Friday Hoops: AV closes out Saxony with pivotal 10-0 run

IRONTON – Senior forward Jackson Dement scored 22 points, and sparked a closing 10-0 run as the Arcadia Valley boys basketball team topped Saxony Lutheran 66-56 on Friday night.

Gage Douglas added 14 points for the Tigers, who trailed 49-46 with 6:45 to play, and delivered four minutes of scoreless defense to seal the victory.

Saxony Lutheran (2-5) overcame a 35-30 halftime deficit, and twice answered 3-pointers by Gage Douglas and Gavan Douglas to lead for the final time at 53-52.

Dement snapped a 56-56 tie with a turnaround shot in the lane off an inbound pass. Gage Douglas then splashed another triple from the left corner.

Arcadia Valley (5-3) capitalized on an ensuing turnover by the Crusaders with a patient possession. Colin Whited drove from the top of the circle for a layup and 63-56 edge with 2:47 left.

Ste. Genevieve 68, Jefferson 44

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ricky Hunter set the tone with 20 points on Friday night, and Ste. Genevieve rode a solid defensive first half toward a 68-44 triumph over visiting Jefferson.

Kaden Flye also shined with 16 points for the Dragons, who assumed a 40-19 lead at intermission and was never threatened.

Forward Aiden Boyer totaled nine points while both Tucker Reed and Collin Fritsch had eight for Ste. Genevieve (5-2).

Kaleb Weiler scored 15 points as Jefferson (2-6) slipped to a fourth straight defeat.

Valle Catholic 60, Fredericktown 45

FREDERICKTOWN – Valle Catholic rattled Fredericktown with a 16-0 scoring run in the first quarter, and rolled to a 60-45 road victory on Friday night.

Senior forward Harry Oliver notched a career-high 19 points as the target of numerous entry passes, and Chase Fallert finished with 17 for the Warriors.

Fallert assisted Sam Drury on a fast break, then nailed his second 3-pointer to spot Valle Catholic (3-1) a stunning 20-3 lead seven minutes into the action.

Fredericktown (3-4) closed the gap at halftime to 34-23 after senior guard Andrew Starkey heated up for 14 of his 16 points in a hurry.

But a strong defensive effort by Drury slowed Starkey down from there, and Oliver completed a putback late in the third quarter for a 46-32 advantage.

Clayton Drury opened the fourth with his second basket, and two more Oliver field goals punctuated a 13-2 push by the Warriors that made it 57-34.

Sam Drury reached double digits with 11 points in the victory.

Riley Fraire netted 10 points and Mark Heine added eight for the Blackcats.

Cape Central 89, Farmington 57

FARMINGTON – Senior forward Cameron Williams dominated with 31 points, and Cape Central rolled past Farmington 89-57 on Friday night.

Cape Central (7-0) outscored the Knights 23-8 in the second quarter to lead 46-20 at halftime.

Logan Schaupert tallied 13 of his team-high 16 points in the third period for Farmington (1-5).

Meadow Heights 73, Bismarck 62

PATTON, Mo. – Bismarck eventually reduced an 18-point halftime deficit to six on Friday night before Meadow Heights held on for a 73-62 triumph.

Koby Cook scored a game-high 26 points for the Panthers.

Bismarck (6-3), which lost head coach Lance Sprenkel after two technical fouls resulted in his ejection, finished with four players in double figures.

Gavin Butery totaled 15 points with seven assists, and Daven Miller produced 15 points plus five assists for the Indians.

Tanner Martinez grabbed 12 rebounds while equaling Jordan Ketcherside with 10 points each, and Sven Wilson collected nine rebounds.

Crystal City 79, Valley 62

CALEDONIA – Nolan Eisenbeis made 10-of-12 free throws and scored 20 points to help Crystal City beat Valley 79-62 following a lopsided third quarter on Friday night.

Kanden Bolton finished with 19 points, Cyle Schumburg added 15 and Clayton Roussin dropped in 11 as the Hornets put four players in double figures.

Crystal City (6-4) erupted for a 27-11 scoring advantage in response to a 26-18 surge by host Valley (4-4) during the previous stanza. The game was tied 36-36 at halftime.

Colby Maxwell produced 19 points while going 6-of-6 from the line to highlight the Vikings, who drained five 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Ethan Tiefenauer, K.J. Tiefenauer, Kaiden Dickey and Chayse DeClue each had nine points. Valley is idle until the Battle in Bourbon tournament set for early January.

De Soto 57, St. Paul 53

FARMINGTON – St. Paul challenged Class 5 program De Soto to the wire on Friday night, but the visiting Dragons emerged with a 57-53 victory.

Nick Sampson scored 14 points, and Drew Hardin added 13 for De Soto (3-6).

Senior guard DeVontae Minor tallied a game-high 15 points, and Brett Peak netted 12 for St. Paul (1-7).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bunker 52, Bismarck 25

BISMARCK – Kinsey Barton scored a game-high 23 points, and Bunker seized a 52-25 victory against Bismarck on Friday evening.

Maddy Dickerson added 12 points for the Lady Eagles, who prevailed despite not having leading scorer Kaitlyn Belk in the lineup.

Bismarck dropped to 4-5 overall.

Crystal City 49, Valley 37

CALEDONIA – Molly Clemmons poured in 22 points on Friday evening, and visiting Crystal City rode a solid first half past Valley 49-37.

Kate Eisenbeis finished with 16 points, and the Lady Hornets carried a 26-16 lead into halftime.

Valley (2-5) was paced by senior forward Carletta West with 10 points. Haylee Moore scored nine and Alyssa Warren added seven.