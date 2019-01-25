FARMINGTON – Smaller teams have often used the deliberate tactic of slowing the pace of play this season when dealing with the Farmington boys basketball team.
Central may have executed that game plan better than any opponent so far on the Knights’ schedule, but fell one possession short of the desired payoff on Friday night.
Senior guard Bryce Sancegraw made 5-of-6 free throws inside the last 80 seconds, and also dished out five assists as first-place Farmington escaped with a 49-45 conference win.
Tycen Gray finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Knights, and opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer for a 30-17 lead after teammate Chad Silvey had beaten the halftime buzzer.
Farmington (15-2, 3-0) nearly squandered that entire 13-point cushion over the next seven minutes, however, as slumping Central (8-10, 0-3) revived to mount a steady comeback.
Drew Hamski knocked down two triples and Breven McMullen pumped in three field goals during the third quarter, including a long step through contact to cap a 19-8 run.
Farmington countered with an entry pass from Sancegraw to Cole Laurence just before the quarter expired, and narrowly protected their resulting 40-36 edge until the finish.
The Rebels burned more than a minute of clock multiple times down the stretch, and were in position to possibly tie or take the lead after Cade Scherffius made it 45-43 with a tough spinning shot along the baseline.
Central controlled the ball down by two following an empty Farmington trip to the line, but that scoring chance was negated by a traveling violation.
Hamski made a driving layup with 56 seconds left to finish with 11 points and bring his team within 45-43 after Sancegraw hit two free throws.
Gray came away with a rebound of his own miss from the stripe, and sank a pair to momentarily create space, but Farmington needed one more defensive stand while nursing a 3-point lead.
Jake Casey missed an open look from the perimeter, but Central got the rebound and called a timeout with 8.6 seconds left while trailing 48-45.
Casey pivoted after picking up his dribble and looked for an open teammate, but Farmington covered everyone long enough for freshman Isaiah Robinson to sneak in for a clinching steal.
Laurence totaled nine points and seven rebounds, and Brant Gray added eight points for the Knights, who can lock up the MAAA Tournament top seed by defeating Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday.
McMullen posted a game-high 17 points with eight rebounds, and Scherffius finished with eight points and five assists as the Rebels suffered their sixth consecutive loss.
Central delivered the ideal start on the road following a dismal second-half effort against Notre Dame three days earlier, and grabbed a 7-0 lead five minutes into the action.
Cole Gerstenberger ended the Farmington field-goal drought with an uncontested layup off a Central turnover against full-court pressure.
The momentum clearly shifted toward Knights after a hustling play by Sancegraw created a loose-ball scramble. A contentious exchange after the whistle coaxed a technical foul against Scherffius.
Tycen Gray beat the buzzer with a triple from the left wing, handing Farmington its first lead at 10-8. He answered a Hamski triple to spark a big 15-3 surge before intermission.
Brant Gray connected from long range after McMullen picked up his own technical for disputing a blocking foul, and Laurence created a 24-17 lead with a tip-in.
Arcadia Valley 73, Valle Catholic 65
IRONTON – The collective balance of Arcadia Valley was just enough to overcome a sensational effort from visiting Valle Catholic senior Ryan Grein on Friday night.
Carter Brogan compiled 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and the Tigers shot 54 percent from the field to prevail 73-65 while jumbling the MAAA Small-School standings.
Daniel Horn provided 15 points with 11 rebounds, Taylon Jones added 13 points with eight rebounds, and Corbin Rea scored 10 to give the Tigers four players in double figures.
Arcadia Valley (7-12, 3-1) sprang ahead 19-13 through one quarter, restored a 48-41 advantage after three. The teams combined for 49 points over the last eight minutes.
Grein, a three-sport star with all-state accolades in football and track and field, dropped in a career-high 39 points for Valle Catholic (10-9, 3-1)
Arcadia Valley converted 15-of-21 free throws, and claimed its third straight win with a road contest awaiting next at Bismarck.
The Warriors will host conference leader West County in a showdown on Tuesday for a chance to share the regular season crown.
North County 70, Fredericktown 58
BONNE TERRE – Sophomore Karter Kekec continued to pace the North County offense with 25 points, and the Raiders maintained control of second place in the MAAA Large-School division.
John Starkey finished with 18 points, and fellow senior Kolten Poorman provided 13 more as North County turned aside Fredericktown for a 70-58 triumph.
The Raiders (11-8, 3-1) pulled away after carrying a narrow 30-28 lead into halftime. Fredericktown (9-8, 0-3) remained winless in conference play.
Potosi 58, Ste. Genevieve 39
STE. GENEVIEVE – With all-conference guard Noah Jacobsen working on a sore ankle, Potosi benefited from massive contributions by his teammates to secure a key road victory.
Kaleb Coffman provided 15 points from the post, Zach Haynes and Bryce Reed totaled 14 apiece, and the Trojans blitzed the Dragons in the second quarter to win 58-39.
Potosi (7-10, 2-1) capped the first quarter leading 16-11, then outscored the home team 21-7 to surge into halftime with a 37-18 separation.
Jacobsen, who recently surpassed 1,500 career points, ended the night with 13.
Austin Kuehn notched 12 points for the Dragons (12-7, 2-2), who were missing dynamic guard Logan Trollinger to injury.
Chad Donze added 10 points and Derek Morganthaler chipped in seven.
Kingston 70, Bismarck 64
CADET – Kingston picked up an elusive head-to-head victory over Bismarck on Friday as both clubs battled foul difficulty down the stretch.
The Cougars produced a 22-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter, and received points from nine separate players while prevailing 70-64 for their first conference win.
Freshman Matt Nelson made 7-of-8 free throws while pacing Kingston (6-12, 1-3) with 15 points. Tyler Hochstatter finished with 14.
Logan Dunn had a game-high 18 points for Bismarck (3-15, 0-4), which suffered a 10th straight setback. Austin Droege was close behind with 17 points, and Jase Campbell tallied 15.
The Indians were ahead 32-31 at halftime.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Valle Catholic 60, Valley 39
CALEDONIA – Valle Catholic earned its sixth victory in seven games, and likely prevented league rival Valley from securing a potential No. 1 district seed on Friday.
Sophomore Riley Siebert produced a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and the Lady Warriors rolled to a 60-39 road triumph.
Mallory Weiler also netted 10 points as 10 players from Valle Catholic (8-9, 3-1) dented the scoring column for the second consecutive night.
Liz Morris poured in a game-high 17 points for Valley (7-10, 1-2).
