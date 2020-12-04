Dragons confound Knights for improbable title victory

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve was a late addition to the seven-team FCNB Bank-It tournament field after De Soto elected to cancel the Fountain City Classic due to public health precautions.
The Dragons landed the sixth seed, and decided to crash the party, using defense and hustle to stamp a dazzling run to the championship.
Senior guard Logan Trollinger scored 12 of his 20 points during the first quarter, and Ste. Genevieve withstood a late surge from top-seeded Farmington to prevail 61-54 on Friday night.
The MAAA conference rivals, separated by about 27 miles, each traveled more than twice that distance to clash for an early trophy amid a smaller gathering of fans than usual.
Ste. Genevieve (3-1) ultimately used multiple alignments to stifle the much larger Knights, packing it in tight during the first quarter then thriving on full-court man pressure in the third.
Farmington (1-1) could not overcome a lethargic first quarter that saw junior guard Bracey Blanton score all eight of their points. He finished with a game-high 22 before fouling out in the final minute.
The Dragons were lethal from the perimeter early on, sinking five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes. Ricky Hunter beat the buzzer from the right corner with his third triple for a 19-8 lead after Farmington allowed 60-foot pass off an inbound with 4.7 seconds left.
The Knights received just one combined first-half field goal from 6-foot-7 forward Isaiah Robinson and 6-foot-8 center Jonah Burgess, and threw several passes out of bounds while trying to break pressure.
But Blanton added two more baskets in the second quarter, and joined Jacob Jarvis in rallying them with a more ferocious energy level prior to halftime.
Ste. Genevieve built a 27-15 margin on an inbound pass from Trollinger to Anthony Nash, but Robinson found Brant Gray with a diagonal outlet pass to create a 29-23 spread at the break.
An unpredictable season opened with an improbable champion in the first week. Once the Dragons stunned No. 3 seed Battle 66-65 in the first round, all bets were off.
Farmington, which received a first-round bye and routed Steelville on Thursday, threatened numerous times to come back Friday night. Ste. Genevieve answered each one.
Hunter punctuated his 13-point effort with another three, and Nash scrambled on the floor to earn a subsequent steal, leading to a Trollinger layup at 37-23.
Blanton implored his team to settle down and execute, and highlighted a 7-0 spurt from long range. He ended the third quarter with a layup, but not before Aiden Boyer buried a key 16-footer for the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve played nine minutes of the second half before committing its first foul despite frantically buzzing around the court, and Trollinger restored a 47-33 lead on a 3-pointer with 5:59 left.
Farmington offered one last flurry down the stretch by fighting harder for second chances on the glass. Gray cut the difference to 50-45 following a Burgess rebound.
Jarvis cashed in a transition layup after the Dragons missed a shot on the doorstep, and the Knights got within one possession for the first time since trailing 7-4.
Rudy Flieg countered with two massive free throws – his fourth and fifth points of the night – and Nash escaped a double team to locate Trollinger for an attacking layup at 54-48.
Consecutive triples from Burgess and Robinson again lowered the Farmington deficit to three with about 30 seconds left, but Trollinger was clutch from the line to make it 59-54 on the way to being named MVP of the event.
Chaytin Lea and Blake Morganthaler added seven points each to the victory.
Jarvis notched 10 points and three steals while Robinson made four blocks for the Knights. The teams could meet as many as three more times this winter.
Blanton, Gray, Flieg and Lea were named to the all-tournament team.
Steelville 73, Potosi 45
SULLIVAN, Mo. – Senior guard Chase Cottrell compiled 24 points, nine rebounds and six steals to propel Steelville past Potosi 73-45 for third place in the FCNB Bank-It tournament.
Landon Mabe drilled five 3-pointers during the first half, and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals. Preston Lefler scored 15 points and Johnny Brice added 11.
Both teams generated transition baskets early on, but Steelville was more efficient in half-court sets. After Mabe connected from long range, Brice made a steal and set up Connor Diaz for a layup.
Brice answered a second steal and layup by Potosi guard Landon Bone with a baseline jumper to close the first quarter at a 21-11 margin.
Potosi (1-2) found extra energy and success with half-court trapping in the second quarter, and pulled within 28-18 after Ryker Walton assisted and scored on consecutive transition baskets.
Mabe drained two 3-pointers as part of a 12-2 response by the Cardinals for a 40-22 halftime advantage.
Cottrell and Lefler combined for 14 points in the third quarter with plenty of slashing an dished to help negate three physical baskets by Walton in the paint.
Steelville carried a 58-35 lead after Cottrell sank a half-court shot at the buzzer. Zane West made two fast-break layups and split two defenders before finding Walton for a 3-pointer at 60-42.
Walton finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, and was named to the all-tournament team along with Malachi Peppers, who fouled out late.
Potosi finished three places higher than its original No. 7 seed – last in the field – after upsetting host Sullivan in the first round.
Bone chipped in seven points on Friday while Bryce Reed added six points and six rebounds. The Trojans made just 2-of-9 free throws.
North County 72, Hillsboro 41
BONNE TERRE – Senior guard Kyle Conkright scored 30 points on Friday to cap his stellar first week as a member of the North County boys basketball team.
The Raiders dominated Hillsboro 72-41 to finish first in their round-robin home tournament after taking down Fox and De Soto in earlier games.
Clayton Crow added 11 points while Jobe Smith and Nolan Reed had eight apiece for North County (3-0).
Conkright tallied 83 points over three tournament contests.
Arcadia Valley 58, Clearwater 53
IRONTON – Nathan Pannebecker scored a career high 18 points, including seven in the first and third quarters, and Arcadia Valley rallied past Clearwater 58-53 on Friday night.
Andrew Tedford added 14 points and Willie Carter drained four 3-pointers for 12 overall. The Tigers (2-2) drained eight triples in the contest.
Clearwater carried a 29-26 halftime lead, and was paced by Keegan Gracey with 18 points.
Central 68, Festus 57
FESTUS, Mo. - The Central boys improved to 2-0 by defeating Festus 68-57 in their first road contest on Friday night.
Jobe Bryant and Kendall Horton each scored 23 points for the Rebels, who will complete in the Gene Steighorst Tournament at Hillsboro next week.
