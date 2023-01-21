Friday Hoops: Bulldogs, Rebels stay atop divisions

IRONTON – Levi Hale scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, and West County remained atop the MAAA Small-School boys basketball division with a 61-35 victory at Arcadia Valley on Friday night.

Chasten Horton finished with 14 points, and Caden Merrill added 13 as four Bulldogs reached double digits. Ty Harlow compiled eight assists.

West County (3-0, 9-6) fouled the Tigers often, but limited them to one made field goal in the second half while steadily increasing a 29-19 halftime lead.

The Homecoming loss for Arcadia Valley (6-9, 1-2) proved extra painful when all-conference forward Jackson Dement suffered a non-contact injury in the second quarter.

Dement caught a routine pass left of the lane, but his left leg buckled upon planting. He did not return after being helped to the bench, but ultimately paced the Tigers with 11 points.

AV ended a series of lead changes with a 13-12 edge as the first quarter concluded, but a Horton dunk and 3-pointers from Harlow and Merrill comprised an 8-0 response by West County.

Hale converted a four-point after being fouled in the corner to close the half. Horton leaped to slam a perimeter lob from Harlow on the first possession out of the break.

Jaxon Campbell added 10 points with six rebounds, and scored on a double-clutch shot through contact for a 49-27 differential late in the third quarter.

Gavan Douglas scored nine and sank the lone 3-pointer for Arcadia Valley, which knocked down 16-of-27 free throws in defeat.

Central 67, Ste. Genevieve 46

PARK HILLS – Central dominated the third quarter on Friday night, and beat Ste. Genevieve 67-46 in a battle for first place in the MAAA Large-School division.

Jobe Bryant netted a game-high 28 points, and the Rebels embarked upon a 20-7 scoring run after taking a 31-26 advantage into halftime.

Caden Casey provided 11 points while Kendall Horton and Mason Williams added eight each for Central (3-0, 15-2). The contest was tied 16-16 after one quarter.

Kaden Flye had a double-double in defeat for Ste. Genevieve (12-4, 2-1) with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Ricky Hunter also tallied 14 points along with three steals, and Aiden Boyer finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

Potosi 63, Fredericktown 41

FREDERICKTOWN – Junior guard Gabe Brawley scorched the nets with 34 points, including five baskets from 3-point range, and Potosi rolled past host Fredericktown 63-41 on Friday night.

Potosi (15-3, 2-1) began to gain momentum before halftime, and increased a 35-28 lead by outscoring the Blackcats 16-7 in the third quarter.

Carter Whitley provided 11 points, and the Trojans shot an efficient 18-of-22 from the line.

Riley Fraire posted 13 of his 15 points in the second quarter for Fredericktown (7-10, 0-3). Andrew Starkey ended with 12 points, and Zander Stephens had eight.

Valley 46, Bismarck 42

BISMARCK – Colby Maxwell returned after missing two games with an ankle injury, and scored 14 points as Valley disrupted Homecoming for Bismarck with a 46-42 triumph on Friday night.

Drew McClain added 13 points for Valley (9-8, 1-2), which jumped ahead 14-8 as the first quarter ended. Ethan Tiefenauer finished with eight points, and Kaiden Dickey had seven.

Gavin Butery netted all 10 of his points in the second quarter, as Bismarck (8-7, 0-2) countered to grab a 27-25 lead at halftime.

But the visiting Vikings won a low-scoring third stanza 8-4, and held on down the stretch.

Sven Wilson produced a game-high 15 points, and Daven Miller tossed in nine for the Indians.

St. Paul 52, Zalma 39

FARMINGTON – St. Paul adjusted to a quick turnaround after falling one night earlier and topped visiting Zalma 52-39 on Friday night.

DeVontae Minor paced the Giants with 16 points, and Brett Peak added 12.

St. Paul (4-14) also received 11 points from Will Folk plus nine more from Isaiah Dumas.