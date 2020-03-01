District Basketball: Raiders handle district challenge from Potosi

Claywell answered with threes on back-to-back possessions. Crow contributed 11 points to the win, and Kekec finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the line.

Potosi responded from early deficits of 11-3 and 18-9. Kaleb Coffman scored on a putback and baseline jumper within a 16-2 run, and two Bradbrook baskets sparked a sudden 25-20 lead.

Kekec headed to the bench with three fouls after his fast-break layup keyed a 7-0 answer by the Raiders, and Potosi capitalized with a 9-2 run going into the break.

Ryker Walton bolstered the Trojans with 15 points, and both clubs shot better than 50 percent from the field in the first half.

Farmington 79, De Soto 49

PARK HILLS – Junior guard Brant Gray scorched the net by scoring his team’s first 20 points of the third quarter within a six-minute stretch on Saturday.

The Farmington boys basketball team went a sizzling 14-of-22 from 3-point range, and routed De Soto 79-49 in the first round of the Class 4, District 2 Tournament.