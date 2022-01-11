DuBourg rolls after coaxing cold Farmington start

FARMINGTON – Bishop DuBourg had not faced an actual opponent in more than three weeks when traveling Monday night to Farmington for a recently scheduled boys basketball game.

The Cavaliers showed no signs of rust during a stellar first quarter, and answered every push from the Knights to prevail 75-59 as five players scored in double figures.

Senior forward Lemond Shaw posted 20 points plus four steals, and was a perfect 9-of-9 from the line as the visitors opened the game on an 11-0 run and never looked back.

Bishop DuBourg (3-5) reiterated their frontcourt size advantage with three second-half dunks, including two by 6-foot-8 center Dampier Evans, who compiled 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Farmington (8-5) momentarily trimmed a 37-18 halftime deficit to single digits on multiple occasions, but was doomed by a 0-for-9 start from the field over six scoreless minutes.

Senior guard Bracey Blanton netted a game-high 24 points, and buried three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Knights draw within 58-49 with 4:22 remaining.

Shaw answered with free throws after coaxing the fifth and final foul from Farmington guard Hunter Cole, and Evans matched a putback by Jake Bishop with a cutting slam at 62-51.

J.P. Ruble made it 68-59 from long range after teammate Brenan Schaper battled for two offensive rebounds, but Shaw sealed the outcome with a drive and conventional 3-point play.

Farmington hoped to deliver the same defensive results that stymied rival Ste. Genevieve for a second time this season in the conference opener on Friday night.

DuBourg was exceptionally sharp at the outset, however, hindering the Knights with trapping pressure near the midcourt stripe while moving the ball quickly for open shots at the offensive rim.

All five players were involved with touches during a particular possession before Evans caught an entry pass and scored on a turnaround.

Christian Newcombe was the initial scoring catalyst with a couple of corner threes among his 15 points, and added a clean steal and layup in between.

Shaw capped the first quarter with another easy basket off a turnover, and Jalen Davis pushed the lead to 24-7 more than 10 ½ minutes into the action with another 3-pointer.

Blanton heated up for Farmington, which committed 21 turnovers while forcing 17, with 10 second-quarter points, and was integral in giving his team a chance to stay within striking distance.

The Knights shifted momentum out of halftime with an impressive 14-4 surge, as the Cavaliers suddenly had trouble keeping possession.

Ruble finished with five steals, and finished a dazzling reverse layup off a steal after firing an outlet moments earlier to Blanton for another score as DuBourg committed nine turnovers in the stanza.

Schaper earned a second-chance basket to make it 41-32 after Blanton swished a pull-up jumper, but Farmington could not breach that closest separation of nine points.

Eddie Weekly hit a pivotal 3-pointer before a steal and slam by Shaw restored a 50-34 edge. Davis ended with 11 points, and Weekly had 10 more in the win.

Cole hit from the outside before fouling out to finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Schaper tallied eight points with seven rebounds, while Jake Bishop and Ruble scored seven each for the Knights.

