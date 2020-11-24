Fredericktown comeback capped by buzzer beater

IRONTON – Andrew Starkey soared into the lane to control a crucial offensive rebound, and was called upon to attempt an even bigger shot.

The sophomore forward buried 21-footer from the left wing just before time expired on Monday night as Fredericktown prolonged its stay at the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

The third-seeded Blackcats erased an eight-point deficit within the last seven minutes, boosted by their defensive hustle, and edged the host squad 51-48 in the consolation bracket.

Starkey netted eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and received a skip pass from Nate Miller with plenty of space after a timeout was called with 9.7 seconds remaining.

Miller added 16 points while sinking 9-of-10 free throws, and also made four steals as Fredericktown (1-1) moved into Wednesday’s fifth-place game to face Clearwater.

The Blackcats avoided being dumped by a lower seed for the second straight contest after falling to Lesterville 48-47 amid nine lead changes on Saturday.