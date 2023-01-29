Friday Basketball: Rebels run past Knights after opening 16-0 run

FARMINGTON – The Central boys basketball team was all business from the outset on Friday night, and quickly left a young Farmington squad with an insurmountable deficit.

Jobe Bryant totaled 19 points, six assists and three steals, and Collin McMullen drained four 3-pointers on a productive effort from the bench as the visiting Rebels rolled 82-43.

Central (17-2, 4-0), currently ranked No. 4 in the Class 4 coaches’ poll, opened the game on a 16-0 run and never faced a serious threat while committing only five turnovers in the game.

Caden Casey notched 12 points, Mason Williams added nine more, and Kendall Horton chipped in eight along with three steals in the victory.

Farmington (7-12, 1-3) suffered an initial scoring drought through 4 ½ minutes, and was unable to build upon a promising comeback bid on Tuesday that narrowly fell short against Festus.

Freshman Cooper Tripp finally broke the shutout with a driving shot in the lane, but not before 3-pointers from Casey and Bryant maximized the sharp ball movement of Central.

The Knights had a positive 12-of-14 showing from the line, but otherwise struggled as sophomore point guard Logan Schaupert faced constant pressure from the Rebels.

Central carried a 21-7 lead through one quarter, and Williams turned two subsequent steals into layups before Bryant cruised in uncontested during a 13-0 push.

Bryant increased a 49-21 halftime margin by drawing midair contact and finishing a 3-point play off a crossing pass from Casey.

Horton slashed for a layup at 71-29 after McMullen, who had 14 points, sank back-to-back threes.

Kannon Harlow matched Casey with four assists. The Rebels can capture the MAAA Large-School title outright by defeating Fredericktown on Tuesday.

Tatem Tinsley had a team-high seven points as 11 players contributed to the Farmington total. Layton Tinnin added two 3-pointers.

Ste. Genevieve 73, Potosi 71

STE. GENEVIEVE – Kaden Flye collected a missed free throw for Ste. Genevieve, and nearly lost control of his dribble twice while racing the length of the court with extra urgency.

After having the basketball lightly deflected, the senior forward regathered and scored through contact for a go-ahead 3-point play with exactly 2 seconds left on Friday night.

The Dragons erased a nine-point deficit with four minutes remaining, and made 14-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter to edge conference rival Potosi 73-71.

Ricky Hunter scored 22 points, and Aiden Boyer compiled 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for Ste. Genevieve, which trailed 65-59 with two minutes to play.

An unusual sequence ignited the Dragons as Alex Basler stood at the stripe after producing a crucial steal and drawing a foul in transition.

During his front-end free throw try, Potosi forward Zane West was whistled for a technical foul while clearing out against Hunter along the edge of the lane.

Basler then swished his second attempt, and Hunter sank both awarded tosses. Boyer knocked down two more on the Dragons’ next possession to forge a 65-65 tie.

Gabe Brawley answered with a clutch contested jumper, and restored a 71-68 lead for Potosi on a perfect trip to the line with 20 seconds left.

Carson Kreilich brought Ste. Genevieve (14-4, 3-1) closer with ensuing free throws, and Flye showed no hesitation once corralling a front-end miss by game-high scorer Carter Whitley.

Flye ended with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Basler chipped in nine points during the second half. The Dragons have won six of their last seven.

Whitley notched 27 points and drained a series of sparkling jumpers as Potosi (16-4, 2-2) surged ahead 63-54 with a 9-2 run to begin the final stanza.

Ty Mills supplied nine of his 20 points during the first quarter, and Brawley finished with 12. West sank two 3-pointers for an 11-6 lead, and later saved a loose ball to Mills to make it 65-58.

Whitley converted a steal into a 3-point play, and Mills buried another jumper to create the largest separation of the night at 24-14.

Ste. Genevieve responded from a timeout with a 13-2 push, led by six quick points from Hunter, and grabbed its first lead at 27-26. The Dragons were up 38-37 at halftime.

The host squad buried 20-of-27 free throws compared to 6-of-10 by Potosi.

Fredericktown 64, North County 52

BONNE TERRE – Fredericktown controlled the fourth quarter, hitting 11-of-18 free throws, and knocked off North County 64-52 to snap a 14-game conference losing streak on Friday night.

Andrew Starkey equaled game-high scoring honors with 22 points for the Blackcats, who stretched their narrow 42-40 lead after three quarters.

Fredericktown (8-11, 1-3) was boosted by guard Mark Heine with 17 points, while LeeAndrea Catchings and Zander Stephens provided nine each.

The Blackcats delivered a solid start to lead 19-9 in the opening quarter, and maintained a 27-20 edge at halftime before turning a comeback bid by the Raiders aside.

Layne Wigger netted 22 points in defeat for North County (9-9, 1-3), which had to adjust its lineup after senior forward Andrew Civey underwent season-ending shoulder surgery earlier in the week.

Drew Johnson scored 14 points, and Jobe Smith had eight for the Raiders. Head coach Dan Johnson picked up career win No. 300 on Thursday against Arcadia Valley.

West County 62, Valley 26

LEADWOOD – Carter Reed scored a game-high 13 points off the bench, and West County stayed perfect in conference play with a 62-26 rout of Homecoming opponent Valley on Friday night.

Caden Merrill and Chasten Horton notched nine points each, and Levi Hale added eight points with 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs were dominant on the offensive glass.

West County (11-7, 4-0) outscored the Vikings 21-4 in the second quarter behind trapping defense, and will face Valle Catholic for the MAAA Small-School championship on Tuesday.

Ronnie French added eight late points to equal Lance Monroe, who also collected seven rebounds and four steals in the win. Horton grabbed eight rebounds, and Ty Harlow chipped in seven points.

Colby Maxwell put Valley (10-9, 1-3) ahead 10-9 with a jumper before the first quarter concluded, and produced 11 points with seven rebounds and three steals.

A 3-pointer by Reed and consecutive layups off steals by Monroe and Merrill highlighted a pivotal 14-0 run before intermission by the Bulldogs.

The Vikings were short-handed without usual starters K.J. Tiefenauer and Ethan Tiefenauer in the lineup.

Valle Catholic defeated Arcadia Valley 72-40 on Friday to keep pace with the Bulldogs in the conference.

Kingston 61, Bismarck 44

BISMARCK – Cody Yates scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, and was a force defensively as Kingston pulled away from Bismarck for a 61-44 victory on Friday night.

Collin Sumpter netted eight of his 14 points during the third for the Cougars after their 28-20 advantage was briefly trimmed to one possession.

Kingston (10-8, 2-2) made 10-of-13 free throws overall, and jumped ahead 6-0 following blocks by key rebounder Mason Nelson and Wyatt Johnson in the opening minutes.

The Cougars extended their 45-37 lead entering the fourth quarter with a 16-7 scoring edge over the remainder of the game.

Sven Wilson again powered Bismarck (8-10, 0-4) with 23 points, while guard Gavin Butery added nine. The Indians were just 1-of-8 from the line.

St. Paul 62, Eagle Ridge 43

FARMINGTON – Senior guard DeVontae Minor scored 24 points, and St. Paul celebrated Homecoming with a 62-43 victory over Eagle Ridge on Friday.

Brett Peak finished with 17 points for St. Paul (5-14).

Will Folk added nine points and Isaiah Dumas tallied seven.