BONNE TERRE – North County senior guard Cody Hubbard never panicked with the basketball after his initial instinct to find the hot hand of Karter Kekec failed to materialize.
“I looked at the clock and there was 3 seconds left. I honestly was looking for Karter, but didn’t see him,” Hubbard said. “So then I looked for any shot that I could get off, and luckily, it went in.”
Hubbard cut toward the edge of the midcourt logo, and released a 27-footer in desperation that first contacted the backboard before rattling around the rim and falling through as time expired.
He was immediately mobbed by teammates and students in celebration, and the Raiders avenged an emotional loss from six days earlier by defeating Central 51-48 on Friday night.
“This could have been the fourth loss in a row for us,” North County head coach Jimmy Palmer said. “I know that expectations for us this year weren’t very high after graduating nine seniors and close to 60 points a game. But a win like this shows how much determination our guys have, and the level of adversity they can overcome.”
The teams combined for 170 points as Central prevailed 88-82 last Saturday, and appeared destined for overtime again – albeit at a much slower scoring pace.
Junior forward Breven McMullen calmly drained a pull-up leaner in the lane with 5 seconds left to help the Rebels come back from a late six-point deficit.
North County (8-6, 1-0) quickly attacked the other way with no timeouts, and Hubbard coaxed in his lone field goal of the game at the perfect time.
Kekec paced the Raiders with 17 points, and used a brilliant cross-over dribble and jump stop for his second straight basket and a 44-38 advantage with 2:43 remaining.
Central (8-5, 0-1) then committed its second consecutive turnover, but was afforded a reprieve when North County missed three straight front-end free throws in the single bonus.
McMullen netted 13 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to spur the Rebels. His 3-pointer from the right wing made it 44-43, and a tying dagger off an inbounds pass came with 27 seconds left.
Kekec promptly slashed to the rim for his fourth basket of the final period, snapping a 46-46 tie, but McMullen matched him over two defenders.
John Starkey dropped in 13 points and Clayton Crow added 10 inside for the Raiders, who set the early tone for a more deliberate battle in the rematch.
“Karter is tough to guard off the dribble, and his defender was sagging into the key at times when he had the ball out on the perimeter," Palmer said. "When we got the early 7-3 lead, I looked at Coach [Kyle] Yount, my assistant, and said ‘We’re going to hold the ball and make them guard us.’ But every time I do that, it seems to bite me because we have some silly turnovers.”
McMullen previously scored a career-high 42 against the Raiders, but his court time was significantly reduced by three personal fouls in the first half.
Not only was North County unable to capitalize on that development, but Central instead surged to a halftime lead. Jake Casey knocked down a go-ahead triple, and Drew Hamski sank his third 3-pointer ahead of the buzzer for a 24-18 advantage.
Four charging fouls were ultimately called in the game, and numerous other attempts to flop by both teams were correctly ignored.
The Raiders opened the third quarter on a 6-0 spurt as Starkey scored ahead of two Kekec layups. An inside finish by Crow spotted North County a brief 28-26 lead.
“I told our post players at halftime that when you have McMullen and [Cade] Scherffius in foul trouble as their only two post players, we had to emphasize attacking the basket,” Palmer said. “And we were just settling late in that second quarter.”
Scherffius hit a go-ahead three and later fired a kickout pass to McMullen, who tied the contest at 32-32 from long range. Casey opened the fourth with a layup for a 35-34 Central edge.
The back-and-forth exchange continued. North County would not trail again after Kolten Poorman drove for a layup at 40-38 in response to a McMullen 3-point play.
Ste. Genevieve 55, Fredericktown 52
FREDERICKTOWN – Ste. Genevieve answered a massive second quarter by Fredericktown, and rallied from 15 points down at halftime to secure a 58-55 road victory on Friday night.
Chad Donze and Logan Trollinger each tallied 17 points for the Dragons (9-4, 1-0), who trailed 38-23 before tightening defensively and outscoring the Blackcats 21-7 in the third quarter.
Ste. Genevieve connected on eight 3-pointers as a team, and sealed the outcome late when Donze and Trollinger made perfect trips to the free-throw line.
Christian Boyer and Derek Morganthaler added eight points each to the win.
Fredericktown slipped to 7-6 overall in its conference opener. FRED -
West County 72, Bismarck 34
LEADWOOD – West County opened MAAA Small-School conference action with a dominant 72-34 victory over visiting Bismarck.
Hayden Roney scored 22 points to highlight a balanced scoring trio for the Bulldogs (7-6, 1-0).
Dake McRaven finished with 20 points, and Ryan Retzer dropped in 19.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Valley 44, Bourbon 42
CALEDONIA – Valley rallied down the stretch to escape with a narrow 44-42 home victory in girls basketball action on Friday night.
Liz Morris scored half of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Vikings (6-6).
Becca Williams contributed 15 points to the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.