomfield 28
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. – Valle Catholic advanced to the Class 2, District 3 semifinal round with a comfortable 45-28 triumph over tournament host Bloomfield.
Riley Siebert grabbed eight rebounds and matched Reann Nickelson with 10 points each for the second-seeded Lady Warriors (12-13), who will battle familiar foe St. Vincent on Monday.
Adison Musgrave scored a game-high 18 points for Bloomfield (2-10).
St. Paul 59, Summersville 38
ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – Freshman guard Brylee Durbin dropped in 18 points, and St. Paul extended its single-season program record for wins by defeating Summersville 59-38 on Saturday.
The third-seeded Giants (16-10) advanced to face Eminence on Monday night in the Class 1, District 3 semifinal round at South Iron High School.
Izzie Carroll added 11 points and Paige Ames netted 10 in the victory.