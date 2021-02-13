Knights outrun Valle with frantic scoring pace

The first quarter extended with a 24-15 margin, and Robinson opened the second with a mid-court steal and emphatic dunk before muscling in a physical putback three minutes later.

Heberlie, a Mizzou baseball commit who recently rejoined the Valle Catholic hoops program, kept the Warriors within 30-22 on a driving finish and had 11 of his 13 points in the first half.

But the Knights dominated the next five minutes. Jarvis used an effective spin move and ball fake in the post before drawing contact on an ensuing possession.

Gray gathered a bobbled pass to score along the low block, and Burgess cleaned up a missed layup in transition by hustling down the floor.

Valle Catholic narrowed the gap to 62-49 behind a brilliant stretch from senior Carter Hoog, who posted 17 of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter alone.

Hoog buried his second of three 3-pointers in the stanza after Cory Stoll battled for a putback. Bracey Blanton answered for the Knights with a slick reverse layup in traffic at 57-39.

Blanton and Hoog traded 3-pointers as the quarter concluded with a 74-55 difference as both defenses were repeatedly breached.