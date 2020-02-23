District Basketball: Blackcats solve AV in crucial fourth meeting

FREDERICKTOWN – A fast start from the perimeter gave the Fredericktown boys basketball team some early excitement during their fourth battle this season with Arcadia Valley.

The Blackcats effectively shifted to dribble penetration as the primary mode of attack down the stretch, and dominated the last six minutes Saturday night while avenging three previous single-digit losses.

Nate Miller scored a game-high 21 points, and Fredericktown finished a solid 14-of-17 from the line to prevail 63-48 in the opening round of the Class 3, District 2 tournament.

Grant Shankle added 18 points overall, and combined with Miller for seven field goals in a first quarter that concluded with consecutive 3-pointers by Shankle and Andrew Starkey.

Seth Laut chipped in 10 points for the sixth-seeded Fredericktown (12-13), which will challenge Kelly in the second semifinal matchup played on Monday night.

Arcadia Valley (13-12) began the second period with a 7-0 run, including two baskets by Carter Brogan, and got a 3-point play off a putback by Daniel Horn to trim a 23-11 deficit to 30-26 at halftime.