Knights overtake Rebels with huge third quarter

Robinson answered with a strong move off an inbounds pass, then showed off his dribbling skill in the open court while taking two steals the distance for baskets.

Blanton added a 3-pointer from the left wing, and Farmington amassed a 60-47 advantage when Jacob Jarvis finished an outlet assist from Robinson to cap the period.

The Knights outscored the Rebels 31-12 in the third, and finished with four players in double figures. Blanton notched 16 points while Jarvis posted 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Farmington cushion increased to 70-51 on transition layups by Robinson and Blanton, and Central sustained another setback when Bryant fouled out on soft perimeter contact with 3:30 remaining.

Sophomore guard Mason Williams netted two 3-pointers plus a steal and layup down the stretch, and equaled Bryant with 18 points for the Rebels. Casey dropped in 14 points.

The contest tipped off a competitive month in pursuit of league supremacy. All six MAAA Large-School boys programs carried winning records into Friday.

Central was often a step ahead of Farmington in the early going with its guards leading the way. Bryant banked home a shot on the run, and later added a nifty reverse layup beyond the reach of Robinson.