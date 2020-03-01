District Basketball: Raiders handle district challenge from Potosi

PARK HILLS – Wil Claywell snapped North County out of a lethargic rut by drilling three consecutive 3-point shots during a crucial 14-0 run in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
The third-seeded Raiders turned the upset hopes of Potosi aside, and advanced in Class 4, District 2 after trailing for a significant portion of the first-round game.
Claywell finished with six triples overall while scoring 21 points, and North County (20-7) secured a third matchup this season with Hillsboro on Tuesday night.
Karter Kekec provided a game-high 26 points, and gave the Raiders a 64-54 advantage on a transition layup through contact after Clayton Crow had completed previous 3-pont play.
Potosi (4-21) received points from just four players in defeat, but two of them combined for a whopping 36-0 margin in bench production.
Malachi Peppers shined with 24 pointss for the Trojans, confined to the second and third quarters. His pull-up jumper and subsequent basket of a steal created a 34-29 halftime lead.
Josh Bradbrook added a driving dunk before the break and supplied 12 points, including a corner triple that opened the fourth and spotted Potosi a 54-50 edge.
Claywell answered with threes on back-to-back possessions. Crow contributed 11 points to the win, and Kekec finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the line.
Potosi responded from early deficits of 11-3 and 18-9. Kaleb Coffman scored on a putback and baseline jumper within a 16-2 run, and two Bradbrook baskets sparked a sudden 25-20 lead.
Kekec headed to the bench with three fouls after his fast-break layup keyed a 7-0 answer by the Raiders, and Potosi capitalized with a 9-2 run going into the break.
Ryker Walton bolstered the Trojans with 15 points, and both clubs shot better than 50 percent from the field in the first half.
Farmington 79, De Soto 49
PARK HILLS – Junior guard Brant Gray scorched the net by scoring his team’s first 20 points of the third quarter within a six-minute stretch on Saturday.
The Farmington boys basketball team went a sizzling 14-of-22 from 3-point range, and routed De Soto 79-49 in the first round of the Class 4, District 2 Tournament.
Gray connected from long range on the first shot following halftime, and sank three more threes as a 31-20 lead swelled to 49-27. He finished with a game-high 22 points.
Jonah Burgess capped the period with a putback to make it 58-32, and the Knights got six 3-pointers from its bench rotation in the fourth to invoke a running clock.
Carson Sutton quickly compiled 10 points, while Burgess ended with nine and Jacob Jarvis matched Bracey Blanton with eight apiece.
Farmington (17-10) shot 58 percent for the contest, and earned a third chance to challenge tournament host Central in the semifinal round on Tuesday night.
Drake Turnbo sank three triples and scored 12 points to pace De Soto (8-18), which led for the final time at 7-5. Levi Fischer added 10 points plus six rebounds.
The Knights moved in front to stay on an 8-0 spurt as Blanton and Isaiah Robinson sandwiched threes around a transition layup by J.P. Ruble.
Blanton punctuated the first half for fourth-seeded Farmington by hitting a floater after Jacob Jarvis scored inside.
Robinson collected a game-high 10 rebounds and added seven points while Isaac Tinnin chipped in six on two perimeter strikes.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Potosi 60, De Soto 50
PARK HILLS – Olivia Coleman found a lethal shooting touch early in the fourth quarter to sink opposing De Soto while extending the Potosi girls basketball season.
The senior forward scored a game-high 23 points, and the fourth-seeded Lady Trojans prevailed 60-50 in the Class 4, District 2 opening round on Saturday.
Freshman Kya Gibson added 10 points, and Potosi (13-13) knocked down 18-of-25 free throws to secure a semifinal berth against top seed Central on Monday night.
De Soto (8-18) stayed within 39-31 late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by sophomore Trista Grobe, who netted a team-high 14 points.
Coleman would clinch the outcome, however, by sinking three consecutive triples of her own, the last of which made it 54-35 and gave her 1,200 career points.
Gibson made a layup off an ensuing Potosi steal to create the largest separation of the game before De Soto delivered a cosmetic 15-4 run down the stretch.
The Lady Trojans never looked back after back-to-back threes from senior Jayleen Like and Gibson broke an early 8-8 tie. Five free throws by Kadence Sadler helped the margin reach double digits.
Taylor Jones had 11 points for the Dragons, including a 3-pointer that beat the halftime buzzer at 29-17. Kamryn Pehle tallied 10 points with nine rebounds.
North County 67, Hillsboro 36
PARK HILLS – Hillsboro had no answer for the substantial height advantage of third-seeded North County while enduring a large rebounding disparity on Saturday.
The Lady Raiders comfortably triumphed 67-36 in the Class 4, District 2 opening round despite losing the turnover margin and converting only 7-of-21 free throws.
Senior forward Kayleigh Winch netted a game-high 21 points as North County (19-7) feasted on second-chance baskets created by crashing the offensive boards.
Freshman Lainey Calkins added eight points with 10 rebounds, Kamryn Winch totaled eight points and nine rebounds. Emily Veach and Julia Christopher each splashed in two 3-pointers.
The Lady Raiders outscored Hillsboro 22-5 in the second quarter to build a 33-14 halftime lead, and will meet Farmington on Monday night after they split two previous battles.
Nine players from North County contributed offensively in the second half as Addie Layton, Paris Larkin and Emily Pruneau notched late field goals.
Kayleigh Winch capped the third quarter with a basket from the post at 53-25, and Kamryn Winch began the fourth in similar fashion to introduce the continuous clock.
Senior Alicen Dietrich and freshman Sophia Horrell each had 10 points to pace Hillsboro (4-22).