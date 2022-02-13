Dragons claim first MAAA crown, slay top seeds

PARK HILLS – Perhaps overlooked and underappreciated amid its recent run of consistency, the Ste. Genevieve boys basketball program finally broke through at the MAAA Tournament.

The determined Dragons extinguished the top two seeds on back-to-back nights with scrappy fervor to win the longtime event for the first time.

Junior guard Ricky Hunter shined again with 25 points, making a perfect 11-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter, and Ste. Genevieve topped North County 64-59 on Saturday night.

Spurred by active and stingy half-court defense, the fourth-seeded Dragons edged the Raiders for the second time this season despite being pressured into 20 turnovers.

Blake Morganthaler finished with 12 points, Rudy Flieg notched 10 points with 12 rebounds, and Ste. Genevieve (17-6) shot an impressive 55 percent from the field.

The Dragons made their last MAAA final appearance 14 years ago, and capitalized after rallying past Large-School division champion Central on Friday night.

Hunter confidently handled the ball while bumped and hassled in traffic down the stretch, and rarely grazed the rim while sinking one toss after another.

His lone field goal of the final period, a streaking layup that drew contact, resulted in the largest Ste. Genevieve lead at 61-50 with 2:08 remaining.

North County (12-10) drew within 62-56 as putbacks by Nolan Reed and Andrew Civey bookended a Ste. Gen. turnover, but two more Hunter free throws sealed the outcome.

Layne Wigger ended the tourney among its best offensive performers with 24 points to pace the Raiders, who struggled to 13-of-28 from the line.

Reed unofficially registered this third double-double of the week with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but was held relatively in check by forwards Aiden Boyer and Flieg.

North County trailed 45-44 when Civey emerged with a frontcourt steal and scored in a hard collision at the rim. But the Raiders yielded an uncontested putback to Thomas O’Brien as the third quarter expired.

Ste. Genevieve preceded on a 9-1 push to lead 54-45 before Wigger connected from long range, and remained ahead as opposing guards Jobe Smith and Kooper Kekec eventually fouled out.

The Dragons carried a 33-29 halftime lead that was never relinquished. Morganthaler and Boyer drilled timely 3-pointers, and Hunter instantly answered a Smith triple with a layup at 42-35.

Reed countered with a 3-point play after scoring a single basket during the first half. Smith finished with 12 points, and Kekec dished out five assists for the Raiders.

Wigger sank five 3-pointers overall, the first of which gave North County a 5-0 start. But Ste. Genevieve was able to match intensity on the boards with the Raiders like no other conference foe.

Flieg contributed three putback shots in the first quarter, including two straight on third chances, and Hunter buried a long triple ahead of the buzzer for a 20-13 advantage.

Wigger struck again from the perimeter, then showed touch on a mid-range jumper to draw the Raiders within 27-26 before the Dragons embarked on a key 6-0 spurt.

Morganthaler made a steal and layup after Flieg cleaned up another miss, and Wesley Basler found Nick Plati cutting from the opposite side for a seven-point spread.

