Dragons rally with defense, draw Raiders in MAAA semis

The junior post player made his presence known throughout a dominant effort on Tuesday night as the Raiders again held off the Blackcats 56-49 in an MAAA Tournament quarterfinal.

Crow compiled 27 points plus nine rebounds, and was the primary offensive option as second-seeded North County (15-6) opened the fourth quarter on a key 6-0 run.

His third straight basket widened the margin to 46-39. The Raiders continued an effective five-minute stretch of defense, and soon led 54-43 as Nolan Reed scored on back-to-back possessions.

Fredericktown (9-12) sought an upset as the No. 7 seed, and pulled even at 33-33 on consecutive 3-pointers from Nate Miller and Andrew Starkey in the third quarter.

Miller paced the Blackcats with 16 points, and supplied their final lead with a layup off a superb pass from Grant Shankle, who totaled 10 points and five steals.

Fredericktown jumped ahead 8-2 by attacking the rim with authority. Shankle drove end to end for a layup, and Miller dished to Seth Laut for a 3-point play.