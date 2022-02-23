Kingston earns another chance to chase history

LEADWOOD – Starting the Class 3, District 3 boys basketball tournament in uncharted territory as the perceived favorite, Kingston thrived against a familiar challenger.

The top-seeded Cougars unofficially shot a stellar 62 percent from the field on Tuesday night, and beat Arcadia Valley for the third time this season 70-45 in the semifinal round.

Sophomore guard Cody Yates tallied 20 points plus three steals, and Kingston (18-7) played fast at both ends of the floor to steadily seize control in a rematch of last year’s final.

The Cougars again find themselves on the precipice of program history, and will chase their first district crown when facing Greenville in a contest tentatively scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Matt Nelson provided 17 points, six blocks and six rebounds with a strong post presence, and reserve forward Collin Sumpter notched 12 crucial points off the bench.

Arcadia Valley (9-16) relied heavily on two top weapons as senior guard Willie Carter scored 17 points and junior forward Jackson Dement added 13, but collectively finished just 24 percent from the field.

The loss marked a farewell to retiring head coach Eric Thompson, who guided the Tigers to the title last winter following previous stints at conference rivals Fredericktown and Valley.

Kingston flipped the outcome behind a deeper and more experienced varsity roster, along with the obvious motivating factor of revenge.

Nelson, held scoreless by Dement and friends until the fourth quarter of the last postseason encounter, stamped this performance with an emphatic dunk in the closing minutes.

Carter trimmed a 37-22 halftime deficit for AV with consecutive 3-pointers, but the Cougars controlled the next six minutes for a 14-4 response.

Yates scored after reacting to catch a deflected pass, and bumped the advantage to 51-32 with a steal and layup after notching the previous field goal on a crossing feed by Corey Kemper.

Sumpter bolstered his team upon returning to action in the fourth quarter. He drove end to end before banking in a runner, and Nelson made it 57-34 off an entry pass from Dylan Morrison.

Carter sank his fifth triple before departing for the Tigers, who actually suffered two fewer turnovers in the game and did not commit a single foul during the second half.

Jasper Inman opened the action with two baskets as Arcadia Valley executed patient half-court sets, but the persistent perimeter defense of Kingston soon took over.

Yates nailed back-to-back threes to trigger an 11-0 spurt. Giuseppe Ghirlanda beat his taller opponents to an offensive rebound, and dished one of his six assists to Nelson for a 3-point play.

Dement highlighted the AV defensive effort with four first-half steals, and converted two free throws to bring his team within 11-9. But Kingston delivered another surge to close the first quarter.

Sumpter nailed a pull-up jumper, and netted his third basket in a 90-second stretch when Kemper made a steal along the sideline and found Ghirlanda ahead for a 2-on-1 rush.

Ghirlanda opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to extend a 20-9 margin, and Nelson stood his ground for a charging foul after his jumper answered a baseline hook by Dement at 27-11.

Dement connected from long range to spur a 9-2 counter by the Tigers, but Yates raced in off a steal and added another shot from the lane within eight straight Kingston points.

Colin Whited beat the third-quarter buzzer with a layup off a Carter steal, but the Cougars were ultimately unfazed by their 15 turnovers.

