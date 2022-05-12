Flieg playing hoops for CMU

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Rudy Flieg recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his education and play NAIA basketball at Central Methodist University, located in Fayette, Mo. Flieg was a Second Team all-conference selection last season after helping the Dragons win the MAAA Tournament as a post player. Also seated are his mother Jodi Flieg and father Randy Flieg. Standing, from left, are Ste. Genevieve assistant coach Anthony Meyer, head basketball coach Rob Coleman and assistant coach Jon Robinson.