BONNE TERRE – Despite being an undisputed favorite for its postseason opener on Tuesday night, the Farmington boys basketball team was looking past nobody.
The top-seeded Knights executed yet again with unselfish precision, and rolled past De Soto 76-32 for their 13th consecutive victory in the Class 4, District 2 semifinal round.
Cole Gerstenberger scored 18 points, and Brant Gray totaled 17 to highlight a balanced attack that featured plenty of fun moments once the contest became an absolute blowout.
Bryce Sancegraw was on pace for a potential triple double at halftime, and compiled 10 assists, eight points and six steals while also grabbing five rebounds for Farmington (24-2).
The Knights carried a 51-18 advantage into the locker room, then remained focused with 5 ½ minutes of scoreless defense to begin the third quarter.
Tycen Gray provided his steady contribution with 16 points and seven rebounds, going 8-of-10 from the line, and helped secure a championship clash with Central on Thursday night.
Sancegraw created numerous transition chances by jumping into passing lanes or racing ahead off long caroms, and smoothly distributed to any teammates who ran the floor alongside him.
Brant Gray was the early beneficiary of solid ball movement, sinking a pair of uncontested 3-pointers while notching 10 first-quarter points.
De Soto (11-16) attempted to crowd the lane defensively, but the Knights still found enough creases to utilize their size and strength inside.
Cole Laurence patrolled the middle with four blocks, but also produced eight assists and eight points. He set up Gerstenberger on an entry from the high post for a 24-10 lead as the period concluded.
Brant Gray drained his third 3-pointer on the initial possession of the second quarter. Tycen Gray drew shooting fouls on four separate occasions before halftime while muscling toward the hoop.
Sancegraw spurred a devastating 31-0 run with a steal and layup before leading the fast break for two more ensuing assists. Gerstenberger hit a putback at the buzzer off a falling steal by Tycen Gray.
Camren Krodinger scored nine points and Andrew Downs added six for the Dragons, who suffered 15 turnovers and surrendered 15 consecutive points from the outset of the third quarter.
Laurence guided a remarkable bounce pass through the paint from just inside the midcourt stripe to Gerstenberger for another layup, and connected with him again at 66-18 after corralling his own block.
Freshman Isaiah Robinson provided nine points off the Farmington bench, and added a spectacular play to an already solid team highlight reel.
Robinson leaped to catch a perimeter lob near the edge of the window, and maintained enough elevation to complete the two-handed slam for a 76-22 advantage.
The Dragons won the fourth quarter by a 10-0 margin amid a running clock against the Farmington reserves.
