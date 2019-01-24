Try 1 month for 99¢

BONNE TERRE – North County sophomore Karter Kekec punished the opposing Ste. Genevieve defense by slashing through open creases to reach the basket on Wednesday night.

When the visiting Dragons made a halftime adjustment to contain the dynamic guard, the chosen mode of attack for the Raiders also shifted toward their post players.

Senior forward John Starkey netted timely field goals each time that Ste. Genevieve sought to rally late, and North County emerged with a 58-49 conference win.

Kekec poured in a game-high 22 points, and drained a corner 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter as the Raiders achieved their largest cushion at 51-40.

The Dragons were down 53-46 when Sam Stolzer snatched a rebound and dribbled end to end for a fast-break layup. But the clutch perimeter shooting the marked their recent wins over Central and St. Vincent never surfaced.

Consecutive turnovers doomed any comeback hopes within the last two minutes, and perfect trips to the line by Kekec and Kolten Poorman helped solidify the outcome.

Chad Donze tallied 13 points while Christian Boyer had 11 points and six rebounds for the Dragons, who suffered a setback in the third quarter when Stolzer was assessed his fourth foul.

Starkey promptly sealed a defender to convert an entry pass from Jaelen Reed, and added a vintage 3-point play with seven seconds remaining in period to make it 46-37.

Kekec locked up the ankles of an opponent off the dribble before finding Starkey open in the paint, but perhaps made his most prominent impact during a tight first half that featured six lead changes.

Starkey posted 15 points with eight rebounds, and sophomore center Clayton Crow chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for North County (10-8, 2-1).

Logan Trollinger sank two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and put Ste. Genevieve (12-6, 2-1) in front 16-15 on a steal and layup while scoring his 10 points exclusively before halftime.

Cody Hubbard sparked a modest 7-0 run by the Raiders from long range. Kekec finished an ensuing drive through contact, and Crow added the next points on a baseline attack.

Ste. Genevieve quickly erased a 24-18 deficit as Austin Kuehn connected from long range and assisted Stolzer on a transition 3-point play.

But the Dragons fouled Kekec on two straight possessions, and North County entered halftime with a 27-24 lead. The difference stood at 39-35 when Crow and Boyer traded putbacks.

Both clubs trail first-place Farmington by one game in the MAAA Large-School division standings. North County will host Fredericktown on Friday while Ste. Genevieve welcomes Potosi.

Hubbard supplied seven points and four assists for the Raiders, who made 9-of-11 free throws during the fourth quarter.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments