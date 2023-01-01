Dominant Rebels claim Christmas tourney title

PARK HILLS – Jobe Bryant, Caden Casey and Kannon Harlow posed for a picture with the iconic Central Christmas Tournament championship trophy as elementary school students 10 years ago.

Now members of the Central varsity boys basketball team, the longtime buddies were finally able to reenact that moment as a self-fulfilled prophecy on Friday night.

Composed, structured and relentless, the top-seeded Rebels charged through the 16-team bracket to headline the event for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Bryant totaled a game-high 28 points plus six steals, five assists and three steals while making 9-of-12 free throws, and Central committed only seven turnovers to defeat Hillsboro 72-61 in the final.

Casey nailed three more 3-pointers in a strong week along the perimeter, and tallied 15 points. Triston Stewart provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

Central (10-1) handled the Hawks for the second time this season, and beat four tournament opponents on its home court by an average of 29 points.

Casey powered through a heavy collision after a ball fake to finish, and Bryant restored a comfortable 57-35 lead on a slashing left-side layup late in the third quarter.

Hillsboro (8-3) competed for the fourth consecutive night from the bottom half of the bracket, and relied on impressive depth to persevere as a dangerous No. 6 seed.

Several reserves entered the game at 65-45 after Bryant rebounded his own missed free throw for an uncontested putback, and the Hawks embarked upon a 13-3 run.

Starting guard Luka Pool highlighted the push with two transition layups and a 3-pointer. Bryant calmly attacked, however, to extend a late 68-58 margin with a floater down the lane.

Pool generated a team-high 13 points while Noah Holland added 11 and A.J. Heuszel tossed in 10 for the Hawks, who landed 10 players overall in the scoring column.

Hillsboro grabbed a 14-12 lead through 5 ½ minutes of action, but yielded a costly 12-0 spurt as Stewart muscled in a putback through a foul ahead of back-to-back Casey 3-pointers.

Bryant dribbled in place for about 25 seconds before finding Collin McMullen in the corner for another triple as the first quarter concluded.

Kendall Horton answered a putback by Pool with a third-chance basket, and Stewart cleaned up another miss on the next Central possession at 30-18.

Bryant drained his first 3-pointer after a steal and layup, and Kannon Harlow joined the perimeter fun to help the Rebels carry a 46-31 advantage into the break.

Hillsboro struggled to narrow the gap in the third quarter, but executed an excellent half-court play as Payton Brown zipped a bouncing high-low pass to Nick Marchetti for a layup.

Harlow supplied seven points, four assists and three steals for Central, which converted only 7-of-16 during the fourth quarter.

Central athletic director Chad Bradley, who will retire this summer after 23 years holding that position, was recognized before the championship game.

Potosi 63, Festus 55

PARK HILLS – Potosi punctuated an encouraging week at the Central Christmas Tournament on Friday with a massive rally to capture third place as the No. 7 seed.

Gabe Brawley and Carter Whitley combined for 23 points in the fourth quarter, and the Trojans avenged their loss to Steelville from earlier in the season with a 63-55 triumph.

Potosi (10-2), which upset three-time reigning champion South Iron during the second round, answered a series of 3-pointers by the Cardinals with a stunning 27-4 run spanning nine minutes.

Brawley posted a game-high 25 points, and Whitley followed closely with 24 while sinking 6-of-6 free throws for the Trojans. Ty Mills chipped in eight points.

Steelville (8-3) quickly increased its 27-26 halftime lead to double digits, but encountered an abrupt offensive rut as Potosi conversely began to heat up.

Landon Mabe tallied 20 points for the fourth-seeded Cardinals. Wyatt Harris finished with 17 points, and Carson Mullen tossed in 14 more.

South Iron 47, North County 46

PARK HILLS – Martez Burse scored 19 points, and South Iron survived a slumping fourth quarter to beat North County 47-46 for fifth place at the Central Christmas Tournament on Friday.

Marquis Burse added 10 points, and the Panthers secured their second straight one-point triumph despite being outscored 12-4 over the final eight minutes.

South Iron (11-1) carried leads of 28-24 at halftime and 43-34 through three quarters. Both teams shot below 50 percent from the free-throws line.

Layne Wigger paced North County (6-6) offensively with 15 points. Jobe Smith sparked the comeback with four 3-pointers and finished with 14.

Forward Andrew Civey, who notched two double-doubles earlier in the tournament, tallied nine points before halftime.

Farmington 46, Fredericktown 45

PARK HILLS – Logan Schaupert produced his lone field goal just in time to save Farmington after a 15-point halftime lead had evaporated on Friday.

The sophomore guard drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining, and the 12th-seeded Knights edged Fredericktown 46-45 in the Central Christmas Tournament consolation final.

Max Lamonds scorched the nets for 21 points on seven 3-pointers – exclusively in the first half – to help Farmington (5-7) establish a healthy 33-18 lead.

The Knights were ultimately rewarded for holding Blackcats standout Andrew Starkey without a made field goal and five total points on free throws.

Tatem Tinsley and Braydon Berry shared that primary defensive assignment against Starkey, whose teammates rallied Fredericktown (5-6) in the second half.

Riley Fraire scored a team-high 18 points while Zander Stephens and Mark Heine netted 11 each. Stephens buried a long 3-pointer to put the Blackcats ahead 45-43.

Starkey had two chances for a potential game winner after Schaupert countered, but missed a jumper and final runner as time expired with a stolen inbounds pass in between.

Cannon Roth provided 12 points for Farmington.