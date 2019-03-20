Try 3 months for $3
Laurence Protecting Rim For Milliken
Submitted Photo

Farmington High School senior Cole Laurence recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue his education at Milliken University, an NCAA Division II program located in Decatur, Ill. Laurence picked up all-MAAA and all-district honors this season while helping Farmington capture four tournament titles, a conference championship and state sectional berth while finishing 25-3 overall. He ranks first for the Knights in career (193) and single-season (94) blocks. Also seated are his parents Mike and Marcie Laurence. Standing are Farmington head basketball coach Terry Noble (right) and assistant coach Mike Lamb.

