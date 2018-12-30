PARK HILLS – Senior forward Tycen Gray was a pulverizing force inside, and the Festus defense was overwhelmed from the opening sequence on Saturday night.
Top-seeded Farmington attacked the upset-hopeful Tigers with precision, and established a 49-point lead in the third quarter while reaching a third straight Central Christmas Tournament final.
Gray scored 22 of his 27 points before halftime, and grabbed seven rebounds as the Knights pulled their starters in the third quarter and celebrated a 73-35 victory.
Cole Gerstenberger finished with 16 points and six rebounds, and the Knights (7-1) used their strength and size to easily secure a title showdown against unbeaten South Iron on Monday night.
Farmington abandoned its usual deliberate pace by moving the ball quickly and forcefully feeding featuring Gray early and often.
He compiled eight field goals plus a pair of free throws during the first quarter alone, scoring three separate times by crashing the glass for second chances.
Senior guard Bryce Sancegraw totaled six steals along with six assists, and offered a diving effort to track down an errant Festus pass before finding Gerstenberger inside.
A smooth pass from Brant Gray to freshman Isaiah Robinson capped the sizzling first quarter as the Knights established a 30-4 advantage.
Festus (7-3) received a steal and layup from Collin Reando to begin the second. Jason Johnson hit a 3-pointer a little later after sinking four of them in a quarterfinal win over Central.
But the onslaught continued without ceasing. Gerstenberger added two more baskets from the paint, and Robinson knocked down a corner triple for a 49-14 halftime cushion.
Brant Gray shouldered the offensive burden for Farmington in the third quarter by netting all 10 of his points, including back-to-back threes from the right side.
Cole Laurence added seven points at center, and assisted with an excellent bounce pass on a backdoor layup for the Knights, who eventually led 67-18.
Ethan Buerck and Evan Buerck scored on consecutive possessions in a rapid fourth quarter that saw the Tigers hold a 13-4 scoring edge.
Senior Kobe Branscomb had a team-high seven points for Festus, which will meet Hillsboro for in the third-place contest.
South Iron 73, Hillsboro 57
PARK HILLS – South Iron captivated a capacity crowd with stellar shooting, passing and defense while immediately imposing its will against higher-seeded Hillsboro on Saturday night.
Freshman guard Drenin Dinkins erupted for 30 points and five assists, and the Panthers rolled 73-57 in a Central Christmas Tournament semifinal game.
Austin Ruble added 14 points and Brock Wakefield scored 12 for South Iron (11-0), which competed more than 14 minutes before committing its initial turnover.
The final margin was skewed following 12 made 3-pointers by the Hawks, whose inside presence was mostly suppressed as the contest turned into an early rout.
D.J. Prater made a driving kickout to Wakefield for an open 3-pointer, then scored for a 9-0 start when Dinkins intercepted an inbounds play and zipped a perfect behind-the-back pass in transition.
Ruble emerged from a cluster of bodies and scooped to Dinkins for a basket and foul to begin the second quarter. South Iron built a commanding 33-9 edge after Dinkins connected from long range.
Junior guard Mark Moore rescued Hillsboro (8-4) from further collapse with a consistent outside stroke. He finished with 25 points and six assists after going 7-of-10 from 3-point range.
But the Hawks found limited room within the Panthers’ active zone to locate star post player Michael Brewer, whose first points came with 52 seconds left until halftime.
Ruble drained a key 3-pointer for South Iron after a Brewer basket and free throw brought Hillsboro to within 51-38 late in the third quarter.
The Hawks continued to heave triples in a comeback hope, and trimmed the deficit all the way to 57-46 after Zach Whaley struck with 5:38 to play.
Wakefield answered with a leaner in the lane, then found Ruble for another dagger. Dinkins dropped in a floater following a fast-break layup, as a 13-2 South Iron spurt sealed it.
Marco Burse provided nine points and seven rebounds, along with strong post defense for the Panthers. Prater tossed in eight points.
Brewer totaled 13 points and nine rebounds for Hillsboro.
