BONNE TERRE – The Farmington boys basketball team stormed back from 14 points down in the second half, and had an opportunity to take the final shot of regulation on Wednesday night.

Payton Brown instead rescued a struggling Hillsboro interior defense, and Luka Pool sank a memorable buzzer beater to seize a 63-60 victory in the Class 5, District 1 tournament first round.

Noah Holland and Dominic Sutton each scored 15 points among four players in double figures. Hillsboro (21-6) escaped to earn a semifinal clash against Sikeston on Friday.

Farmington (10-17) suffered its seventh defeat this season by seven points or less, but not without a resilient comeback sparked by senior forward Justus Boyer.

The Knights trailed 60-53 before Boyer netted a putback, Logan Schaupert sank a pull-up jumper and Cannon Roth drilled a tying 3-pointer on three straight possessions.

The Hawks missed an ensuing front-end free throw and threw a subsequent pass out bounds, enabling the Knights to melt more than a minute off the clock with a chance to win.

Freshman guard Cooper Tripp got past one defender on a baseline drive, but Brown elevated for a well-timed rejection with about 5 seconds left.

Pool took an immediate outlet pass from Sutton, dribbled over the midcourt stripe and released a 27-foot prayer on target just before time expired.

Pool finished with 12 points and Brown added 10 more for Hillsboro, which established a 47-33 cushion when Holland hit consecutive 3-pointers with teammate Nick Marchetti.

An up-and-down senior season for Boyer was stamped with a game-high 24 points, including 18 during a brilliant stretch of the third quarter.

Farmington attacked a defense that was often late to rotate. After drilling two 3-pointers, Boyer coaxed in an awkward layup while knocked down and added two more strong finishes.

Hillsboro capped the period leading 51-43 after Sutton struck from long range. But the Knights resumed their rally after Sutton and Brown restored an 11-point margin.

Logan Schaupert turned another drive into a 3-point play, and Roth pulled Farmington to within 56-51 on a 3-pointer following an offensive rebound and kickout pass from Braydon Berry.

Roth carried the Farmington offense before halftime on penetration through the lane, and punctuated his sophomore campaign with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Pool notched a 3-point play to give Hillsboro a 17-12 lead after the first quarter featured four ties.

Roth sank his second of four triples, and Boyer finished an aggressive transition runner through traffic for a 22-21 Farmington edge.

Holland, who opened the game with a dunk ahead of the pack, sank a 3-pointer during an ensuing 7-0 push as the Hawks were up 28-22 at halftime.

Schaupert had 10 points for the Knights, who committed eight turnovers while forcing 13.

Sikeston 69, North County 25

BONNE TERRE – Dontrez Williams nailed three 3-point shots within the first five minutes, and spurred second-seeded Sikeston toward a dominant postseason opener on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs thrived in half-court and transition situations, and committed just one turnover in the first half while routing North County 69-25 at the Class 5, District 1 tournament.

Sophomore Lekereon McCray produced game highs with 19 points and six steals, and Sikeston (20-7) advanced to face Hillsboro in the semifinal round on Friday.

North County (11-16) has lacked a true power forward since senior Andrew Civey underwent shoulder surgery in January, and its top perimeter threats faced tough defense from the Bulldogs.

McCray had a transition layup and 3-pointer before the first quarter ended, and Christopher Artis, Jr. made the margin 17-3 by cashing in another steal.

Grant Mullins emerged from a loose-ball scramble to snap a six-minute scoring drought, and fellow seniors Layne Wigger and Jobe Smith notched two field goals each before halftime.

But the Bulldogs had previously created a 26-5 lead on seven straight points from McCray, who looked to attack when available. Artis also scored seven of his nine points in the second quarter.

North County saw its 38-16 deficit at the break balloon amid empty shooting results over the next 6 minutes and 25 seconds. Sikeston conversely faced no such adversity.

The Bulldogs made the contest a runaway with a 22-0 outburst. Tristan Wiggins provided the spark with two straight transition layups, and McCray scored twice off a series of three consecutive turnovers.

Williams hit an impressive spinning layup off a jump stop and pivot before Harrison Arndt bumped the difference to 60-16 on an open 3-pointer.

Williams ended with 15 points and four blocks.

Wigger, who recently achieved 1,000 career points for the Raiders, sank two jumpers during the brisk fourth quarter to score a team-high nine. Kooper Kekec collected six rebounds.

