Hillsboro edges Raiders for spot in district final

PARK HILLS – Hillsboro trailed North County throughout most of the first half, but executed a series of patient offensive sets to generate a key 10-0 run in the third quarter on Tuesday night.
Senior guard Mark Moore scored 19 points, and Ethan Worley made 9-of-9 free throws while adding 13 more as the Hawks prevailed 66-59 in a Class 4, District 2 semifinal game.
Logan Smith finished with 11 points, and Garrett Pinkley provided 10 points with seven rebounds for second-seeded Hillsboro (22-5), which will meet tournament host Central on Thursday.
Junior guard Karter Kekec totaled 14 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter while trying to rally North County (20-8). The Hawks made 11-of-12 from the line down the stretch to stay ahead.
The Raiders claimed their final lead at 35-33 when Wil Claywell sank his third 3-pointer, but were slowed by three turnovers in their next five possessions.
Moore notched seven straight points on a pull-up jumper, 3-pointer and driving layup, and Pinkley found Smith on the wing for another triple and 43-35 advantage.
North County closed the gap as Nolan Reed kept an offensive rebound alive and scored on a Kekec feed just before the third quarter expired.
Jobe Smith lobbed an inbounds pass toward Clayton Crow at the rim to make the deficit three, and Kekec added a driving bank shot at 50-48 with 4:02 remaining after Claywell emerged with a steal.
Hillsboro countered with a huge 3-point play from Worley on a successful slash to the hole, and Moore restored a 56-48 advantage moments later with his third 3-pointer.
Kekec offered one final push for the Raiders with a layup and two subsequent free throws, but Moore matched him before Worley knocked down six straight free throws.
Reed compiled 14 points plus six rebounds for North County, and began the second quarter with a putback before Kekec hit from long range to build a maximum lead of 19-11.
Guards dictated much of the offensive production throughout the evening as Crow finished with six points and Hillsboro center Evan Worley posted four.
Zach Whaley was a main contributor during the first half for Hillsboro with three steals and nine points on three 3-pointers, helping the Hawks trim a 23-15 difference to 25-24.
Kekec completed a 3-point play on another slash in response, and Crow scored on an entry pass for the Raiders, who owned a 30-29 halftime lead after Logan Smith and Moore answered with field goals.
Hillsboro shot 50 percent from the field and 18-of-19 from the line while committing seven turnovers. The Hawks edged short-handed Central 71-70 during their only matchup this season on Feb. 21.
North County is primed to return its entire starting lineup next season after posting a second 20-win campaign in three years.