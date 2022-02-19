District Basketball: Tigers, Bulldogs handle first-round opponents

LEADWOOD – Arcadia Valley began defense of last year’s Class 3, District 3 boys district basketball title by taking control against Clearwater in the second half on Saturday.

Junior forward Jackson Dement was a force inside with 24 points and 16 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Tigers prevailed 58-41 in the opening round.

Colin Whited finished with 12 points, and Jasper Inman gave the AV roster a second double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Arcadia Valley (9-15) overcame a rough 1-of-16 shooting performance from 3-point range to earn a clash with top-seeded Kingston on Tuesday at West County High School.

Senior forward Daylan Conner had 12 points before fouling out to pace Clearwater (6-14), and knocked down an immediate tying triple after his squad trailed 22-19 at halftime.

Whited and Dement answered with back-to-back field goals as Arcadia Valley embarked on a pivotal 16-6 run to close the third quarter with a 38-28 advantage.

Willie Carter nailed the lone triple for AV to begin the fourth. Dement powered in a 3-point play before a driving finish by Whited pushed the margin to 51-33.

The first half featured 10 lead changes, the last of which arrived when Inman received an interior pass for an 18-16 advantage.

Keegan Gracey netted seven points off the bench for Clearwater, which led 9-8 after one quarter. Each team ended unofficially with 10 turnovers.

West County 70, Grandview 40

LEADWOOD – West County overwhelmed first-round opponent Grandview with its defensive energy to advance as host of the Class 3, District 3 tournament on Saturday.

The third-seeded Bulldogs converted a plethora of trapping steals into fast-break layups in the second quarter while cruising to a 70-40 triumph.

Senior forward Jase Campbell posted game highs with 14 points and nine rebounds, and freshman guard Ty Harlow neared double-digit assists to spur the charge.

West County (12-13) capped the first quarter with consecutive steals and layups by Garrisson Turner for an 18-6 lead, then outscored the Eagles 27-8 in the second.

Matthew Menzel hit a shot in the paint ahead of a putback by Campbell, and Caden Merrill came up with possession to spark two more transition opportunities.

Freshman Levi Hale used a ball fake to score his second straight basket off a Harlow feed, and a stunning 20-0 outburst spotted the Bulldogs an insurmountable 38-9 cushion.

A 3-point play by Jase Campbell and perimeter three by Carter Reed created the largest separation of the contest at 58-18 late in the third period.

Menzel tallied 10 points, Hale and Turner added eight apiece, and Jaxon Campbell provided seven as West County shot 52 percent from the field.

The Bulldogs forced 20 turnovers while committing 10, and advanced to face second-seeded Greenville in the semifinal round on Tuesday.

Chase Wilson sank four 3-pointers while matching game-high honors with 14, and Levi LaLonds tallied eight points for Grandview (6-21).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arcadia Valley 51, Kingston 18

LEADWOOD – Junior forward Molly Cook rode a blistering start to a game-high 24 points, and helped Arcadia Valley eliminate Kingston from the Class 3, District 3 tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers allowed just four second-half points in a 51-18 victory that also punctuated the stellar high school career of Kingston senior Madison Nelson.

Lily Pursley chipped in 12 points and Ruth Francis grabbed 11 rebounds for Arcadia Valley (5-19), which advanced to face top seed West County on Monday.

Nelson suffered an injury to her lower leg while tangled in the paint during the second quarter, and had eight points and seven rebounds to still pace the Lady Cougars.

She briefly returned to action on a couple of occasions, but struggled with mobility. Nelson finished her varsity run with 2.432 points, ranking third all-time in the MAAA conference.

Cook knocked down a series baseline shots, then added a couple of 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Lady Tigers establish a 26-14 halftime lead.

Kingston (13-12) suffered nine turnovers in the opening six minutes and 34 for the contest unofficially. Second-leading scorer Tania Jenkins will also graduate with Nelson in May.

The Lady Cougars equaled their program record for single-season wins from last winter.

Katelyn Strange converted a driving shot through contact before the break while notching seven points, and Pursley had three field goals in the final stanza for AV.

Bismarck 43, Crystal City 39

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Bismarck secured its first victory in a postseason tournament since 2017 after edging Class 2, District 4 host Crystal City 43-39 in the first round on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Madison Dunn poured in 25 points for the Lady Indians, who advanced to face top-seeded New Haven in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Bismarck (7-19) picked up 10 more points from junior Janson King while topping the Lady Hornets for the second time this winter.

Valle Catholic 56, Valley 24

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Senior guard Mia Weiler scored 14 points, and second-seeded Valle Catholic beat Valley 56-24 in the first round of the Class 2, District 4 tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Warriors jumped ahead 33-9 at halftime, and advanced to face Viburnum in the semifinals on Tuesday at Crystal City High School.

Ella Bertram finished with 12 points for Valle Catholic (16-8).

Valley concluded its season 1-21 overall.