Potosi 56, Ste. Genevieve 49

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Potosi boys were in danger of suffering a second meltdown at the home court of Ste. Genevieve this season after blowing a 16-point lead on Wednesday night.

Sophomore Carter Whitley drained a massive 3-pointer, however, and the third-seeded Trojans sank 11-of-13 free throws during the fourth quarter to extend their season.

Whitley finished with a game-high 25 points, and Potosi overcame 20 turnovers to eliminate the host Dragons 56-49 in the Class 4, District 2 semifinal round.

Gabe Brawley tallied 17 points and made a tiebreaking pair of free throws just before fouling out. The Trojans achieved their first 20-win season since 2015.

For the second straight year, Potosi ousted Ste. Gene. from the postseason and booked a spot in the championship round against state-ranked Central on Friday evening.

Senior forward Kaden Flye paced the Dragons in his final varsity game with 19 points and 13 rebounds, producing four baskets in the fourth quarter.

Ricky Hunter, the career scoring leader for Ste. Genevieve (19-8), finished with 14 points following an early struggle. The Dragons were just 9-of-20 from the line.

Potosi carried a 31-20 halftime lead, and built its largest advantage at 38-22 after Ty Mills drained a 3-pointer and Brawley rolled down a jumper after a forced turnover.

Ste. Genevieve stormed back with a 17-4 run. Aiden Boyer converted a 3-pointer, and Hunter made a steal and layup before beating the third-quarter buzzer from long range at 40-32.

Flye opened the fourth with a putback, and Alex Basler drove for a layup through contact to draw within 40-39. Hunter tied the game at 43-43 from the line with 4:15 remaining.

Whitley muscled in a follow-and-one moments earlier, and was clutch from the perimeter before two free throws capped a 7-0 spurt to restore a 50-43 lead.

A lethargic start proved costly for the second-seeded Dragons, who trailed 16-5 through one quarter and was unofficially 2-of-14 from 3-point range.

Potosi surged ahead 8-0 after Zane West nailed a triple. Brawley knocked down a series of short jumpers to compile nine points before the stanza concluded.

Flye brought Ste. Genevieve within 25-18 from the low post. The Trojans closed the half when Whitley scored off a steal and falling outlet from Gavin Portell after Ezekiel Sisk threw down a dunk.

Central 71, Affton 31

STE. GENEVIEVE – Central opened its postseason on Wednesday with a 15-1 scoring run, and powered past Affton 71-31 in the Class 4, District 2 semifinal round.

Jobe Bryant finished with 15 points, and Kendall Horton scored 11 of his 13 before halftime as the top-seeded Rebels advanced to face Potosi in the title game on Friday.

Caden Casey sank the second of consecutive 3-pointers to punctuate the first quarter at 23-7. Central (24-3) connected nine times from beyond the arc.

Horton netted his second straight basket on a behind-the-back feed from Bryant, and assisted Triston Stewart during a 2-on-1 fast break after Casey threw an outlet pass from the surface.

Mason Williams hit a driving layup and 3-pointer on back-to-back Central possessions while totaling 12 points, and Zack Boyd scored to create a 49-20 halftime lead.

Sean LaRose paced Affton (11-16) with 14 points, including a couple of transition runners during the second quarter. But turnovers plagued the Cougars.

Williams and Collin McMullen struck from the perimeter for a 63-25 margin in the third. Chris LaChance converted a 3-point play, and Justin Robinson added a third-chance putback off the Rebels’ bench.

Dexter 52, Fredericktown 41

DEXTER, Mo. – Fredericktown ended its boys basketball season in the Class 4, District 1 semifinal round on Wednesday night as top-seeded host Dexter prevailed 52-41.

Cole Nichols scored 12 of his game-high 27 points in the second quarter to help the Bearcats establish a 24-16 halftime lead. He was also 8-of-12 from the line.

Truman Krapf added 18 points on six 3-pointers for Dexter (19-8), which advanced to face Notre Dame in the championship game on Friday.

Fredericktown (12-16) ended the first quarter leading 10-9, but its offense was mostly held in check.

Andrew Starkey ended his varsity career as the all-time scoring leader for the Blackcats with 1,663 points after breaking the previous record on Monday.

Fellow senior Riley Fraire equaled Starkey with 10 points in the game. Zander Stephens tossed in nine points, and Mark Heine tossed in eight.