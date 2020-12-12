Hoog powers Warriors to rivalry win over Dragons

STE. GENEVIEVE – Carter Hoog delivered one of his brightest performances as a varsity basketball standout to help Valle Catholic earn a massive rivalry triumph on Friday night.
The creative senior was the cornerstone of a pivotal 21-0 surge by the Warriors during the first half, and finished with 38 points and 12 rebounds as they outlasted neighboring Ste. Genevieve 68-54.
Valle Catholic (4-1) converted 10 consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter to maintain a safe lead, and shot 51 perfect overall from the field.
Ste. Genevieve (4-2) entered the contest riding a healthy four-game win streak, highlighted by a first-place trophy at last week’s Bank-It Classic tournament in Sullivan.
Sophomore guard Ricky Hunter drained four 3-pointers during a six-minute stretch of the final period, and netted a team-high 20 for the Dragons. Logan Trollinger provided 10 points before fouling out late.
Hoog seized command of the early action after the Warriors started a cold 0-of-4 from the perimeter and trailed 7-1 on three free throws by Hunter.
Although he twice fired away early in possessions, Hoog was right on target both times from NBA range to ignite the home crowd.
Chase Fallert chipped in a smooth end-to-end drive and layup, and Hoog stopped and drilled a 16-footer just behind the foul line to cap the first quarter with Valle leading 15-7.
The scoring drought for Ste. Genevieve spanned seven minutes, and the deficit increased as Hoog found room along the baseline for a layup before connecting again from the deep left wing.
The Dragons committed only three turnovers prior to halftime, but were unable to finish a number of hurried possessions with points.
A harassing Ste. Genevieve defense was also tempered by early fouls. Valle Catholic managed to find open seams once breaking pressure, usually with Hoog handling the ball.
Hoog dribbled all the way for a layup after blocking a shot at the other basket, and sophomore Harry Oliver made it 28-12 with an uncontested high putback from the weak side.
Klayton Squires brought the visitors within 30-17 at the break following a runner down the lane, and Ste. Genevieve escalated its intensity while further closing the gap in the third quarter.
The Dragons executed a nice interior feed from Aiden Boyer to Hunter, and answered a turning hook by Hoog with 3-pointers by Trollinger and Boyer to get within 38-30.
Reserve forward Carter Klump dived to the floor three times before ultimately knocking the ball out of bounds, and a message was sent that Ste. Genevieve still had plenty of fight.
But the Warriors countered with a crucial sequence out of a timeout. Oliver notched a huge putback to stem the momentum after his club suffered two empty trips to the charity stripe.
Hoog dribbled through his legs and behind his back before splitting two defenders for a dazzling layup, and Carson Tucker scored on a drive before time expired to restore a 45-30 advantage.
Ste. Genevieve lost a key contributor on defense when Nash fouled out on light contact 30 feet from the basket with 7:28 remaining, a call that visibly irritated the coaching staff.
Valle Catholic pushed the difference to 55-37 after Hoog muscled his way inside for a basket and four free throws while Cory Stoll sank another pair from the line.
Oliver, who finished with nine points and eight rebounds, interrupted an attempted Ste. Gen. rally with a 3-point play after Sam Drury gathered a loose ball in the paint.
Hunter buried an off-balanced triple from the top of the circle to make it 58-48 with 2:26 to play, but the Dragons could not offer a more sustained threat from there.
Fallert added seven points and three assists for Valle Catholic, which made 20-of-33 free throws compared to 9-of-17 by Ste. Genevieve.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!