PARK HILLS – Ste. Genevieve stayed within its game plan despite trailing by 14 points midway through the third quarter, and picked off another longtime nemesis on Friday night.
Renewed vigor along the glass and several defensive stands sparked the comeback, and clutch shooting carried the Dragons past Central 74-68 to snap a decade-long drought head to head.
Chad Donze continued a strong senior campaign with a game-high 27 points, hitting a lethal 7-of-9 from 3-point range. He snapped a 57-57 tie from long range with 6:10 to play.
Ste. Genevieve (11-5, 2-0) topped Central (8-8, 0-2) for the first time since round one of the 2008 Central Christmas tournament behind a 35-15 scoring margin over the last 13 minutes.
Breven McMullen recorded a double-double by halftime, and finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds despite tapering off for while in the third quarter.
“Going into the game, our goal was to let him do his thing and hopefully contain the rest of their guys,” Ste. Genevieve coach Rob Coleman said. “We didn’t do that well at all in the first half. But our defense only giving up 25 points in the second half was awesome.”
McMullen's layup off an inbounds feed brought his team within 64-63, but the Rebels yielded a physical putback to Christian Boyer on the next possession with 1:18 left.
Derek Morganthaler added a 3-point dagger moments later from the top of the circle, and sophomore Logan Trollinger turned a traveling violation and steal into four clinching free throws.
Trollinger often attacked taller defenders while totaling 21 points for the Dragons. Morganthaler and Boyer chipped in 10 each while Sam Stolzer grabbed six crucial rebounds in the second half.
Brent Wagner drained his fourth and fifth 3-pointers of the game out of halftime, and hit a smooth fade to create the largest Central lead at 53-39.
But with senior guard Jake Casey resting briefly with three fouls, the Rebels got away from locating McMullen, who commanded the post during the first half.
“We had a stretch tonight where we took too many threes, and they didn’t go in. And then we would foul at the other end,” Central coach Adam Barton said. “We have to regroup and start playing better. There’s still a lot of season left.”
Donze connected twice from beyond the arc, and Trollinger scored a baseline drive as Ste. Genevieve capped the third quarter on an 11-2 run to pull within 55-50.
The momentum continued when Donze opened the fourth with two free throws, and landed a tying triple on a Morganthaler assist. The Dragons were collectively 18-of-26 from the line.
“Our game plan against these guys is to not go up-tempo, because they can get on a roll, which they did,” Coleman said. “I wanted to control the pace of the game and run a lot of half-court offense, make them chase us around screens and attack off of that.”
Trollinger answered a McMullen putback with a 3-pointer for a 22-16 advantage as the opening stanza expired, but Central went on an offensive tear leading into halftime.
McMullen put the Rebels in front 27-26 with an explosive dunk, and Wagner knocked down his second straight three following a putback through contact by Casey.
Trevor Bradley began the quarter with his first basket from 21 feet, and scrapped on the floor to assist Wagner for a 36-26 cushion after drawing a charge at the defensive end.
Trollinger countered with a drive and 3-point play out of a timeout, but Central entered intermission leading 43-34 after McMullen sank a leaner and short hook on back-to-back trips.
Wagner notched 19 points and Casey dropped in 13 for the Rebels. Cade Scherffius added seven and recorded the first two field goals for the home team.
Central suffered its fourth consecutive loss since topping Ste. Genevieve 60-48 on New Year’s Eve, and will face difficult road tests next week against Notre Dame and Farmington.
Farmington 44, North County 31
FARMINGTON – A slower tempo enabled North County to challenge Farmington well into the fourth quarter, but the Knights seized control at home for a 44-31 victory.
Tycen Gray compiled 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights (13-2, 2-0), who carried a modest 27-24 lead into the final period after the contest was tied 17-17 at halftime.
Cole Gerstenberger chipped in eight points, and Bryce Sancegraw added seven to the win. Cole Laurence finished with six points and five blocks from the post.
Farmington won the previous matchup 59-34 at the Central Christmas Tournament.
Sophomore guard Karter Kekec paced North County (9-8, 1-1) with 16 points.
Potosi 76, Fredericktown 57
FREDERICKTOWN – Noah Jacobsen and Potosi crashed the Winter Homecoming party for Fredericktown behind a dominant third quarter on Friday night.
The senior guard rained down eight 3-pointers while posting 37 points – only four off his career best – and the visiting Trojans rolled to a 76-57 conference win.
Potosi (6-9, 1-1) entered halftime with a 37-32 advantage, and created separation by outscoring the Blackcats 21-9 over the next eight minutes.
Kaleb Coffman contributed 14 points and Bryce Reed pumped in 11 while Zach Haynes added eight to the winning tally.
Logan Winkelman provided 22 points to highlight Fredericktown (9-7, 0-2), which could not overcome a woeful 10-of-28 showing from the line.
Dylan St. Clair chipped in 12 points, Grant Shankle had eight and Seth Laut notched seven.
West County 61, Arcadia Valley 50
IRONTON – Ryan Retzer scored 16 points, and West County maintained a spotless record in the MAAA Small-School division by outlasting Arcadia Valley 61-50.
Dake McRaven and Hayden Roney added 15 points each for the Bulldogs (9-7, 3-0), who rallied on the road for a 33-28 halftime lead after withstanding a solid start by the Tigers (4-12, 0-1).
Carter Brogan made 6-of-7 free throws, and scored a game-high 22 points for Arcadia Valley, which surged ahead 18-11 as the first quarter concluded, but shot 36 percent overall.
Taylon Jones provided 12 points and eight rebounds in defeat. Daniel Horn had three steals and seven rebounds before fouling out.
Valley 42, Bismarck 40
CALEDONIA – Skylar DeClue scored 18 points to help Valley (8-7, 1-1) edge visiting Bismarck 42-40 and collect its first conference win.
Austin Droege totaled 17 points with seven rebounds, and Logan Dunn recorded 16 points as Bismarck (3-12, 0-3) plunged to its seventh straight loss.
