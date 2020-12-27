Farmington tops Potosi as Blanton beats buzzer

PARK HILLS – When Arcadia Valley became the first of three boys programs to eventually withdraw from tournament action due to COVID-19 concerns, the Central junior varsity squad seemed like a simple and non-threatening patch for the torn bracket on the No. 13 line.

But through 14 minutes on Saturday night, the JV Rebels and their modest rotation of six athletes were giving fourth-seeded Ste. Genevieve all it could handle.

The Dragons left nothing to chance in the second half, applying various schemes of defensive pressure to wear down their younger opponents for an 81-50 triumph.

Sophomore guard Ricky Hunter scored a game-high 27 points, and drained five of his seven 3-pointers in the second quarter to spare Ste. Genevieve (5-3) from becoming a potential halftime punchline.

Hunter made his first deep connection as the previous stanza concluded for a 17-11 lead. Rudy Flieg provided the first of two putbacks over the next few minutes for a 21-13 advantage.

The Central freshmen and sophomores showed resilience, and executed interior passes to create quality shots while temporarily narrowing the gap.