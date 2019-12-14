STE. GENEVIEVE – Just six nights removed from some of its players capturing a football state title, the Valle Catholic boys basketball team survived a wild final sequence to defeat neighboring Ste. Genevieve 59-58 on Friday.
Junior Carter Hoog poured in 27 points, and sophomore Aiden Heberlie added 16 as the Warriors (2-0) prevailed despite blowing a 17-point advantage to the host Dragons (3-2).
Cory Stoll made a transition layup following a corner 3-pointer by Hoog, and Valle Catholic restored a 53-43 lead with 3:30 remaining in the game.
Ste. Genevieve charged back for a second time as freshman Ricky Hunter drained a pair of 3-pointers, sparking a 13-4 spurt that spanned less than two minutes.
Coy Flieg scored a putback following a Valle turnover, and Christian Boyer used subtle hesitation to draw contact on a 3-point play that brought the Dragons within 57-56.
Ste. Genevieve would ultimately miss five separate go-ahead shots, including two follow-up chances after Hoog misfired at the other end on a baseline pull-up.
Chaytin Lea made a midcourt steal, but his fast-break layup spun out and an ensuing putback effort also missed the mark. The Dragons were granted a timeout following another scrambling rebound with 5.5 seconds left.
The Valle Catholic defense lost track of Aiden Boyer on the inbounds pass, but his 3-point attempt form the left corner caught only the front rim.
Ste. Genevieve endured a field-goal drought lasting more than six minutes of the first half, and faced a 33-16 deficit late in the second quarter.
Logan Trollinger ignited the home team with a 3-pointer and steal and layup ahead of the buzzer, and a 21-4 run continued as the Dragons quickly moved the ball into the post.
Rudy Flieg netted three baskets from close range, and Lea eventually tied the contest at 37-37 through a perfect trip to the line.
Hoog countered with a baseline jumper and key 3-pointer as Valle Catholic capped the quarter on a 7-0 run. He highlighted an earlier 14-0 outburst with 10 points, including an end-to-end layup at 21-9.
Trollinger paced the Dragons with 20 points, including 8-of-8 free throws. Christian Boyer ended with 15 points, and Hunter chipped in 11.
Saxony Lutheran 53, Farmington 46
JACKSON, Mo. – Andrew Schwarting scored 22 points, and Saxony Lutheran outlasted Farmington 53-46 on Friday night behind a strong second quarter on the defensive end.
The visiting Knights surged ahead 17-12 through one quarter, but were limited to two points and no made field goals over the next eight minutes.
Jack Foeste added 12 points for Saxony Lutheran (2-2), which capitalized on the momentum swing for a 23-19 halftime lead.
Brant Gray tallied 18 points in defeat for Farmington (2-2).
North County 49, Herculaneum 40
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Senior Kayleigh Winch scored 17 points on Friday night as the North County girls basketball team captured third place in the Doe Run Classic.
Kamryn Winch added 14 points, and joined her sister on the all-tournament team following a 49-40 win over tournament host Herculaneum.
Julia Christopher provided eight points for the Lady Raiders (6-1), who bounced back from a semifinal loss against Lutheran South by delivering a strong first quarter.
Pacific defeated St. Paul 48-30 for fifth place.
Valley 55, Meadow Heights 47
PATTON, Mo. – Senior forward Elizabeth Morris powered her way to a game-high 27 points on Friday night as Valley topped Meadow Heights 55-47 on the road.
Tori Aldridge added 12 points, and Katie Campbell scored 11 for the Lady Vikings (2-3), who overcame a wide free-throw disparity.
Meadow Heights was 19-of-35 from the line compared to 6-of-15 by Valley. But the visitors extended a narrow 23-21 halftime lead by posting a 21-10 scoring margin in the third quarter.
Gracie Cook and Ashley Allen each netted 14 points for the Lady Panthers.
