PARK HILLS – South Iron was ready to pounce when the Central girls failed to protect the basketball with a narrow fourth-quarter lead on Tuesday.
Madison Ayers sparkled defensively with eight steals, and turned several into uncontested layups as the Lady Panthers seized third place at the Central Christmas Tournament.
Fellow freshman Drew Gayle provided 10 huge points off the bench to match Ayers, and South Iron survived a final shot at the buzzer to prevail 51-50, handing top-seeded Central a second straight loss.
A clock adjustment gave the Lady Rebels 2.8 seconds and one last chance to inbound under their own basket, but a desperation launch by Sophia Horton from about 32 feet was strong.
Senior Michaela Ayers scored a team-high 12 points, and South Iron (7-1) picked up a key defensive stop when Central (10-2) had a bounce pass into a crowd taken away.
Madison Ayers capitalized with an explosive layup off a perimeter curl move to break a 48-48 deadlock. But a subsequent miss at the rim kept the margin at two points.
Horton bought the Lady Rebels even by sinking two pressure free throws with 56 seconds remaining, and paced them with 15 points and eight rebounds.
South Iron burned 40 seconds before calling a timeout, and Megan Lashley split a decisive trip to the line with 3.0 on the clock after foregoing a 17-foot jumper to instead drive and draw a blocking foul.
Central committed 16 turnovers while forcing nine in defeat, but briefly created positive separation at 38-31 when sophomore Madison Holmes swished consecutive 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Madison Ayers stemmed the tide with steal and layup, and the Lady Panthers squared the contest after Hailey Pauley drilled a tying triple. The stanza ended in a 40-40 tie.
Kaley Kimball and Abby Holmes sank mid-range shots for the Lady Rebels to start the fourth, and Horton restored a 46-42 edge with a powerful attack.
Madison Ayers again settled South Iron with a steal and layup, and Gayle connected to make it 48-48 after a jumper by Aubree Eaton handed Central its final lead.
South Iron spent much of the first half trying to catch up after Central had established cushions of 8-2 on a Horton basket and 15-8 on a 3-pointer from Kimball, who tallied 11 points.
Eaton provided nine of her 12 points for the Lady Rebels prior to intermission, but Michaela Ayers buried three 3-pointers before her sister executed another steal and layup for a 27-25 lead.
Senior guard Avery Norris endured her struggles against Madison Ayers’ pressure, and still dished out a team-high five assists for Central.
The teams are scheduled for an instant rematch on Monday in Park Hills.
BOYS THIRD PLACE
Hillsboro 58, North County 44
PARK HILLS – The Hillsboro and North County boys basketball teams were criticized by their respective coaches for effort following Central Christmas Tournament semifinal losses.
Although the Raiders showed substantial fight in the second half of Tuesday’s third-place game, a rough second quarter resulted in a deficit too daunting to overcome.
Evan Worley recorded 21 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, and the Hawks utilized a reduced rotation of six players to triumph 58-44 and finish where they were seeded.
Logan Smith added 10 points while making 8-of-10 free throws, and Garrett Pinkley had 10 rebounds while equaling Zach Whaley and Ethan Worley with eight points each for Hillsboro (9-3).
Karter Kekec scored 19 points for North County (5-5), which improved upon its No. 5 seed. His 32-point effort against Festus in the quarterfinals marked the highest single-game total in the boys’ bracket.
The Raiders opened on a 7-0 run as Wil Claywell nailed an open 3-pointer ahead of two pull-up jumpers by Kekec. They maintained a 12-7 lead through one quarter.
Hillsboro defended and rebounded with authority to ignite an emphatic answer, holding North County scoreless for 6 ½ minutes amid a pivotal 25-3 run in the second.
Eric Schneider and Whaley beat the Raiders in transition for consecutive layups before Evan Worley took over leading into halftime.
The 6-foot-8 center finished a spinning pass from Whaley in traffic, then muscled in from the baseline to score through contact while notching 13 points in the period.
The Hawks, lacking the services of senior point guard Mark Moore, extended their 32-15 halftime advantage to 40-19 on a Pinkley slash down the lane.
North County commenced a 15-1 response when senior reserve Thatcher Karsch ripped an offensive rebound and steal away to assist Kekec on a second-chance 3-pointer and transition layup.
Nolan Reed reduced the margin to 41-31 on a 3-point play inside before freshman Jobe Smith blocked a shot at the third-quarter buzzer.
