PARK HILLS – The Arcadia Valley girls shared the basketball with smooth confidence from the start, and also crashed the boards during a key stretch of the third quarter on Wednesday.
Sophomore Gracee Smith equaled her career high with 25 points, and the fifth-seeded Lady Tigers rolled past fourth-seeded Steelville 73-47 in the first round of the Central Christmas Tournament.
Katie Whited and Jaesa Brockes each finished with 13 points, and Arcadia Valley (7-3) earned a shot at five-time reigning champion Central in the semifinal round on Friday.
Smith and Whited sank 3-pointers during an opening 14-4 run, and the Lady Tigers never trailed after both tallied seven points in the opening quarter.
Josie Landrum tweaked her right ankle after making the first field goal of the game, but returned a few minutes later to finish with eight points and four assists.
Brockes converted a conventional 3-point play on a long outlet pass, then set up Smith for another one after receiving a perfect diagonal assist from Whited for a 26-15 edge in the second quarter.
Sophomore Sydney Booker scored 15 of her 23 points before halftime to keep Steelville competitive, inflicting much of that damage inside of 8 feet.
But the Lady Cardinals (5-3) could not rattle the experienced AV guards, and patient ball movement resulted in high-percentage shots.
The Lady Tigers made 8-of-8 free throws to lead 35-25 at halftime, and extended the difference to 43-26 on putbacks by Whited and Kirsten Day, who totaled 12 rebounds plus eight points.
Steelville trimmed its deficit to 43-32 on a tricky scoop shot by Alyssa Church as Whited and Landrum briefly rested with three personal fouls.
Arcadia Valley answered with a putback by Day before the third quarter buzzer after Smith and Jaidyn Phelps scored on their own third chances to restore a 51-34 separation.
Smith dished across the paint to Brockes, then swished a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass to make it 60-36. Phelps capped the action with her third field goal off the bench.
Whited added six assists, and Brockes pulled down eight rebounds for Arcadia Valley, which narrowly lost by two against Central four weeks ago on a neutral court in Fredericktown.
Ste. Genevieve 56, Festus 55, OT
PARK HILLS – Ste. Genevieve erased an 11-point deficit in less than five minutes during the third quarter, and pulled the second upset according to seeding in the Central Christmas Tournament girls bracket.
Sophomore guard Maci Reynolds nailed a go-ahead corner 3-pointer with 1:28 remaining in overtime, and the sixth-seeded Dragons bounced No. 3 Festus 56-55.
No fouls were called on either side during the third quarter, and Festus had only three in the team column with time winding down in the extra session.
Junior center Abby McMillan finished a shot through contact, but missed her sixth free throw in seven attempts to keep the margin at one inside the last minute.
Ste. Genevieve lost possession on a nervous pass while stalling with the lead, but Festus committed an immediate traveling violation on the resulting fast break.
The Lady Tigers could not reach the bonus until only sixth-tenths of a second remained on the clock, and Ste. Genevieve (7-2) booked a semifinal berth against South Iron on Friday.
Reynolds finished with 17 points while Jennifer Humbolt added 14 points and eight rebounds before fouling out in the victory. Sydney Bumgardaner tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Bumgardaner coaxed in a driving layup that put the Dragons ahead 50-47 midway through the fourth quarter, but Festus (5-2) answered with a promising 6-0 spurt.
Jenna Oetting hit a driving bank shot after getting a steal, and two straight baskets in the post from McMillan staked the Lady Tigers to a 53-50 edge.
Humbolt connected on a tying triple from the right side with 1:07 to play in regulation, and the score remained even at 53-53 after each team missed an opportunity for the win.
McMillin compiled 23 points and 15 rebounds for Festus, which moved ahead 28-23 at halftime after Oetting dribbled the length of the floor to make a layup before the buzzer sounded.
Ste. Genevieve trailed 38-27 after Bria Garmon buried her second 3-pointer, but punctuated the third quarter and began the fourth with a 17-3 run.
Humbolt and Reynolds notched back-to-back threes to put their squad ahead by one. Bumgardaner blocked a shot to protect the lead, and baskets by Marysa Flieg and Humbolt pushed it to 46-41.
Despite playing more than six minutes before recording their first field goal, the Dragons were within 8-6 as Bumgardner beat the first quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer following a Festus turnover.
Freshman Kinsey Benack emerged from the bench to sink three 3-pointers in the second stanza for the Lady Tigers.
Flieg finished with eight points.
Central 75, Potosi 48
PARK HILLS – Potosi not only withstood the defensive pressure of top-seeded Central, but also broke it to convert several field goals and carry a lead early in the second quarter.
But the Lady Rebels responded with a 20-2 scoring before halftime, and advanced to the semifinal round of their home tournament with a 75-48 victory.
