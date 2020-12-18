Knights surge past Cape Central in final minutes

FARMINGTON – Bracey Blanton drained a series of crucial 3-pointers, and Isaiah Robinson provided a key sequence from the post as the Farmington boys navigated foul trouble.
The Knights trumped the slashing power of Cape Central with superior shooting and protection of the basketball during the closing stages of an entertaining battle on Friday night.
Junior guard J.P. Ruble accelerated down a vacant lane for the go-ahead layup with 1:17 remaining – part of a closing 10-2 run – and Farmington prevailed 72-67 at home.
Blanton finished 6-of-9 from long range, including five triples in the second half, and compiled 22 points and seven assists as the Knights shot a superb 56 percent from the field.
Brant Gray provided 17 points for Farmington (3-1), and dribbled out the final seconds after the Tigers fumbled away their 18th and last turnover.
Sophomore forward Cameron Williams starred as a physical 6-foot-7 presence in defeat with game highs of 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Cape Central (0-3).
The visitors gathered momentum with a 9-0 spurt in the fourth quarter, but negated that progress with unforced mistakes late in the action.
Blanton swished his fifth 3-pointer to snap a 54-54 deadlock with 6:20 to play, then guided a bounce pass perfectly to Gray on a baseline cut to extend the lead.
Cape Central answered with a Williams basket after Jonathan Brandtner grabbed an offensive rebound, and Tyrome Huff coasted in for an easy layup when Farmington botched a midcourt inbound.
Williams regained control of a tipped entry pass before spinning for a lead-changing bank shot, and the Tigers suddenly enjoyed a 63-59 cushion when Brandtner turned a steal into a 3-point play.
Blanton kept the Knights from slipping farther behind with a 22-footer in response, but their comeback task become tougher when senior forward Jacob Jarvis fouled out to his dismay 30 feet from the basket.
Robinson, who had been limited to one field goal through the first three quarters, notched a putback amid three Tigers before Ruble caught the opposition late to react for a 66-65 edge.
The line became a huge factor as Farmington sank 9-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter, including seven consecutive made by Robinson.
Gray added a clinching pair with 10.1 seconds on the clock after Cape ran a designed play out of a timeout. Williams fired a potential tying 3-pointer in rhythm that spun off the rim from the left wing.
Robinson equaled Jonah Burgess with 11 points apiece while Jarvis had seven points and seven rebounds for the Knights. Ruble represented the only bench scoring for either side.
Huff produced 16 points and seven rebounds, and brought Cape Central to within 51-50 on a hustling tip-in as the third quarter expired.
Blanton gave Farmington a pair of earlier buzzer beaters, including a mid-range jumper that yielded a 34-28 halftime lead after Jarvis followed his own miss on the previous trip.
Neither team would carry a lead larger than two possessions during the second half. A slashing layup by Huff and two subsequent baskets from Williams comprised a 6-0 spurt by Cape out of the break.
Burgess highlighted a 10-0 push that handed the Knights their largest advantage of the game at 15-8 by sinking a 3-pointer and drawing an ensuing charging foul.
Ruble instantly had a steal and tiebreaking layup once entering the action. Blanton crashed hard to the floor and stayed down momentarily after his contested drive at the buzzer made it 17-11.
Farmington is scheduled to face Fox in a quick turn-around on Saturday afternoon as part of the annual Rotary Shootout at Mineral Area College.
Brandtner chipped in 10 points and Cameron Harris added nine for Cape Central before both players fouled out.
