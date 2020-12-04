Dragons confound Knights for improbable title victory

The Knights received just one combined first-half field goal from 6-foot-7 forward Isaiah Robinson and 6-foot-8 center Jonah Burgess, and threw several passes out of bounds while trying to break pressure.

But Blanton added two more baskets in the second quarter, and joined Jacob Jarvis in rallying them with a more ferocious energy level prior to halftime.

Ste. Genevieve built a 27-15 margin on an inbound pass from Trollinger to Anthony Nash, but Robinson found Brant Gray with a diagonal outlet pass to create a 29-23 spread at the break.

An unpredictable season opened with an improbable champion in the first week. Once the Dragons stunned No. 3 seed Battle 66-65 in the first round, all bets were off.

Farmington, which received a first-round bye and routed Steelville on Thursday, threatened numerous times to come back Friday night. Ste. Genevieve answered each one.

Hunter punctuated his 13-point effort with another three, and Nash scrambled on the floor to earn a subsequent steal, leading to a Trollinger layup at 37-23.

Blanton implored his team to settle down and execute, and highlighted a 7-0 spurt from long range. He ended the third quarter with a layup, but not before Aiden Boyer buried a key 16-footer for the Dragons.