Sophia Horton scored a career-high 36 points, and claimed nine rebounds. She drilled consecutive 3-pointers along the left wing as Central built a 54-23 lead midway through the third.
Kiersten Blair had six points and four steals overall, and helped Potosi mount a 10-2 response that forced the Central starters back into the game.
Horton continued her pinpoint accuracy from there, using screens to knock down three more open triples and restore a 69-40 advantage. She was a marvelous 6-of-7 overall from beyond the arc.
Avery Norris netted 13 points, and Callie Thurston added nine points with three steals. The Lady Rebels (10-0) will face Arcadia Valley on Friday at 1 p.m.
Junior forward Olivia Coleman scored 15 or her 17 points during the first quarter for Potosi, but played sparingly once collecting her third foul with 3:22 left before intermission.
The Lady Trojans (2-8) ended with 20 turnovers despite a favorable start. Coleman scored off a side entry pass, then finished a conventional 3-point play after getting behind the Central defense.
Central created a lead change at 10-9 with successive 3-point plays by Norris and Aubree Eaton, but fell behind 19-16 when Jordayn Mercer hit a layup off an inbounds play.
Thurston was a disruptive defender between the circles, and expanded her range to make two 3-pointers, however, as the Lady Rebels seized control to lead 36-23 at halftime.
Horton, who had 11 points in the first quarter in an individual scoring battle with Coleman, added two baskets from the post prior to the break.
Abby Holmes provided four steals for Central, which finished a solid 19-of-25 from the line.
South Iron 63, Fredericktown 40
PARK HILLS – Senior guard Angel Hampton scored a game-high 15 points, and second-seeded South Iron pulled away from Fredericktown 63-40 at the Central Christmas Tournament.
Michaela Ayers matched Dara Miller with 14 points each, and pulled down eight rebounds as the Lady Panthers advanced to face Ste. Genevieve in the semifinal round on Friday.
Ayers finished a 3-point play that began on a driving layup, and Miller rolled in a corner 3-pointer within a key 9-4 run that created some separation.
Hampton sank her second 3-pointer of the game with exactly seven minutes to play for a 47-28 lead. Six different South Iron (8-2) players scored during the fourth quarter.
Freshman forward Kyndal Dodd totaled 14 points and six rebounds to pace Fredericktown (3-6). Mallory Mathes scored 10 points and Marissa Hale provided eight.
The Lady Blackcats stayed within 22-19 after Dodd dribbled out of a double team for a basket in the lane and Hale set up Evann Davis with an inbounds feed.
Hampton stole a pass late in the third quarter, however, and attacked the lane for a second straight layup as South Iron had a more comfortable 42-26 cushion.
A sluggish first quarter concluded with South Iron leading 7-6. Hale heated up with a 3-pointer and 17-footer to spot Fredericktown its largest lead of four to opened the second period.
Miller and Jada Brooks each connected on two shots during a key 9-0 response by the Lady Panthers, who assumed a 20-15 lead and would not trail again.
West County 69, St. Louis Patriettes 21
LEADWOOD – Senior forward Cheyenne Young eclipsed 1,000 career points as West County enjoyed a leisurely opener for its home tournament.
Allee Drennen dropped in 13 points, and Young finished with 10 to power the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs past the St. Louis Patriettes 69-21.
West County (7-2) secured leads of 25-6 through one quarter and 44-11 at halftime while moving on to meet Hillsboro in the semifinal round on Thursday.
Valle Catholic 51, Hillsboro 46
LEADWOOD – Riley Siebert made all three of her attempts from 3-point range, and compiled 15 points with 14 rebounds as Valle Catholic picked up its second victory of the season.
The Lady Warriors produced 10 steals, and outlasted Hillsboro 51-46 on Wednesday in the first round of the West County Tournament.
Rachel Loida missed a portion of the game with an ankle injury, but returned to score eight points as Valle Catholic (2-7) advanced to face Perryville on Thursday.
Mia Weiler, Lauren Staab and Hannah Fowler added six points each to the victory.
MacKenzie Baker netted a game-high 20 points, and Maya LaPlante had 15 for Hillsboro (1-9).
BOYS BASKETBALL
North County 62, De Soto 53
PARK HILLS – Kolten Poorman sank two important jumpers early in the fourth quarter, and North County avenged an earlier loss to De Soto in the first round of the Central Christmas Tournament.
Karter Kekec compiled a game-high 21 points plus eight rebounds, and the Raiders utilized superb free-throw shooting by its starting forwards to secure a 62-53 triumph.
John Starkey went 7-of-8 from the stripe while added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders (7-3), who earned a quarterfinal matchup with rival Farmington on Friday.
The contest was deadlocked at 40-40 entering the final period, but Poorman rolled in a pull-up jumper and swished a corner 3-pointer off a kickout pass from Kekec.
