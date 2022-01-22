Forwards power Dragons past foul-plagued Raiders

STE. GENEVIEVE – For the many instances of minimal contact that landed North County in serious foul trouble on Friday night, a confounding no call invoked the loudest groan from its bench.

A collision in the paint between Ste. Genevieve forward Aiden Boyer and Raiders guard Kooper Kekec was ruled neither block nor charge after Boyer directed a pass toward the corner.

Wesley Basler turned the resulting offensive rebound as play continued into a crucial 3-point play early in the fourth quarter, and the Dragons continued their steady push toward erasing a 10-point deficit at home.

Boyer shined with 24 points and seven rebounds, and delivered a huge steal and 3-point play down the stretch to help secure a 62-58 victory in MAAA Large-School boys basketball action.

Three North County starters – Jobe Smith, Andrew Civey and Kekec – fouled out during the final six minutes. Ste. Genevieve (12-5, 2-1) capitalized by sinking 19-of-24 free throws.

Rudy Flieg added 17 points along with eight rebounds, and Ricky Hunter scored 14 while going 7-of-8 from the line as the Dragons notched their fourth consecutive win.

Junior guard Layne Wigger propelled North County (7-8, 1-2) toward its maximum lead of 46-36 after drilling his fifth 3-pointer with 1:40 left in the third quarter.

Wigger netted 12 of his game-high 29 points during a blistering stretch after halftime, but missed his last five shots from the field as the Raiders relied heavily on their primary offensive threat.

As Smith and Civey missed several minutes of the second half and reserve Clayton Chandler was unable to play, Boyer sparked the Ste. Genevieve rally with a powerful 3-point play and subsequent putback.

Basler slashed the margin to 46-44 on his second-chance sequence, and the Dragons shrugged off a driving layup and free throw from Kekec to remain on the comeback path.

North County briefly restored a 53-48 lead as Wigger finished interior passes from Grant Mullins and Nolan Reed, who tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists overall.

But the home team tightened defensively, and drew within one on a Flieg basket before regaining a 56-55 edge on free throws by Hunter with 3:17 remaining.

Smith nearly created answered with a perfect read on a stolen pass, but lost control of the ball while elevating to the rim. He fouled out guarding the ensuing inbounds play.

Boyer hesitated on his rush down the court after swiping a soft bounce pass, then accelerated through contact to give Ste. Genevieve a 60-56 cushion with 1:12 left.

Kekec poked the ball away and received an immediate outlet pass from Reed to score with 24.7 seconds on the clock, but missed a potential tying 3-pointer on the next North County possession.

The Raiders committed 15 turnovers compared to 11 by the Dragons, but headed into halftime leading 29-27 after Reed streaking down the lane for a left-handed layup just before time expired.

Hunter and Smith traded early 3-pointers as the first quarter featured three ties and four lead changes. North County answered a go-ahead putback by Boyer with a 7-0 run.

Wigger struck for three after Mullins knocked down a 19-footer, and Reed worked his way inside in the closing seconds for an 18-12 advantage.

Flieg countered by going 6-of-6 from the line prior to intermission, and stepped to the perimeter for a triple that squared the contest at 19-19.

Wigger bookended an ensuing 6-0 spurt by the visitors on a pull-up jumper and driving layup. Basler defended the sideline to earn a 5-second violation as the Dragons netted the next six points.

The victory probably assured Ste. Genevieve of a top-four seed for the upcoming conference tournament after defeating Small-School division leaders Kingston and Valle Catholic in December.

