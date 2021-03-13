Lutheran South blocks Raiders’ path to state

BONNE TERRE – The halftime break could not arrive soon enough for a North County boys basketball team entangled in an offensive slump on Friday.
Senior forward Jack Lawson and Lutheran South fully commanded the paint, and the usually accurate Raiders turned frigid from the perimeter.
North County benefited well from the 10-minute pause, and was one exchange of possessions from perhaps erasing an original 17-point deficit on its home court.
But the Crusaders weathered their frustration with the Raiders and officials, and made enough free throws down the stretch to close out a 61-57 victory on the Class 5 quarterfinal round.
Senior guard Austin Reis scored 14 of his 20 points before intermission, and Lawson compiled 17 points with 10 rebounds among four players in double figures for Lutheran South (16-11).
North County (24-2) sought to extend a 17-game win streak and best season in program history to a final four appearance, but simply ran out of time.
The Raiders converted only 11-of-20 free throws, and a cosmetic 3-pointer from senior Karter Kekec as time expired made his squad a collective 4-of-18 from long range.
Kekec finished with a game-high 25 points to cap a stellar varsity career, and electrified supporters of the Raiders with a triple that made it 53-50 with two minutes remaining.
Lutheran South committed 10 turnovers in the second half following just three during the first, but handled the pressure when it mattered most.
Two Kekec layups were answered by free throws from Jonathan Prange and Ben Rauh after a 3-point miss by North County could have trimmed the margin to one.
Lutheran South (16-11) has found its stride at the ideal time, winning seven consecutive games after sitting two below the .500 mark midway through February.
Prange finished with 12 points and Rauh added 10 for the Crusaders, who will face Bolivar in the state semifinal round on Thursday in Springfield, Mo.
North County faced a completely different challenge in comparison to its frantic up-and-down tussle on the road Tuesday at Sikeston.
Lutheran South preferred to settle into half-court defense and allow their size in the middle to dictate the action. A number of early blocks gave the Raiders some trepidation to attack the basket.
The visitors opened the game with a 13-2 run, bookended by 3-pointers from Reis, and utilized patient ball movement to find favorable matchups inside against smaller defenders.
Lawson began the second quarter with a strong finish in traffic, and later used a tremendous spin move to beat a double team for a 23-9 advantage.
North County began to raise its intensity level, and broke a modest drought when Kooper Kekec made a steal and found Eric Ruess for a 2-on-1 layup.
Nolan Reed turned one of his team-high eight rebounds into a putback at the buzzer, but the Raiders still trailed 34-20 going into halftime.
Lutheran South appeared to be slightly jarred by a more physical tone, along with a series of calls that favored the Raiders in the third quarter.
Reis gave fallen opposing guard Kyle Conkright a lasting glare after they battled for a ball under the rim, and was sent flying by Raiders senior Wil Claywell on a hard foul moments later.
The Crusaders still held the North County offense in check, and established its largest lead of 43-26 as Lawson dished to Peyton Hunt inside and fired an outlet to Prange for another layup off a steal.
But foul trouble began to mount against Lutheran South, and the Raiders commenced a comeback with less than 10 minutes remaining that continued to gather steam.
Karter Kekec sank a pull-up jumper, and Conkright found enough of a crease to scoop in a right-handed layup over multiple outstretched hands.
North County trailed 53-41 midway through the fourth quarter, but embarked on a rivering 9-0 spurt. Sophomore Jobe Smith first scored off a turnover, and Conkright drove to make the margin six before kicking out to Karter Kekec for a swish from the left wing.
An impressive postseason run soon concluded for the Raiders and seven seniors who had not lost since December 30. They avenged that defeat against Central later in the season.
Conkright tallied 10 points after scoring a heroic 33 in the sectional round. Ruess added eight points and six rebounds for North County.