Kekec pushed the North County advantage to three possessions with a driving scoop shot in traffic, and Poorman added two free throws from an offensive rebounds for a 58-49 spread.
Clayton Crow was 9-of-10 from the line, and equaled Poorman with 11 points each. North County made 22-of-30 attempts as a team.
Senior Clayton Snudden paced De Soto (6-8) with 17 points, while Nick Krodinger scored 12, Jordan Mertens added 10 and Camron Krodinger chipped in nine.
The Dragons bolted to a 14-6 lead while suppressing North County in the early minutes. But they were answered by an 8-0 run that Starkey capped with free throws and a basket from the post.
Kekec beat the buzzer with a driving layup to make it 16-16 after Snudden sank a hanging shot in a lane, and the Raiders grabbed their first lead at 18-17 on a putback by Brandt Vickers.
De Soto restored a 34-26 margin as Nick Krodinger and Snudden combined to register five 3-pointers in the second quarter. However, Kekec hit one from the corner in the closing seconds of the half.
North County surged ahead 40-37 on two slashing layups by Kekec, prompting a De Soto timeout late in the third. Andrew Downs answered with a tying triple for the Dragons.
Farmington 113, Viburnum 36
PARK HILLS – Tycen Gray and Brant Gray shared game-high honors with 20 points each, and top seed Farmington crushed Viburnum 113-36 in the boys’ first round of the Central Christmas Tournament.
Cole Gerstenberger registered a double-double by halftime, and totaled 14 points plus 11 rebounds as the Knights (5-1) moved on to face North County in a quarterfinal game on Friday.
Farmington employed standard half-court defense from the start, and still piled up transition baskets by pushing the tempo and locating its forwards near the rim.
Tycen Gray completed a pair of early 3-point plays, and Gerstenberger notched a putback before his steal sprang another fast-break layup at 21-2.
Cole Laurence provided 14 points and seven rebounds as six Knights reached double figures overall. They held a 44-8 advantage less than 10 minutes into the contest.
Bryce Sancegraw chipped in eight points and a game-high seven assists, including a dazzling diagonal lob that Brant Gray caught and finish near the window before halftime.
Laurence tipped in a missed shot and added another basket for a 61-19 margin at the break. The Knights used their bench exclusively from the midway mark of the third quarter.
Chad Silvey distributed two assists each to Isaiah Robinson and Carson Sutton as the margin ballooned to 96-29 heading into the final stanza.
Isaac Tinnin propelled Farmington well past the century mark with four 3-pointers down the stretch. He finished with 12 points while Robinson tallied 11.
Cameron Payne highlighted the Viburnum (1-10) effort with several fading bank shots while netting 18 points. Hunter Enke chipped in seven more.
Central 68, West County 27
PARK HILLS – Cade Scherffius received swift passes while cutting to the basket for uncontested layups, and the Central boys were instantly pushing the pace on Wednesday night.
Brent Wagner and Breven McMulllen sank 3-point shots before the first quarter concluded, leaving West County to spin its wheels throughout a lopsided nightcap at the Central Christmas Tournament.
The fifth-seeded Rebels surrendered only nine made field goals – even through its starters watched the last 11 minutes from the bench – and routed the Bulldogs 68-27 in the first round.
McMullen totaled 18 points and seven rebounds, and extended a 15-6 separation with a tipped putback and ensuing basket off an inbounds play to begin the second quarter.
Jake Casey matched Wagner with eight points while Jeremy Jones, Slade Schweiss and Scherffius netted seven each. Central (6-3) will face Festus in the quarterfinal round on Friday.
The Rebels drove to the basket with relative ease during multiple stretches of the contest. Drew Hamski and McMullen each recorded a 2-point and 3-point field goal within a 14-0 run before intermission.
A halftime lead of 31-11 swelled enough to introduce a running clock throughout the fourth quarter. Casey finished three separate drives in the third to help the score reach 53-20.
West County (5-5) had a healthy Dake McRaven back in the lineup, and he trumped two Wagner baskets with a pair of 3-pointers from the right side.
But the Central bench thrived down the stretch. Schweiss landed a transition layup after breaking ahead of the pack, and Tyler Phares added two more long-range connections.
The Bulldogs finished 7-of-14 from the line after missing their first five attempts. Hayden Roney and Chayton Akers equaled McRaven with six points each.
Festus blistered Crystal City 72-28 in other first-round action.
Valle Catholic 54, Greenville 45
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic seized control in the second half, and finished off Greenville 54-45 as pool play began at the Warriors Winter Classic.
Ryan Grein tallied 18 points while Chase Dunlap and Carter Hoog scored 12 apiece for the Warriors (5-4), who outscored the Bears 31-20 in the second half.
Tye Huff recorded a game-high 20 points, and Greenville held a 25-23 lead at halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.