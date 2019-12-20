BISMARCK – Tristen Mayfield scored 14 of his 19 points during the first half, and Meadow Heights rolled past Bismarck 69-31 on Friday evening.
Chase Conrad added 14 points with six rebounds, and Trae Davis matched Josh Acord with nine points apiece for the Panthers (2-3).
Bismarck (1-6) returned to action one night after a stinging two-point loss at Viburnum, and was unable to overcome 25 turnovers, including 18 before intermission.
Meadow Heights routinely found quality shots through backdoor cuts and offensive rebounds to open the contest on a 14-3 run.
Mayfield finished through contact on a fast break, and added three more points from the perimeter before the first quarter concluded with a 22-7 margin.
The Indians executed perhaps their best half-court play in the second as a long diagonal bounce from Jase Campbell found Isaiah Faulkner near the rim to make it 28-15.
But the visitors answered with transition layups by Conrad and Davis during an 18-2 outburst, and Jacob Elfrink drained an 18-footer at the halftime buzzer for a 46-17 spread.
Ethan Dugal netted seven points to highlight Bismarck, rattling down an arching baseline runner after sinking a 3-pointer from the right corner in the third quarter.
Trevor Politte and Campbell each had six points, and Connor Sullivan provided three steals in defeat.
Meadow Heights placed 10 players in the scoring column, and carried a 64-28 advantage before utilizing its reserved exclusively during the fourth quarter.
Cape Central 59, Farmington 49
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Farmington boys are getting healthier, and pushed the third-ranked team in Class 4 through all four quarters on Friday night.
Cape Central resisted the upset threat, however, and posted a 59-49 victory behind 18 points from Tyrus Reddin and 14 more from Darion Triplett.
Isaiah Robinson scored 13 points in his first game action since returning from injury, and Brant Gray netted 12 for Farmington (2-3).
The Tigers entered halftime leading 28-23.
Central 72, Valle Catholic 43
PARK HILLS – Brent Wagner tallied 25 points to pace Central for the second consecutive game, and the Rebels rode a dominant first half past Valle Catholic 72-43 on Friday.
Breven McMullen dropped 24 points, and Central (4-2) established a 37-16 halftime advantage. Mason Williams also reached double digits with 12.
Sophomore Aiden Heberlie finished with 14 points to drive Valle Catholic (4-1), which competed for the third straight night and notched the game’s first two field goals.
Kyle Gielow chipped in eight points while Chase Dunlap and Carter Hoog added seven apiece.
Jefferson 56, Ste. Genevieve 47
FESTUS, Mo. – Jefferson steadily built a considerable lead on Friday as visiting Ste. Genevieve struggled to deal with 24 turnovers and an 8-of-20 showing from the line.
Hadyn Wagner poured in 18 points, and the Blue Jays prevailed 56-47 after outscoring the Dragons 37-18 over the middle quarters.
Jon Weik finished with 12 points and Colby Ott had nine for Jefferson (4-2), which extended its 32-20 halftime margin to 50-29.
Logan Trollinger produced 11 of his 16 points when Ste. Genevieve dominated the fourth quarter by an 18-6 differential before time ran out on the comeback bid.
Christian Boyer added nine points, and Aiden Boyer pitched in seven for the Dragons.
Levi Ebersoldt grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in the victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fredericktown 67, Woodland 45
FREDERICKTOWN – Kyndal Dodd registered her second double-double in as many nights to propel the Fredericktown girls past Woodland 67-45 on Friday night.
Effective pressure defense spurred a huge second quarter, as a modest 14-12 lead for the Lady Blackcats ballooned to 43-20 by intermission.
Dodd finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds overall. Her teammates balanced the offense along the perimeter as inside-out passing helped generate five 3-pointers.
Freshman Linley Rehkop scored 11 points to bolster Fredericktown (3-4). Kayleigh Slinkard and Kylee Maddox added seven points each, and Mallory Mathes chipped in six more.
Chloe Goodwin and Addie Johnson tallied 11 points each for Woodland.
Central 63, Hillsboro 32
HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Central girls landed 13 players in the scoring column, and eased past Hillsboro 63-32 to stay unbeaten heading into their Christmas Tournament.
Sophia Horton posted all 15 of her points before halftime, and the Lady Rebels (9-0) flexed the depth of their bench after breaking ahead 31-10 through one quarter.
Halle Richardson achieved her varsity high with 10 points, while Madison Holmes tossed in eight for Central. Horton sank the lone 3-pointer of the game.
Maya LaPlante netted 10 points for Hillsboro.
St. Vincent 60, Kingston 43
CADET – St. Vincent was paced by Lacey Best with 23 points on Friday, and closed out Kingston 60-43 in a make-up game from earlier in the week.
The Indians secured the outcome with a 16-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter after the Lady Cougars had closed to within single digits.
Madison Nelson scored a game-high 25 points for Kingston (4-3), which trailed 33-16 at halftime.
