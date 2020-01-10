LEADWOOD – Chase Dunlap sank 11-of-12 free throws, Carter Hoog connected on 10-of-11, and the Valle Catholic boys basketball team topped West County 69-62 on Friday night.
The Warriors built a 40-28 advantage at halftime, and held on after the Bulldogs closed to within five in the final moments to snap a three-game slide.
Hoog finished with 27 points to pace Valle Catholic (7-5, 1-0), while Dunlap netted 15 and Kyle Gielow pitched in 10 more.
Cameron Stevens had a breakout performance with 27 points in defeat for West County (2-11, 0-2). Cody Moore tallied nine.
Farmington 74, Ste. Genevieve 56
FARMINGTON – Brant Gray connected twice from the long to highlight a fast start, and scored 19 points to help Farmington outlast Ste. Genevieve 74-56.
Jonah Burgess converted a key putback during a decisive rebounding effort from the Knights, who were ahead 61-51 at the time, and Isaiah Robinson added a 3-point play moments later.
Bracey Blanton returned to the lineup with 16 points, while J.P. Ruble tallied 11 and Robinson added 10 exclusively in the second half for Farmington (6-5, 1-0).
Ste. Genevieve (6-6, 0-1) trailed by eight early in the second quarter, but countered with a 14-4 run as Logan Trollinger and Aidan Boyer turned steals into transition layups.
Christian Boyer equaled game-high honors with 19 points, and handed the Dragons their lone lead of 26-24 with two free throws. Trollinger finished with 15 points.
Farmington closed the half with an 11-2 response, getting seven straight points from the line. An inside pass to Carson Sutton created a 35-28 edge at the break.
Robinson and Gray opened the third quarter with back-to-back threes. Jacob Jarvis contributed six points off the Knights’ bench.
Central 81 Fredericktown 39
FREDERICKTOWN – Central exploded to a 35-point advantage by intermission Friday night, and belted Fredericktown 81-39 to open MAAA Large-School conference play.
You have free articles remaining.
Seniors Breven McMullen and Brent Wagner paved the way for the Rebels by scoring 23 points apiece.
Central (9-3, 1-0) outscored Fredericktown (7-5, 0-1) by a 27-3 margin in the second quarter to establish a 49-14 cushion.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West County 76, Valle Catholic 27
LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven made her first five shots from the field, including a couple of 3-pointer, and the West County girls rode their scorching start past Valle Catholic 76-27 on Friday night.
The Lady Bulldogs (9-2) surged ahead 23-6 after Madalyn Herrera and Madelyn Whitter turned steals into transition layups, and increased the margin to 44-13 by intermission.
McRaven drained five triples overall while scoring a game-high 29 points, and Claire LaBruyere hit from long range at the halftime buzzer before ending with 15.
Makenzie Simily added 12 points as three West County players achieved double digits. Herrera finished with eight as the Lady Bulldogs won their eighth in a row.
Junior forward Hannah Fowler knocked down three jumpers in the first half, and highlighted Valle Catholic (5-7) with 11 points.
St. Paul 59, Calvary Lutheran 35
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Brylee Durbin continued her strong freshman season by dropping in 27 points as St. Paul advanced past the first round of the Calvary Lutheran tournament.
The Giants (8-6) defeated the host squad 59-35 on Friday evening, and will face Gateway Legacy Academy in the semifinals on Saturday.
Izzie Carroll scored 17 in the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.