FARMINGTON – Tycen Gray was fully aware of the expectations from the Farmington sports community that he inherited once becoming a promising high school freshman.
All-state basketball center Jordan Ankrom had just graduated and moved on to Central Methodist at the collegiate level after previously helping the Knights reach the state Class 4 final four.
Less than four years later, an unselfish Farmington group is having another tremendous season behind a stalwart leader who gladly deflects the credit to his longtime teammates.
Gray became the career scoring champion for the Knights through a stellar performance on Friday night, notching 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting plus seven rebounds in a 61-46 triumph over Jackson.
“I’m honored and I’m humbled. It’s just great being out here with all of my guys. Some of us have been together since the first grade,” said Gray, who also owns the top rebounding mark for the program. “My teammates and coaches are always supporting me and putting me in the right position to be successful.”
Gray surpassed Ankrom’s record of 1,601 points during a perfect trip to the free-throw line in the third quarter, then delivered timely baskets on consecutive possessions a few minutes later.
Jackson delivered a quick 9-1 run that included two blocks by Seth Beussink at the defensive end. Luke Reynolds nailed an open 3-pointer to bring the visitors within 37-35.
Gray countered with a combination pivot and up-and-under finish while drawing contact, and knocked down an ensuing runner down the lane.
Farmington (17-2) continued a clinching 13-0 spurt well into the fourth quarter. Cole Gerstenberger and Bryce Sancegraw split the defense for layups, and Gray made it 50-35 with a jump stop and scoop.
“I think our unselfish attitude helps up win a lot of games,” Gray said. “We all trust each other, and we’re looking to make the extra pass. This team has always been that way, and we’re just looking to keep things going.”
Gerstenberger finished with 10 points, and Sancegraw added nine points plus five assists. Center Cole Laurence provided six assists with four blocks, and Brant Gray sank a pair of early 3-pointers.
But the evening belonged Tycen Gray, whose five baskets in the first half enabled the Knights to enter halftime up 26-22 despite trailing throughout the opening nine minutes.
In addition to pursuing an MAAA Tournament title with Farmington as the top seed, Gray will solidify his educational and athletic futures in college football by officially signing with Missouri Western next week.
“I remember the day Tycen was born, because his dad and my son are best friends and went to college together,” second-year Farmington coach Terry Noble said. “He has been such a high-quality character individual. What a hard, determined worker he is.
“I remember the very first summer I worked with him, in the middle of June when it was 90 degrees and we’re playing a league game up in Hillsboro, He was out there playing like we were playing for a state championship. We fortunately have a lot of guys on our team who are the same way… How could you have a better representative or ambassador for a school than Tycen?”
Nick Wasilewski scored 10 points off the bench to pace Jackson (14-7), which jumped ahead 5-0 after Colten Seyer connected from long range.
Farmington began the contest on a negative note as each of its first three trips down the floor ended with turnovers, but moved in front 16-15 on a driving shot by Gray.
“We had to make some adjustments, because we didn’t start out well. The zone that Jackson was in had us standing,” Noble said. “In the second half, we made sure to get the ball to Tycen inside.
Gersternberger finished a transition pass from Isaiah Robinson to widen the gap, then regained control of the ball to find Sancegraw on a backdoor cut for a six-point edge.
Gray currently stands at 1,614 varsity points.
Central 58, West County 40
PARK HILLS – Senior guard Jake Casey scored 16 points, and the Central boys basketball team splashed 11 3-point shots on Friday night to defeat West County 58-40.
Breven McMullen poured in 14 points, and the Rebels made 11-of-12 free throws overall. They opened up a 16-6 lead through one quarter, and entered halftime with a 34-19 cushion.
Cade Scherffius and Brent Wagner added nine points each for Central (10-10), which holds the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the MAAA Tournament.
Dake McRaven connected five times from beyond the arc, and netted a game-high 18 points to pace West County (10-9). Hayden Roney finished with 10.
The Bulldogs will face Valle Catholic in the 8-9 tournament matchup on Saturday.