The margin further dwindled to seven with 6:40 remaining, but Schneider restored it to 47-34 by drilling an open 3-pointer. Evan Worley matched a Reed putback at 55-42.
Reed finished with 10 points, and Clayton Crow added eight for the Raiders.
Hillsboro made 20-of-23 free throws overall to help seal the victory.
GIRLS CONSOLATION
Arcadia Valley 57, Potosi 43
PARK HILLS – With the Potosi defense focused on slowing down top Arcadia Valley threat Gracee Smith on Tuesday, Katie Whited displayed more of her creativity as a scorer.
The senior point guard compiled 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Lady Tigers prevailed 57-43 for fifth place in the Central Christmas Tournament.
Jaidyn Phelps also provided a crucial lift with 15 points, including four big shots from beyond the arc, and Hannah Helvey grabbed 12 rebounds for Arcadia Valley (4-4).
Senior forward Olivia Coleman posted game highs of 21 points and 13 rebounds for Potosi (5-4), which committed only nine turnovers in defeat.
Arcadia Valley outscored the Lady Trojans 8-2 over a methodical six-minute stretch of a fourth quarter that began with a 3-pointer from Smith, who finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Potosi sustained another unfortunate setback with 1:38 remaining as starting sophomore guard Kiersten Blair suffered a right knee injury and could not return.
Blair banked in a 30-footer at the halftime buzzer to bring her team within 31-28, moments after Whited drained a more customary 3-pointer.
Phelps sank a couple of early threes to help AV lead throughout most of the first quarter, but Coleman soared in for offensive rebounds to post two baskets in retaliation.
Whited, who collected four assists within the first seven minutes, netted 10 points in the second period. She connected twice from the perimeter while also slashing through an open route for a layup.
Potosi trailed 28-21 before Coleman and Blair generated back-to-back steals and assisted one another when 2-on-1 transition opportunities ensued.
Phelps and Whited sank consecutive triples to rebuild a 37-30 edge for the Lady Tigers. Phelps struck again after Coleman converted a 3-point play and Annie McCaul made two free throws for Potosi.
Both clubs were part of a six-team field at the Fredericktown Tournament earlier this season, but never crossed paths. They are scheduled for a rematch after the MAAA Tournament on Feb. 20.
McCaul pulled down seven rebounds, and Potosi teammate Jayleen Like chipped in six points.
BOYS CONSOLATION
Farmington 67, Ste. Genevieve 64
PARK HILLS – Junior guard Brant Gray tallied 18 points exclusively in the first half, and Farmington edged Ste. Genevieve 67-64 on Tuesday in the Central Christmas Tournament boys consolation final.
Isaiah Robinson knocked down four clutch free throws over the last 8 seconds, and provided 15 points as the Knights (5-4) protected a narrow lead until the conclusion.
Offensive rebounds by Jonah Burgess and Owen Tripp preceded second-chance 3-pointers by Bracey Blanton and J.P. Ruble as Farmington rebuilt a 57-50 advantage early in the fourth quarter.
But the Dragons (5-5) continued to hang close. Christian Boyer broke free under the rim for a layup, and Logan Trollinger made it 58-55 with his second 3-pointer of the game.
Farmington countered with a set play out of a timeout when Ruble dished to a cutting Burgess, then melted nearly 50 seconds after a basket by Rudy Flieg had cut the margin back to three.
Ricky Hunter made it 63-62 on a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left, and three alternating pairs of free throws would leave the Dragons trailing again by three before failing to release a shot at the final buzzer.
The fourth-seeded Knights entered the tournament as reigning champions with Gray representing their lone returning starter, and salvaged three victories after being upset by Festus in the first round.
Ruble dropped in 13 points while making five assists, and Blanton scored 10 in triumph as four players from each squad achieved double digits.
Flieg and Hunter each netted 13 points, and Trollinger matched Christian Boyer with for Ste. Genevieve, which led once at 15-14 after Aidan Boyer made a steal and layup following a Christian Boyer putback.
Farmington capped the first quarter with a slashing reverse layup by Ruble and subsequent Gray layup off a weak-side cut. Three jumpers by Gray, including two 3-pointers, created a 30-20 margin.
Two free throws by Flieg helped the Dragons draw within 42-40 after trailing 36-30 at the intermission. Robinson widened the gap to 51-43 with a triple before the third stanza ended.
