Lutheran South blocks Raiders’ path to state

Kekec finished with a game-high 25 points to cap a stellar varsity career, and electrified supporters of the Raiders with a triple that made it 53-50 with two minutes remaining.

Lutheran South committed 10 turnovers in the second half following just three during the first, but handled the pressure when it mattered most.

Two Kekec layups were answered by free throws from Jonathan Prange and Ben Rauh after a 3-point miss by North County could have trimmed the margin to one.

Lutheran South (16-11) has found its stride at the ideal time, winning seven consecutive games after sitting two below the .500 mark midway through February.

Prange finished with 12 points and Rauh added 10 for the Crusaders, who will face Bolivar in the state semifinal round on Thursday in Springfield, Mo.

North County faced a completely different challenge in comparison to its frantic up-and-down tussle on the road Tuesday at Sikeston.

Lutheran South preferred to settle into half-court defense and allow their size in the middle to dictate the action. A number of early blocks gave the Raiders some trepidation to attack the basket.