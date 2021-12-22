Dragons turn pressure into victory at Kingston

CADET – Two of the best guarding teams in the MAAA boys basketball conference validated that billing as Kingston had a rare chance to host a top-tier opponent from the Large-School division.

But the visiting Dragons seized control of the second half by converting numerous steals into transition layups, and pulled away for a 56-37 victory on Tuesday night.

Junior guard Ricky Hunter scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, and Aiden Boyer matched Thomas O’Brien with five steals each as Ste. Genevieve (5-2) forced 28 turnovers.

Wesley Basler equaled O’Brien with eight points, and Rudy Flieg chipped in seven for the Dragons as post players from both sides found minimal room to operate near the rim.

Senior forward Matt Nelson compiled 10 points, six rebounds and six blocks to pace Kingston (7-2), which simply handed too many possession away between the perimeter and midcourt stripe.

Ste. Genevieve limited Cougars standout guard Cody Yates to eight points, including two late baskets, and opened the fourth quarter with a pivotal 8-0 run to build a 46-27 advantage.

Wyatt Jessen drained his second 3-pointer to bring the host squad within 51-35, but Hunter capped his strong performance with a baseline catch and driving layup in response.

Nelson swatted several close-range shots to help Kingston remain in contention through halftime at 22-15. He muscled in a tough finish amid contact, and made it 30-25 on a triple in the third quarter.

But the Dragons extended their pressure effectively, and earned 12 free throws during that stanza as Kingston began to foul more frequently.

Nick Plati converted twice from the line after emerging with a deflected pass, and Hunter cashed in the previous steal uncontested for double-digit cushion before Klayton Squires drew a charging foul.

Although the Cougars forced 17 turnovers in defeat, the majority were not the live-ball variety, and Ste. Genevieve organized its stingy man-to-man defense as a result.

Hunter sank a pair of threes to spark a gradual 11-4 edge for the Dragons, but Kingston responded on a putback and 3-point play from Wyatt Johnson off the bench to end the first quarter.

Plati and O’Brien scored off consecutive takeaways in the second, and Basler finished a key third chance after a Yates jumper had slashed the Kingston deficit to 14-11.

Ste. Genevieve draws Fredericktown in the final first-round game at the Central Christmas Tournament on Tuesday. Kingston will meet Fox at the Warrior Winter Classic next week.

Farmington 72, Union 70

FARMINGTON – J.P. Ruble knocked down a 15-foot jumper on a friendly bounce with less than 4 seconds to play, and the Farmington boys basketball team edged Union 72-70 on Tuesday night.

Senior guard Bracey Blanton scored 21 of his 27 points during a stellar first half, but the Knights trailed 47-37 at intermission after the visiting Wildcats connected seven times from beyond the arc.

Ruble finished with 18 points in the victory, and missed a layup attempt just before sophomore Ryan Rapert brought Union even 70-70 on a give-and-go-layup.

Farmington (5-2) stalled for about 30 seconds on its final possession. Ruble dribbled right as Hunter Cole set a high screen, then cut left and sank his jumper from the right elbow that caught the front rim and backboard.

A long heave from behind the midcourt stripe fell short as time expired, and Union (5-5) was limited to 23 second-half points by the Farmington defense.

The Knights trailed 57-43 in the third quarter, then stormed back with a 14-2 run to get within 59-57 as Cole capped the period with a 3-pointer.

Brenan Schaper put Farmington ahead 64-63 with a driving layup from the left side, but Rapert drilled a tying corner triple at 66-66 while netting a team-high 18 points.

Jake Bishop tallied 10 points and nine rebounds overall. Cole also scored 10 to give his team four players in double digits.

Farmington will face Arcadia Valley on Monday as the No. 4 seed at the Central Christmas Tournament.

Valle Catholic 66, Herculaneum 59

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic surpassed its entire first-half scoring output during a huge third quarter, and overtook visiting Herculaneum 66-59 on Tuesday night.

The Warriors trailed 30-23 at intermission, but outscored the Blackcats 28-15 over the next eight minutes to secure a 51-45 lead before holding on.

Valle Catholic (3-3) was paced by its two leading offensive weapons as junior guard Chase Fallert netted 28 points and senior forward Aiden Heberlie provided 26 more.

Dallin Fuller had 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field, and Dylan Black notched 12 points with eight rebounds for the Herculaneum (3-3).

Valle Catholic will face rival St. Vincent in the first round of the Warrior Winter Classic next Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.