Hoog powers Warriors to rivalry win over Dragons

Reserve forward Carter Klump dived to the floor three times before ultimately knocking the ball out of bounds, and a message was sent that Ste. Genevieve still had plenty of fight.

But the Warriors countered with a crucial sequence out of a timeout. Oliver notched a huge putback to stem the momentum after his club suffered two empty trips to the charity stripe.

Hoog dribbled through his legs and behind his back before splitting two defenders for a dazzling layup, and Carson Tucker scored on a drive before time expired to restore a 45-30 advantage.

Ste. Genevieve lost a key contributor on defense when Nash fouled out on light contact 30 feet from the basket with 7:28 remaining, a call that visibly irritated the coaching staff.

Valle Catholic pushed the difference to 55-37 after Hoog muscled his way inside for a basket and four free throws while Cory Stoll sank another pair from the line.

Oliver, who finished with nine points and eight rebounds, interrupted an attempted Ste. Gen. rally with a 3-point play after Sam Drury gathered a loose ball in the paint.