PARK HILLS – West County provided a steady defensive presence against the top two scorers from North County on Saturday, and placed third in the MAAA Tournament girls bracket for a second straight year.

Senior forward Bailey Skiles shared game-high honors with 12 points, and the Lady Bulldogs prevailed 38-34 after surrendering just one basket in the first quarter.

Alexis Hedgcorth provided seven points with nine rebounds, and joined forwards Morgan Simily and Skiles on the defensive end in holding opposing center Lainey Calkins to three points.

West County (19-4) threatened to pull away when Morgan Simily answered a pull-up bank shot by Paris Larkin with a driving layup at 35-24.

North County (11-11) relied on a promising freshman group to mount a late rally. Alyssa Ludwig sank her third and fourth 3-pointers of the game, and Megan Reed added two more baskets.

Hedgcorth countered with a crucial turning 10-footer in the lane to restore a 37-31 edge, and the Lady Bulldogs overcame a collective 5-of-13 struggle from the free-throw line.

Gracie Wright tallied nine points plus six rebounds in the victory, and received a favorable carom off the back iron when her 3-pointer dropped through at the first-quarter buzzer for a 9-3 lead.

An intriguing battle of all-conference point guards featured lockdown work from both, as Alivia Simily and Larkin prevented each other from scoring through the first 12 minutes.

Ludwig sparked North County with 12 points off the bench, and struck twice from the perimeter after starting senior Lauren Politte picked up her third personal foul.

Skiles answered with her third field goal off an entry feed from Alivia Simily, and Wright scored quickly off a stolen inbounds pass to help the Lady Bulldogs lead 20-16 at halftime.

Larkin opened the third quarter with a second-chance shot, and totaled eight points with three assists overall. But the Lady Bulldogs executed a couple of well-timed passes in response.

Wright finished a cutting layup, and Hedgcorth dished across the lane to Skiles. The West County lead swelled back to 29-22 after Morgan Simily grabbed three offensive rebounds in a row.

Calkins posted a game-high 11 rebounds for the Lady Raiders, who placed one spot above their assigned No. 5 seed in the tournament.

BOYS THIRD PLACE

Potosi 63, Valle Catholic 54

PARK HILLS – Junior guard Gabe Brawley scored 12 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, and Potosi held off Valle Catholic 63-54 to claim third place in the MAAA Tournament on Saturday.

The teams combined for only 11 turnovers, and finished exactly where they were originally seeded. The Trojans solidified the victory on a closing 8-0 run.

Ty Mills finished with 13 points and four assists, and Carter Whitley had 11 points with six rebounds for Potosi (18-5), which carried a 44-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tyler Gegg drained a 3-pointer, and subsequent baskets in the paint by Carson Tucker and Harry Oliver helped Valle Catholic (14-8) draw to within 55-54 with 2:20 to play.

Brawley answered with a massive 3-pointer – his second of the final stanza – and Mills added two free throws on the next possession for the Trojans.

The Warriors connected nine times from beyond the arc to stay within striking distance. Senior guard Chase Fallert paced four players in double digits with 13 points and five assists.

Potosi beat its opposition down the court several times during the first half, but Valle Catholic countered with triples from Tucker and Fallert to only trail 32-28 at intermission.

Gavin Portell attacked for a layup in the third quarter to restore a 41-32 margin for the Trojans, then made a steal that sprang a 2-on-1 layup for Brawley at 44-37.

Oliver finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in defeat. The Warriors picked up 11 points from Tucker plus 10 more from Tyler Gegg.

BOYS FIFTH PLACE

Kingston 59, Farmington 40

CALEDONIA – The Kingston boys stamped their best showing ever at the MAAA Tournament behind a stellar defensive effort against Class 5 program Farmington on Saturday.

Cody Yates scored nine of his 27 points in the second quarter, and punctuated a 59-40 thumping in the fifth-place game with a two-handed transition slam.

The Cougars registered their first victory over the Knights while reaching the final day of the event for the first time since the bracket consolidated both divisions in 2004.

Collin Sumpter provided eight points, Wyatt Johnson and Seth Politte added seven each, and Brendan Yates chipped in six more for Kingston (13-10).

Farmington (9-15) withstood an early run to close within 13-10 as the first quarter ended. The back line of Sumpter, Johnson and Mason Nelson were credited with standing tall against the Knights from there.

Kingston faced tougher defense pressure after carrying a 28-18 halftime edge, but weathered it well enough while continuing to thrive on the boards.

Fast-break baskets by Brendan Yates and Sumpter helped seal the outcome in the fourth quarter.

Logan Schaupert paced Farmington with 12 points. Cooper Tripp added 10 points, and Cannon Roth finished with eight.

Kingston drained five 3-pointers, and made 8-of-13 free throws compared to 3-of-8 by the Knights.

Fredericktown edged Arcadia Valley 45-44 in the consolation final.

GIRLS FIFTH PLACE

Fredericktown 44, Potosi 36

CALEDONIA – P.J. Reutzel scored a game-high 20 points, and Fredericktown defeated Potosi 44-36 in the MAAA girls fifth-place game on Saturday.

The Lady Blackcats carried a 14-3 lead through one quarter, and built a 25-11 halftime difference before the Lady Trojans drew within single digits late.

Amelia Miller added nine points, and Fredericktown (12-10) knocked down 11-of-16 free throws while claiming the head-to-head season series 3-1 in four total meetings.

Potosi (13-12) finished 7-of-9 from the line. Kaydence Gibson paced the offense with eight points, and Ava Robart sank a couple of 3-pointers.