DuBourg blitzes Kingston in huge fourth quarter

BALLWIN, Mo. – The best season in Kingston boys basketball history ended with a disappointing fade, but not without a defiant and spirited stand.

The Cougars expended tremendous energy to overcome mistakes and battle Bishop DuBourg evenly through three quarters on Wednesday night.

But the superior size and athleticism of the Cavaliers created a lopsided fourth conclusion, and turned an entertaining Class 3 state sectional game into a 67-46 runaway.

LeMond Shaw compiled 18 points plus nine rebounds, and guard Jalen Davis relentlessly raced around the court to provide 16 points and five steals toward the victory.

Bishop DuBourg (14-9) crowded the lane and corners effectively to force 21 turnovers, and advanced to face Charleston in the quarterfinal round on Saturday after outscoring the Cougars 31-13 in the final period.

“The effort tonight was outstanding. We really got down and guarded for those three quarters. They went on that quick run at the beginning of the fourth, and we had to get out of what we do,” Kingston coach Paul Hamilton said. “They just had individual talent that we couldn’t match in the open floor, and sort of exposed us a little bit.”

Kingston (19-8) was riding the excitement of its first district title and state playoff appearance, and had the boisterous support of a sizable crowd that made the journey to Parkway West High School.

The Cougars brought their always tenacious defensive effort, and rallied for a 29-28 lead when reserve forward Corey Kemper drilled his second 3-pointer with nine minutes remaining.

But they were ultimately rattled by an explosive response. Shaw regained the lead for DuBourg with a tough leaner in traffic, and 6-foot-8 center Dampier Evans finished a transition layup before the third quarter ended.

That sequence was a precursor of things to come, as DuBourg attacked with impeccable frequency and energy to spare.

The Cavaliers emerged past the Kingston guards for three fast-break layups off defensive stops in a span of 70 seconds, and suddenly led 46-35 when Kevin Henson stole an inbounds pass for an instant basket.

Davis netted 10 points in the fourth quarter, connecting from the deep left wing on a patient possession before making it 58-44 on a steal and layup.

“I thought we maybe got a tired a little early, unfortunately,” Hamilton said. “I had to keep rolling with those guys who were out there, because I couldn’t quite find the lineup to stop their run. We have some seniors who tried to turn it around, but their pressure really shut us down.”

Senior forward Matt Nelson, the career scoring leader for the Cougars, capped his varsity career with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

His solid production was magnified by the challenge of dealing with the formidable Evans and the versatile 6-foot-7 presence of Shaw.

Giuseppe Ghirlanda provided 12 points plus three assists, and ignited Kingston with a nifty reverse layup and interior feed to Nelson during the third quarter.

Cody Yates chipped in eight points, including a baseline floater to open the game, and the Cougars were in front for much of the first quarter after Wyatt Jessen nailed a 3-pointer.

DuBourg was flustered early by some of its own miscues, but emerged with an 11-9 edge as Davis broke toward a baseline pass for a brilliant steal before dribbling end to end for a flashy scoop off the glass.

Evans totaled 11 points, five rebounds and five blocks, and anchored the middle of the DuBourg defense while limiting Nelson to two first-half field goals.

But Nelson countered with a huge rejection of a baseline jumper, and the Cougars trimmed an eventual eight-point deficit to 22-18 after Yates dished to Ghirlanda 2-on-1 just before halftime.

Dylan Morrison had a late midair putback, and Nelson netted two second-chance baskets in the fourth quarter that only briefly interrupted the larger DuBourg avalanche.

Kingston ended a 24-year district championship drought for its entire athletic program Saturday against Greenville, and increased its previous single-season record for wins by five.

The realization of finality visibly poured from multiple seniors after being replaced in the lineup with less than a minute remaining, followed by a slow, somber walk to the locker room.

“I thought I would be an emotional mess, but I had so much joy left over from our season and district title that I’m not sad,” Hamilton said. “I’m so happy to have been a part of this. Our seniors know they did something special. It sucks playing your last game, but it’s all been worth it.”

Eddie Weekly III scored 10 points as four DuBourg starters reached double digits.

