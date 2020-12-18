Knights surge past Cape Central in final minutes

Cape Central answered with a Williams basket after Jonathan Brandtner grabbed an offensive rebound, and Tyrome Huff coasted in for an easy layup when Farmington botched a midcourt inbound.

Williams regained control of a tipped entry pass before spinning for a lead-changing bank shot, and the Tigers suddenly enjoyed a 63-59 cushion when Brandtner turned a steal into a 3-point play.

Blanton kept the Knights from slipping farther behind with a 22-footer in response, but their comeback task become tougher when senior forward Jacob Jarvis fouled out to his dismay 30 feet from the basket.

Robinson, who had been limited to one field goal through the first three quarters, notched a putback amid three Tigers before Ruble caught the opposition late to react for a 66-65 edge.

The line became a huge factor as Farmington sank 9-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter, including seven consecutive made by Robinson.

Gray added a clinching pair with 10.1 seconds on the clock after Cape ran a designed play out of a timeout. Williams fired a potential tying 3-pointer in rhythm that spun off the rim from the left wing.