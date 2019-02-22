FARMINGTON – An accomplished senior class played at home for the final time on Thursday, and the Farmington boys basketball team capped an unbeaten conference run.
Tycen Gray scored a game-high 19 points, and the champion Knights rolled past Fredericktown 60-37 for their 12th straight victory in a rescheduled MAAA Large-School game.
Bryce Sancegraw totaled nine of his 13 points during the third quarter, and dished out six assists as the tempo escalated steadily after halftime.
Freshman Isaiah Robinson caught an inbounds skip pass and fired in a 27-footer as time expired in the third quarter to create a 45-26 advantage.
Gray highlighted 9-0 run covering five minutes with seven straight points, including transition layups on passes from Cole Laurence and Cole Gerstenberger.
Farmington (23-2, 5-0) was ahead 22-9 at the break. Laurence compiled eight points with four assists, and Robinson added seven points of the Knights’ bench.
Logan Winkelman opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, and added three more layups during the stanza while pacing Fredericktown (11-13, 0-5) with 15 points.
Dylan St. Clair chipped in eight points, and dished on the run to Alex Sikes for a pair of uncontested field goals down the stretch. Seth Laut tallied seven points in defeat.
The Blackcats trailed 30-17 after St. Clair connected from long range, but Sancegraw broke ahead of the pack on multiple fast breaks to restore a 39-19 margin.
Brant Gray nailed his second 3-pointer of the game, then found Tycen Gray for a corner triple as the difference ballooned to 55-30.
Chad Silvey zipped an entry feed to Evan Burke for the game’s last points. Both players earned starts along with fellow senior Ethan Buerck.
The Knights are the top seed for the upcoming Class 4, District 2 tournament, and will face either Ste. Genevieve or De Soto on Tuesday at North County High School.
Perryville 55, Ste. Genevieve 53
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior standout Chase Brown completed a 3-point play with 14.2 seconds left, and Perryville followed with two defensive stops to edge Ste. Genevieve 55-53.
Brown compiled 22 points and Jeff Reisenbichler added 16 more for the visiting Pirates (14-12), who maintained a lead from the opening basket to the end of the third quarter.
Consecutive baskets by Christian Boyer on driving assists by Logan Trollinger lifted the host Dragons to a 53-52 lead with 1:09 remaining.
But a pinpoint diagonal bounce pass from Wade Kirn to Brown created the winning play. Seth Rousseau stole a pass as time expired for Perryville after Derek Morganthaler missed a corner 3-pointer.
Reisenbichler sank a shot in the lane at 22-11, and later scored a layup off a steal and assist from Brown as the Pirates built their largest lead at 28-15.
Ste. Genevieve (14-13) closed to within 32-27 when a second-chance three by Trollinger beat the buzzer at halftime, but Perryville pushed the lead back to 10 on a Rousseau basket.
Boyer powered the Dragons inside with 15 points. Trollinger ended the night with 12, and sandwiched two 3-pointers around a Morganthaler triple to cap the third quarter on a 9-0 spurt.
Morganthaler then propelled Ste. Genevieve ahead for the first time with a jumper at 43-42, sparking a series of six lead changes heading to the wire.
Chad Donze spotted the home team a 49-46 advantage with a steal and aggressive finish at the rim, but Evan Daugherty lifted Perryville in front 52-51 with a 3-pointer for his lone field goal.
Ste. Genevieve will face De Soto in the first round of the Class 4, District 2 tournament on Saturday at North County.
