STE. GENEVIEVE – Breven McMullen eclipsed 1,500 career points in the second quarter, and the Central boys basketball team beat Ste. Genevieve 70-63 to stay unbeaten in conference play on Friday night.
McMullen knocked down a series of 3-point shots while netting 28 of his 36 points during the first half, and the Rebels created a 48-34 halftime advantage.
Brent Wagner notched 13 points and Kendall Horton added seven off the bench for Central (13-4, 3-0).
Ste. Genevieve (9-9, 1-3) outscored the visitors 19-9 during the fourth quarter, but could not fully erase a 61-44 deficit entering the stanza.
Logan Trollinger and Ricky Hunter each sank four 3-pointers, and Aidan Boyer connected on three more for the Dragons.
Trollinger made 7-8 free throws among 23 total points. Hunter tallied 15 and Christian Boyer had 12.
Arcadia Valley 62, Saxony Lutheran 55
JACKSON, Mo. – Carter Brogan finished with 19 points and three assists on Friday night, and Arcadia Valley maintained distance from district rival Saxony Lutheran for a 62-55 road win.
Andrew Tedford netted 14 points for the second straight game, and the Tigers made 15-of-19 free throws while shooting 47 percent from the field and committing just nine turnovers.
Arcadia Valley (9-8) entered halftime with a 30-24 lead, and headed to the fourth quarter with the margin at 48-41.
Logan Pannebecker provided 12 points, and Daniel Horn had nine points with eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Farmington 50, North County 47
FARMINGTON – Freshman forward Jade Roth scored 12 points, and the Farmington girls drained six 3-pointers in the second half to edge North County 50-47 on Friday night.
Skylar Sweeney added eight points, and hit back-to-back triples with Roth as the Knights established a 45-38 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Farmington (9-7, 3-1) had to survive an eventful flurry near the conclusion. The Lady Raiders missed two potential tying shots within six feet, then threw a third chance out of bounds with 2.1 seconds left.
North County (13-3, 1-2) pulled to within 47-45 as Ella Gant squeezed a diagonal entry pass into Emily Veach on a backdoor cut, and the teams alternated baskets after using timeouts.
Roth executed an inbounds give-and-go with Abby Cassimatis for layup, and Kayleigh Winch rushed to the basket for her own field goal to make the margin two again.
Winch tallied a game-high 14 points and three steals, and Gant compiled eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Lady Raiders, who grabbed an early 13-5 lead.
Consecutive baskets by Angelia Davis capped an 8-0 counter by the Knights, but North County rebuilt a 23-17 advantage on an attacking 3-point play from Gant and perimeter shot by Julia Christopher.
Farmington mounted its crucial 17-4 surge over a 5 ½-minute span of the third quarter. Anna McKinney hit the tying and go-ahead triples, and Emma Gerstner added another for a 38-31 cushion.
Cassimatis notched six points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Knights, who were 12-of-18 from the line.
Kamryn Winch equaled Veach with seven points, and Christopher made five assists for North County.
