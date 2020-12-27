Farmington tops Potosi as Blanton beats buzzer

PARK HILLS – Bracey Blanton dribbled the length of the court after Farmington inbounded under its own basket with 5.5 seconds left, and hastily forced up a wild runner.
While several nearby players stood in place and relaxed for the slightest instance to see the result, the basketball caromed sharply off the window and back to its original source.
Blanton released his putback shot and received a favorable bounce through the cylinder as time expired to punctuate a thrilling nightcap Saturday at the Central Christmas Tournament.
Farmington squandered its largest advantage of 11 points with 3:10 remaining, but thwarted the upset hopes of 12th-seeded Potosi 77-75 at T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse.
Senior guard Brant Gray paced the Knights for the third straight contest with 23 points, including 11 over the final seven minutes. Farmington (6-1) needed them all to secure its fifth consecutive win.
Potosi trailed 64-53 after yielding a driving baseline layup to Isaiah Robinson on smooth hesitation that capped a powerful 14-5 run with five minutes to play in regulation.
Jacob Jarvis was part of several physical tussles in the paint while netting 18 points, and restored a 70-59 margin off an outlet pass from Gray after Robinson rejected a shot at the other end.
Senior Landon Bone spurred a determined charge by the Trojans, hitting three subsequent 3-point shots within a 16-5 jolt and six triples overall.
Consecutive long-range strikes by Bone and Malachi Peppers slashed the deficit to 72-70 following two missed front-end free throws by Farmington.
J.P. Ruble extended the lead with a perfect trip to the line, but Potosi again drew to within two as Bryce Reed cashed in an offensive rebound by Zane West in the lane with 19 seconds left.
Blanton split the next two free throws, and Farmington elected not to foul before Bone delivered a tying swish from the top of the circle.
Blanton followed with his heroics, and the Knights advanced to face Ste. Genevieve in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday with a chance to avenge their lone setback this season.
Peppers was superb in defeat with a game-high 28 points for Potosi (5-4), and balanced the perimeter accuracy of Bone with a couple of crucial slashing layups down the stretch.
Farmington ended the first quarter holding a 20-14 lead, as Ruble attacked the lane for a scoop on the final possession after Jonah Burgess converted a high rebound into a putback.
Blanton collected one of his six assists on a transition pass to Jarvis at 25-16, but Potosi countered by drawing several fouls and crashing the boards.
Peppers dished to Reed, who made 6-of-6 free throws prior to halftime, and Walton finished a similar entry pass to forge a 30-30 tie before swatting a corner shot out of bounds.
Gray buried a 3-pointer right out of intermission, but was answered by Bone and Walton from deep range before Reed briefly put the Trojans ahead 45-44 on a shorter baseline jumper.
Farmington briefly gained separation at the outset of the fourth quarter. Two offensive rebounds by Jarvis resulted in his own 3-point play and an ensuing Gray triple at 57-48.
Each club finished with four players in double figures. Blanton had 11 points while Robinson supplied 10 points and eight rebounds, plus a dunk created by a Jarvis steal for the Knights.
Bone tallied 20 points while Reed notched 14 and Ryker Walton chipped in 11 for the Trojans, whose solid 17-of-20 showing from the charity stripe was magnified in the first half.
Ste. Genevieve 81, Central JV 50
PARK HILLS – When Arcadia Valley became the first of three boys programs to eventually withdraw from tournament action due to COVID-19 concerns, the Central junior varsity squad seemed like a simple and non-threatening patch for the torn bracket on the No. 13 line.
But through 14 minutes on Saturday night, the JV Rebels and their modest rotation of six athletes were giving fourth-seeded Ste. Genevieve all it could handle.
The Dragons left nothing to chance in the second half, applying various schemes of defensive pressure to wear down their younger opponents for an 81-50 triumph.
Sophomore guard Ricky Hunter scored a game-high 27 points, and drained five of his seven 3-pointers in the second quarter to spare Ste. Genevieve (5-3) from becoming a potential halftime punchline.
Hunter made his first deep connection as the previous stanza concluded for a 17-11 lead. Rudy Flieg provided the first of two putbacks over the next few minutes for a 21-13 advantage.
The Central freshmen and sophomores showed resilience, and executed interior passes to create quality shots while temporarily narrowing the gap.
Zac Boyd netted three field goals from the post, and Kanon Harlow finished a give-and-go before sinking a 3-pointer that slashed the difference to 27-26 and stoked the Central student section.
Hunter countered with three straight 3-pointers, Thomas O’Brien added a steal and uncontested layup, and Ste. Genevieve established a more comfortable 38-29 lead at halftime.
A 24-footer at the buzzer by Hunter Pirtle stemmed the 11-0 spurt, but the Central JV was outscored 31-14 in the fourth quarter with fatigue from a lack of roster depth rendering an eventual toll.
The Rebels drew to within 41-35 on a cross-over drive and layup by Casen Murphy, who distributed five assists, but Ste. Genevieve removed all doubt with a 16-0 run.
Landon Rose finished a difficult layup in traffic, and Logan Trollinger followed with a 3-pointer to close the third quarter at 50-36. Klayton Squires and Flieg added uncontested layups early in the fourth.
The Dragons put 12 team members in the scoring column – including Flieg with 10, Trollinger with eight and Aiden Boyer with seven – and invoked a continuous clock at 71-41.
Ste. Genevieve moves forward to meet Farmington on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Dragons defeated the Knights about four weeks ago in the title game of the FCNB Bank-It Tournament in Sullivan, Mo.
Boyd powered in 21 points to pace the JV Rebels, who could not overcome 27 turnovers. Harlow tallied 15 points while forward Triston Stewart added nine points and nine rebounds.
Festus 67, Fredericktown 22
PARK HILLS – The Fredericktown boys entered the Central Christmas Tournament riding a seven-game win streak and meriting their highest seed in several years.
But the often competitive 8-9 seeding matchup in the first round quickly developed into a lopsided dud and remained that way Saturday evening.
Festus carved up the Blackcats with brisk passing and strong rebounding that generated several quality looks near the basket en route to a 67-22 blowout.
Collin Weinhaus and Connor Westhoff each netted 13 points, and Arhmad Branch had eight points and five steals amid a balanced attack for Festus (6-2), which will meet top seed South Iron on Tuesday.
Fredericktown (7-2) did not have head coach Joaby Sikes on its bench for the game, and unofficially shot 27 percent while generating no more than seven points in any quarter.
The Tigers shared the ball generously to steadily create an 18-0 lead over the first six minutes, getting 3-point baskets from four different players.
Collin Reando finished two open layups in half-court sets, and J.D. McDowell notched eight first-half points from close range. Festus eased to a 35-11 halftime advantage.
Sophomore Andrew Starkey picked up nine points for Fredericktown, and represented the lone threat to gash the Festus defense off the dribble.
Starkey nailed a pull-up jumper late in the second quarter, and added a quick stop and release on a 3-pointer to finally push his squad past double digits.
The Blackcats suffered 11 turnovers after halftime, and saw the deficit swell to 60-17 after Westhoff connected twice in a row from the perimeter.
Fredericktown receives a bye through the initial round of the consolation bracket since No. 16 seed Herculaneum dropped out of the event earlier this week.