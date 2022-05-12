 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flieg playing hoops for CMU

  • 0
Flieg playing hoops for CMU
Submitted Photo, SGHS Athletics

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Rudy Flieg recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his education and play NAIA basketball at Central Methodist University, located in Fayette, Mo. Flieg was a Second Team all-conference selection last season after helping the Dragons win the MAAA Tournament as a post player. Also seated are his mother Jodi Flieg and father Randy Flieg. Standing, from left, are Ste. Genevieve assistant coach Anthony Meyer, head basketball coach Rob Coleman and assistant coach Jon Robinson.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News