SULLIVAN, Mo. – With his teammates causing a noticeable size mismatch in the post, Brant Gray waited patiently for an opportunity to shine on Friday night.
The sophomore guard scored 15 of his 21 points in the third quarter with a combination of transition layups and long-range daggers as the Knights put all five starters in double figures.
Farmington captured the FCNB Bank-It championship as the top seed during its inaugural appearance, topping tournament host and two-time reigning champion Sullivan 70-52.
Tycen Gray totaled 14 points with 10 rebounds, and fellow senior Cole Laurence compiled 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in the victory.
Each team committed just one first-half turnover while operating in deliberate fashion. The Knights (3-0) had an obvious plan to feed their three forwards – who average 6-foot-5 in height – near the basket.
Despite missing several high-percentage shots from the doorstep, Farmington earned and converted enough second chances to never trail in the contest.
Tycen Gray snapped an 8-8 tie with a powerful putback, and Cole Gerstenberger finished an entry pass on the next possession before Laurence stuck a 16-foot jumper.
Sullivan (3-1) looked to trump its larger opponents by shooting over them, and picked up 3-pointers from Landon Hoffman, Carter Adams and Austin Frye in the first quarter.
But the Knights burned the last 45 seconds of the stanza, and Bryce Sancegraw found Tycen Gray for a 3-pointer along the right side to create a 17-11 separation.
Another bounce into a cutting Gerstenberger and subsequent putback by Tycen Gray extended a 9-0 run into the second quarter.
Sancegraw answered a deep 3-pointer by Austin Lewis with one of his own as time was dwindling, and Farmington built a 32-22 lead by halftime.
Eagles senior guard Cody McKinney was honored before the game for recently surpassing 1,000 career points, but the Knights held him without a field goal in the first half.
McKinney found his stroke from there to record a team-high 19 points plus eight rebounds, and Sullivan tried to change its fortune by speeding up the game with defensive pressure.
But the veteran Knights were prepared. Brant Gray finished two outlet passes from Tycen Gray resulting from steals, but also hurt the Eagles with three 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Tycen Gray hit another buzzer beater from the left wing, and Farmington was firmly in command with a 57-35 cushion before wisely slowing the pace and quieting a spirited home crowd in the final minutes.
Hoffmann added 16 points for the Eagles, who were unable to seriously dent their deficit even though McKinney made five straight free throws after drawing defenders into the air on shot fakes.
Laurence finished a 3-point play off a baseline pass from Chad Silvey, and tipped in another shot with less than two minutes remaining.
Gerstenberger netted 12 points, and Sancegraw ended with 11 points and seven assists for the Knights.
St. James 79, Potosi 56
SULLIVAN, Mo. – After scoring 69 points in two previous games this week, Potosi senior Noah Jacobsen commanded plenty of attention from the St. James defense on Friday evening.
With the Trojans already missing three projected starters for the fifth-place game of the FCNB Bank-It Tournament, Jacobsen faced repeated double teams along the perimeter.
St. James seized command with a 17-3 run in the quarter – prompting Potosi head coach Brett Hale to burn three timeouts in that span – and rolled to a 79-56 victory.
Andrew Branson scored 11 of his 20 points during the opening period, and Tyler Recker added 18 more as the Tigers committed just four turnovers before pulling their starters in the fourth.
Kaleb Coffman poured in 20 first-half points, and finished with a game-high 26 plus eight rebounds for Potosi (1-2), which was slowed by miscues that often turned into transition baskets.
The Trojans netted the game’s first two field goals on an entry pass to Coffman and driving layup along the baseline from Andrew Wilson.
Branson powered a mighty response with a pair of layups after intercepting passes near midcourt, and added a 3-pointer to create a 26-11 advantage.
Gavin Caldwell added two more perimeter strikes before the first quarter ended, and contributed eight of the 15 bench points for St. James.
Coffman produced four baskets in each of the first two quarters, including three putbacks, and Jacobsen ended his drought with a 3-pointer to bring Potosi within 33-23.
But St. James drew a charging foul with 5.9 seconds left before halftime, and Isaac Helterbrand beat the buzzer with a corner three for a 47-31 halftime lead.
Jacobsen finished with 12 points and six rebounds, and scored cut the deficit to 12 on a second-chance shot early in the third quarter.
The Tigers then put the game out of reach with a 20-2 outburst. Recker knocked down a couple of mid-range jumpers, and Mason Parker added six of his 11 points before the period ended.
Potosi trailed 71-40 entering the fourth, but Coffman’s 3-point play highlighted an 11-2 run. St. James then drained more than a minute before Parker drove the lane for an uncontested layup.
Bryce Reed and Wilson each had six points for the Trojans.
Seckman 50, North County 44
DE SOTO, Mo. – North County was outlasted 50-44 by Seckman in a boys consolation contest at the Fountain City Classic on Friday.
Cody Hubbard scored 19 points and Clayton Crow had 11 for the Raiders (0-2), who will play Fox in the seventh-place game on Saturday.
