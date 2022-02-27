Kingston defies the past with first district crown

LEADWOOD – Paul Hamilton has been extremely patient since beginning the enormous task of salvaging arguably the worst boys high school basketball program in the entire state nearly 14 years ago.

Kingston employed five head coaches over nine previous seasons, losing 97 consecutive times within that span, and inherited a stigma where any notion of sustained success seemed laughable.

Hamilton refused to relent so easily, however, and his dedicated Cougars have parlayed a turnaround season into the first district banner for any athletic program in school history.

Senior forward Matt Nelson delivered 20 points and 14 rebounds on the biggest stage of his varsity career Saturday evening, and Kingston held off Greenville 46-41 in the Class 3, District 3 final.

“It’s just an explosion of joy and happiness for our kids and our community that stuck by me and the team for so long, even when we weren’t great,” Hamilton said. “The kids absolutely deserve this. They put in the work in the weight room and on the court, anticipating this moment for the last four years. I’m super happy for them.”

Kingston (19-7) increased its single-season record for victories, and will make an inaugural state playoff appearance in a sectional against Bishop DuBourg on Wednesday at Parkway West High school.

Greenville (18-8) pulled to within 45-41 on a layup from Easton Evans, and scrambled to create three shots that each missed from long range on its next and final possession.

Wyatt Jessen, one of five seniors on the roster, leaped into the arms of Hamilton in celebration as this crew of Cougars extinguished nearly a quarter century of frustration.

Kingston reached its first title game last winter before suffering a blowout against Arcadia Valley. Nelson struggled mightily in that contest, but made his second chance count.

His converted 3-point play on a blocking foul, after Giuseppe Ghirlanda threw a perfect outlet pass from a sideline trap, restored a 41-34 advantage with 1:08 remaining.

“This is an amazing feeling, just knowing where we were four years ago compared to now,” said Nelson, who had already achieved a double-double before halftime. “I have no words for it.”

The team accolade bolstered an already strong resume for Nelson. He and twin sister Madison are the career scoring leaders for their respective teams.

Like the inauspicious path toward their crowning moment, the Cougars overcame plenty of adversity against the hungry and younger Bears, who likewise sought their first district title.

Kingston shot just 34 percent from the field, littered by several misses near the rim during the second half, and sank an unsightly 10-of-25 free throws in the victory.

But the reliable defense and scrappy hustle were prevalent factors, holding Greenville to only 31 percent overall and 4-of-17 from beyond the arc.

“We’ve hung our hats on defense all year. We know we’re not going to score 100 every night. Our goal is to keep teams in the 40s, and on most nights, we have,” Hamilton said. “After they hit their last three, they didn’t score again. We locked down and went after rebounds. We’ll need that effort in the next round, too.”

Ty Huffmaster compiled 13 points plus seven rebounds, and back-up center Trey Porter tallied 10 points for the Bears, who featured a starting five solely comprised of underclassmen.

Greenville regrouped during a timeout to get a smooth baseline leaner from Huffmaster and inbounds pass on a Porter basket to stay within 32-31 as the third quarter concluded.

But the Cougars commenced a modest but pivotal 6-0 push early in the fourth as Nelson took a driving interior pass from Collin Sumpter and Dylan Morrison scored on an aggressive baseline drive.

Morrison then saved an errant rebound behind his back to win possession, and Yates attacked for a transition layup with contact for a 38-31 lead.

“Our leading scorers, Matt and Cody, are huge for us,” Morrison said. “But there are other things like everyone else chipping in as many points as they can while also making a defensive effort. Practices are often harder for us than games, believe it or not.”

The grueling battle that unfolded was no surprise. Both teams entered the weekend boasting identical overall records and similar averages in scoring offense and defense.

Huffmaster sparked the Bears early with a 3-point play and perimeter jumper, but Nelson answered by claiming two offensive rebounds on multiple possessions in the opening minutes.

Both sides struggled with shooting and execution as the first quarter ended in an 8-8 tie. Kingston was first to gain any significant separation.

Collin Sumpter broke ahead of the pack following a steal, and threw down an invigorating dunk before Nelson scored on two putbacks for a 17-11 edge.

Greenville retaliated by looking inside to Porter for a three baskets over the next four minutes, but the Cougars went to halftime ahead 23-18 as Jessen dished to Corey Kemper just ahead of the buzzer.

“I knew it would be physical. District games always are,” Nelson said. “I think we were all ready for this game. We didn’t come out very nervous. ‘We’ve been preparing for this all season.”

Yates had nine points and six rebounds following a scoreless first half. Ghirlanda, who joined Kingston this season as exchange student from Italy, scored eight points.

The Cougars notched their only other winning campaign in 2013, but have broken through like never before after averaging nine wins over the last three.

“I remember back in my freshman year, I touched the court for an average of 2.5 seconds per game,” Morrison said smiling. “We slowly got better and better every single year.”

Evans totaled eight points and three steals for Greenville, which sank 5-of-7 free throws as a team and committed 18 turnovers while forcing 16.

Kingston tasted tournament triumph in late December at the Warrior Winter Classic, knocking off Class 6 schools Fox and Seckman along with a strong Saxony Lutheran squad.

MAAA tournament clashes with North County and fellow district champion Valle Catholic, and a recent seven-point loss to Class 5 Hillsboro proved beneficial heading into the postseason.

“Winning games by 20 or 30 points each night doesn’t really prepare you for something like this,” Hamilton said. “So I really wanted to play some tougher competition. Ste. Genevieve beat us by 19, but nobody else really blew us out. I think that helped us, because we weren’t intimidated by the atmosphere.”

