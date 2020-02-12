Dragons rally with defense, draw Raiders in MAAA semis

Ste. Genevieve 69, Arcadia Valley 65
PARK HILLS – Outworked during certain stretches along the boards, the Ste. Genevieve boys basketball team brought a surge of energy when it mattered most on Tuesday night.
Junior guard Logan Trollinger netted 11 of his game-high 25 points during the fourth quarter, and the sixth-seeded Dragons edged Arcadia Valley 69-65 in MAAA Tournament action.
Ste. Genevieve (12-9) outscored the third-seeded Tigers 28-20 over an eventful final period, and landed a semifinal berth against North County on Friday night.
Christian Boyer generated 14 of his 16 points after halftime, and freshman guard Ricky Hunter sank three 3-pointers while adding 13 more.
Arcadia Valley (10-9) gathered some momentum when Carter Brogan drained a 3-pointer after Stephen Pursley reacted to steal a pass from behind with less than six minutes to play.
Ste. Genevieve quickly erased the resulting 52-45 deficit. Boyer made a steal and scooping layup after Hunter connected from long range, and Trollinger tied it from the charity stripe.
Boyer propelled the Dragons ahead 57-56 on a putback with 2:55 left, and Trollinger swished a huge 3-pointer for a 63-58 edge after coaxing AV into an over-and-back violation.
Rudy Flieg drew a charging foul moments after Hunter traded free throws with Brogan. Ste. Genevieve was 11-of-17 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Horn powered the Tigers from the post with 16 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Brogan totaled a team-high 18 points with six assists.
Arcadia Valley capped the first quarter leading 17-13 as Horn matched a putback by Chaytin Lea in the closing seconds, but notched one field goal over the next 6 ½ minutes.
Ste. Genevieve moved ahead on a Trollinger triple that triggered a 7-0 spurt. Hunter and Trollinger then made consecutive steals and assisted one another while cashing in layups.
The Tigers responded with a Brogan jumper from the elbow and 3-pointer from Logan Pannebecker to forge a 28-28 halftime deadlock.
Andrew Tedford drained two of his four 3-pointers in the third quarter as Arcadia Valley restored a 43-36 lead. Caleb Crowell chipped in eight points.
North County 56, Fredericktown 49
PARK HILLS – Clayton Crow was obligated to miss a conference game against Fredericktown last week due to a questionable ejection due to a hard foul. North County still managed to sneak by.
The junior post player made his presence known throughout a dominant effort on Tuesday night as the Raiders again held off the Blackcats 56-49 in an MAAA Tournament quarterfinal.
Crow compiled 27 points plus nine rebounds, and was the primary offensive option as second-seeded North County (15-6) opened the fourth quarter on a key 6-0 run.
His third straight basket widened the margin to 46-39. The Raiders continued an effective five-minute stretch of defense, and soon led 54-43 as Nolan Reed scored on back-to-back possessions.
Fredericktown (9-12) sought an upset as the No. 7 seed, and pulled even at 33-33 on consecutive 3-pointers from Nate Miller and Andrew Starkey in the third quarter.
Miller paced the Blackcats with 16 points, and supplied their final lead with a layup off a superb pass from Grant Shankle, who totaled 10 points and five steals.
Fredericktown jumped ahead 8-2 by attacking the rim with authority. Shankle drove end to end for a layup, and Miller dished to Seth Laut for a 3-point play.
Crow helped the Raiders draw even at 14-14 with 10 early points, getting three baskets from the paint while adding two perfect pairs of free throws.
Karter Kekec was tightly defended with 10 points and four assists overall, but drained two triples and a pull-up jumper in the second stanza to help create a 29-19 North County cushion.
The Blackcats answered with an 8-0 push heading into halftime as Shankle and Alex Sikes each turned steals into points. Sikes scored seven to equal Starkey, while Laut pulled down nine rebounds.
Freshman Jobe Smith dished out five assists for North County.