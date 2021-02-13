Knights outrun Valle with frantic scoring pace

STE. GENEVIEVE – Isaiah Robinson was relegated to watching the last seven minutes and 48 seconds after picking up his fifth foul on a rebound.
But the junior forward had already inflicted plenty of damage Friday night, as the Farmington boys basketball team proved comfortable operating at a brisk pace.
Five different players achieved double digits, and the visiting Knights committed only nine turnovers while rolling past Valle Catholic 97-69.
Robinson tallied 21 points while Brant Gray scored 20 and Jacob Jarvis added 19 for Farmington (13-7), which surged ahead 46-28 at intermission on the heels of a 16-6 run.
The teams were already planning to meet in the quarterfinal round of the MAAA Tournament on Friday, but the event was officially canceled due to multiple schools dealing with icy road conditions.
The scene instead shifted to Ste. Genevieve on short notice, and the Knights jumped ahead 9-0 when Gray struck from long range for his third straight field goal.
Valle Catholic (14-8) weathered the early storm to counter with seven straight points, and pulled within 13-11 on a third mid-range jumper by junior Aiden Heberlie.
Farmington regained momentum on a 3-pointer by center Jonah Burgess, and Robinson added a tough leaner while capitalizing on an overall team height advantage.
The first quarter extended with a 24-15 margin, and Robinson opened the second with a mid-court steal and emphatic dunk before muscling in a physical putback three minutes later.
Heberlie, a Mizzou baseball commit who recently rejoined the Valle Catholic hoops program, kept the Warriors within 30-22 on a driving finish and had 11 of his 13 points in the first half.
But the Knights dominated the next five minutes. Jarvis used an effective spin move and ball fake in the post before drawing contact on an ensuing possession.
Gray gathered a bobbled pass to score along the low block, and Burgess cleaned up a missed layup in transition by hustling down the floor.
Valle Catholic narrowed the gap to 62-49 behind a brilliant stretch from senior Carter Hoog, who posted 17 of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter alone.
Hoog buried his second of three 3-pointers in the stanza after Cory Stoll battled for a putback. Bracey Blanton answered for the Knights with a slick reverse layup in traffic at 57-39.
Blanton and Hoog traded 3-pointers as the quarter concluded with a 74-55 difference as both defenses were repeatedly breached.
But the Knights simply had more firepower. Gray sank his fourth triple to make it 82-59 after J.P. Ruble hit a runner in the lane. A 3-pointer by Tyler Thebeau and fading baseline jumper by Jeris Files capped the outcome and excited the visiting bench.
Stoll netted 11 points and Sam Drury chipped in eight for the Warriors. Heberlie fouled out with 7:08 remaining, just 40 seconds after Robinson departed.
Farmington avoided a potential injury as Rylan Files crashed down on his back with a loud thud while competing for a rebound just before halftime. He popped to his feet after momentarily staying down to catch his breath.
Burgess and Ruble tallied 10 points each, and Blanton had nine for the Knights.