Dragons top Valle, Knights triumph

STE. GENEVIEVE – Rudy Flieg scored 15 points, and Ste. Genevieve spread the floor effectively on Friday night to earn a 62-51 rivalry victory over Valle Catholic.

Aiden Boyer finished with 12 points, and the Dragons extended a 30-26 halftime lead to 48-37 entering the fourth quarter.

Ste. Genevieve (3-2), which made 9-of-17 free throws, received seven points each from Nick Plati and Ricky Hunter plus six from Collin Fritsch.

Chase Fallert netted a game-high 18 points and Aiden Heberlie dropped in 17 for Valle Catholic (1-1). Carson Tucker ended with seven points.

Farmington 60, Saxony Lutheran 45

JACKSON, Mo. – Senior guard Bracey Blanton scored 15 points in his season debut, and the Farmington boys defeated Saxony Lutheran 60-45 on Saturday.

Jake Bishop paced the Knights with 15 points, and Hunter Cole provided 12 more. Superb defense and 3-point shooting helped Farmington (3-1) build and extend a healthy 30-12 lead at halftime.

Wilson Lodge tallied a game-high 17 points for Saxony Lutheran (3-2).

The contest was postponed Friday due to the threat of severe weather.

Jefferson 57, Arcadia Valley 45

IRONTON – Colton Richardson scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting, and grabbed 11 rebounds on Friday night at Jefferson topped Arcadia Valley 57-45.

Drew Breeze provided 12 points, and Nate Breeze totaled five steals plus five assists for the Blue Jays (3-2) in the victory.

Dominic Mueller paced Arcadia Vallley (3-4) with 16 points, and Willie Carter added 11. Colin Whited finished with nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

