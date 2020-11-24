Fredericktown comeback capped by buzzer beater

IRONTON – Andrew Starkey soared into the lane to control a crucial offensive rebound, and was called upon to attempt an even bigger shot.
The sophomore forward buried 21-footer from the left wing just before time expired on Monday night as Fredericktown prolonged its stay at the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.
The third-seeded Blackcats erased an eight-point deficit within the last seven minutes, boosted by their defensive hustle, and edged the host squad 51-48 in the consolation bracket.
Starkey netted eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and received a skip pass from Nate Miller with plenty of space after a timeout was called with 9.7 seconds remaining.
Miller added 16 points while sinking 9-of-10 free throws, and also made four steals as Fredericktown (1-1) moved into Wednesday’s fifth-place game to face Clearwater.
The Blackcats avoided being dumped by a lower seed for the second straight contest after falling to Lesterville 48-47 amid nine lead changes on Saturday.
Andrew Tedford scored a game-high 25 points following a hot start from the perimeter, and brought Arcadia Valley (0-2) even at 48-48 on a leaping putback with 29 seconds to play.
Although the Tigers grabbed a 41-33 advantage on two free throws by reserve forward Evan Maxwell, shaky ball handling foiled their subsequent strategy of extending possessions with patience.
Miller dived on the floor to secure a steal that led to a layup by Starkey, whose ensuing takeaway and alert pass sprang Malachi Kyle for another clear finish.
Kyle earned a start in place of injured guard Lane Sikes, and shined down the stretch while bolstering Fredericktown with 10 points and four steals overall.
His midcourt swipe and layup cut the difference to one, and Matthew Starkey put the Blackcats ahead 45-44 from long range with his first basket.
Sophomore center Jackson Dement answered with two free throws, handing AV a lead for the final time before Miller split two from the line with 1:39 left.
Arcadia Valley generated one first goal over a span of 7 ½ minutes in the fourth quarter after beginning the third with two impressive possessions.
Dement finished a lob from Willie Carter, and Nathan Pannebecker zipped a long pass on target to Tedford for a transition layup and 29-22 lead.
Fredericktown trailed 34-24 when Dement powered his way to the rim, but Kyle countered with two straight baskets on a putback and fast-break layup amid a key 9-0 run.
Miller hit a driving scoop shot to continue the push, and delivered four perfect trips to the stripe in the first half as his club struggled to convert shots in the half-court set.
Tedford carried the AV attack prior to intermission, outscoring the Cats 11-10 by himself in the opening period while left unattended several times beyond the arc.
His fourth 3-pointer broke a 20-20 deadlock, and fifth restored a 37-33 advantage after the Cats missed a previous opportunity to take the lead.
Andrew Starkey began finding his range with a baseline turnaround and equally tough leaner after being held scoreless for about nine minutes.
Dement had 10 points and eight rebounds for the seventh-seeded Tigers, whose six bench points came exclusively from Maxwell.
