Knights overtake Rebels with huge third quarter

FARMINGTON – Isaiah Robinson returned to the form on Friday night that earned him a First Team all-MAAA selection last season as sophomore.
The 6-foot-7 forward was involved in every facet of an enormous third quarter by the Farmington boys basketball team during an intriguing conference opener.
The Knights controlled the defensive paint and attacked relentlessly while surging ahead of the visiting Rebels for a 78-67 victory as each club committed single-digit turnovers.
Robinson compiled 18 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and four steals, while Brant Gray continued his strong senior campaign with a game-high 22 points for Farmington (8-3, 1-0).
Central (9-3, 0-1) exploited several open creases in the Farmington zone while methodically building a solid 35-29 halftime lead, but could not curtail a furious Farmington push out of the locker room.
The Rebels attempted to attack the taller post defenders with limited passing, but were denied during a five-minute stretch as Robinson and Jonah Burgess combined for five blocks.
Freshman Caden Casey answered a slashing 3-point play by Bracey Blanton from long range, but Gray highlighted an 8-0 spurt with two 3-pointer for a 40-38 Farmington lead.
The Rebels hoped to settle down when a steal by Kendall Horton set up an uncontested tying layup for Jobe Bryant. But Farmington continued to aggressively swarm.
Robinson answered with a strong move off an inbounds pass, then showed off his dribbling skill in the open court while taking two steals the distance for baskets.
Blanton added a 3-pointer from the left wing, and Farmington amassed a 60-47 advantage when Jacob Jarvis finished an outlet assist from Robinson to cap the period.
The Knights outscored the Rebels 31-12 in the third, and finished with four players in double figures. Blanton notched 16 points while Jarvis posted 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Farmington cushion increased to 70-51 on transition layups by Robinson and Blanton, and Central sustained another setback when Bryant fouled out on soft perimeter contact with 3:30 remaining.
Sophomore guard Mason Williams netted two 3-pointers plus a steal and layup down the stretch, and equaled Bryant with 18 points for the Rebels. Casey dropped in 14 points.
The contest tipped off a competitive month in pursuit of league supremacy. All six MAAA Large-School boys programs carried winning records into Friday.
Central was often a step ahead of Farmington in the early going with its guards leading the way. Bryant banked home a shot on the run, and later added a nifty reverse layup beyond the reach of Robinson.
Another baseline drive by Grant Manion helped the visitors carry a 19-12 lead through one quarter. But offensive rebounding keyed a modest Farmington response.
Gray tipped in his own miss after opening the second stanza with a driving layup, and a second-chance 22-footer trimmed the margin to 25-23 after Williams cashed in a steal for the Rebels.
Central countered with a putback from reserve Slade Schweiss and two free throws by Manion to lead by six at intermission.
Manion generated eight points – all in the first half – plus six rebounds, while Bryant had five assists.
J.P. Ruble netted all six bench points for Farmington, which received key minutes from junior Hunter Cole after navigating previous games with a primary rotation of six players.