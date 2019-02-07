PARK HILLS – The last of four consolation bracket games in the MAAA basketball tournament delivered late excitement between close rivals Valley and Kingston on Wednesday night.
Forwards figured prominently as offensive targets during boys action that saw West County and Valley advance. The Valle Catholic and Kingston girls won comfortably earlier on.
The consolation finals are scheduled for Saturday afternoon at North County High School, followed by both fifth-place contests.
BOYS BRACKET
Valley 54, Kingston 52
The Valley defense delivered some timely disruption in the fourth quarter, and sealed a hard-fought 54-52 triumph over Kingston with one last stand.
Michael Presley sank two insurance free throws to represent the final margin, and reached to deflect a pass off intended target Troy Gildehaus and out of bounds for a clinching turnover.
Valley (9-10) avenged two earlier losses against the Cougars, including a December clash on the same collegiate floor at Sechrest Fieldhouse.
Junior forward Skyler DeClue punched in numerous layups from the doorstep to generate a game-high 26 points, as the Vikings threaded passes through open seams from the high posts.
Isaiah Gallaher went 3-for-4 from the line when his back-to-back steals followed a DeClue layup, and propelled Valley to its largest advantage of 49-41 with 2:56 remaining.
Kingston (6-15) rallied behind three perimeter jumpers, and Wyatt Jessen reduced a 54-49 difference to two on his third 3-pointer of the night with 23 seconds to play.
DeClue failed to finish a 2-on-1 chance when Valley broke pressure out of a timeout. The arrow favored the Cougars on a shared rebound, but their chance for a potential buzzer-beater never materialized.
Gildebaus scored 10 of his 17 points within the opening four minutes – hitting a pair of corner triples – and freshman Matt Nelson supplied 15 points and six rebounds off the bench for Kingston.
The Cougars built two separate 8-point leads at 15-7 and 25-17 as each team had a similar strategy of powering the ball into their tallest players.
Ethan Matthews compounded a steal with an excellent forward bounce pass to Gallaher during a 6-0 spurt. Dylan Morrison countered with a runner off the glass, and Kingston led 27-23 at halftime.
Gildebaus finished a baseline drive, and Nelson posted up for a 33-30 lead. Gallaher executed a reverse layup at the opposite goal, however, and DeClue put Valley ahead for the first time while being fouled.
The Vikings carried a 38-36 edge into the fourth quarter. Andy Brakefield chipped in nine points, and Matthews made six assists in the victory.
Wyatt Jessen had 10 points, and Keith Jessen finished with eight for Kingston.
West County 64, Bismarck 30
Bismarck gradually lost steam following a promising start as the lowest seed in the MAAA tournament field, and could not prevent West County from feeding Hayden Roney inside.
The senior forward accumulated 16 field goals, entirely within six feet of the basket, and totaled 33 points with 15 rebounds for the Bulldogs in an eventual 64-30 rout.
Ryan Retzer registered 10 points with several transition layups, and West County (11-10) found its groove after going scoreless over the first 4 ½ minutes.
Dake McRaven nailed a 3-pointer following two offensive rebounds, and Roney capped a pivotal 12-0 run with three straight baskets off entry passes for a 30-17 halftime lead.
Bismarck (3-18) tumbled to a 13th consecutive defeat with a thinned roster of seven players, but not without commanding the first quarter for its duration.
Logan Dunn and Austin Droege muscled their way to the rim to score, and each recorded an interior assist on layups by Jase Campbell and Tyler Gapsch for a 12-4 lead.
The Bulldogs would mostly turn to Roney in half-court possessions from there while looking to ignite fast breaks when coaxing turnovers. He netted 16 points in the second quarter alone.
McRaven compiled six assists and Chayton Akers notched five more while guiding passes toward Roney, who opened the third with an immediate basket and foul.
Campbell answered briefly with a tough 3-point play for the Indians. Retzer punctuated an 11-0 outburst by West County with two layups after Cameron Stevens hit a putback for a 56-24 margin.
Droege paced Bismarck with 12 points and 11 rebounds for another double-double, while Campbell provided eight points plus eight rebounds.
GIRLS BRACKET
Kingston 42, Valley 20
While the history of Kingston girls basketball has often been riddled with uncertainty, an improving freshman duo may hold the keys to a brighter future.
Madison Nelson and Gracie Moussette comprised a clinching 12-0 surge that carried into the fourth quarter, and propelled the Lady Cougars past Valley 42-20.
Kingston (9-13) forced 12 turnovers after intermission, and inched closer to its first 10-win campaign since current Central coach Josh Mapes guided the squad in 2007.
Nelson finished with 15 points and four steals, and Moussette compiled 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Lady Cougars completed a four-game series sweep.
Senior Alyece Buss sank three 3-pointers in the victory, the first of which punctuated a ragged first quarter and put Kingston ahead to stay at 8-5.
Valley (7-15) has undergone significant changes to its starting five since injuries have sidelined leading offensive weapons Liz Morris and Becca Williams from the post.
The Lady Vikings managed to allow no made field goals over the first 7:49 on Wednesday, but struggled to generate much scoring luck of their own.
Nelson finished a driving scoop through contact, then set up Moussette with an interior pass to create a 17-8 halftime advantage.
Freshman center Katie Campbell picked up consecutive field goals to bring Valley within 24-16. Nelson countered by stealing an inbounds pass for an uncontested layup.
Moussette completed a 3-point play moments later, and beat the buzzer with a made 22-footer. Nelson then opened the fourth with her own triple to make it 35-16.
Campbell had seven points, and senior Emma Beers pitched in five points plus five rebounds for the Lady Vikings. Jaimi Tuttle scored twice on putbacks.
Valle Catholic 56, Bismarck 10
The Valle Catholic starters were needed only sparingly during the second half after blitzing Bismarck with an opening 21-0 scoring run.
Mallory Weiler netted consecutive transition layups to finish with a game-high 14 points, and Riley Siebert provided 12 first-half points and six rebounds in a 56-10 victory.
Valle Catholic (10-11) recorded a defensive shutout throughout the first quarter, and capped it when Siebert turned and fired a buzzer 25-footer through the cylinder for a 17-0 lead.
Eight different players contributed field goals over the next eight minutes for Valle. Reann Nickelson notched six points and four rebounds from her forward position during that span.
Hannah Fowler finished a sudden catch and curling drive, and Rachel Loida tacked on a steal and layup in the closing seconds before intermission for a 41-7 advantage.
Mia Weiler equaled Loida with seven points apiece for the Lady Warriors, who can achieve a .500 record for the first time this season on Saturday.
Bismarck (0-21) waited nearly 13 minutes to record its first field goal until Chloey Hardy connected on a 3-pointer near the top of the circle.
Brooklynn Fitzwater made four consecutive free throws during the second quarter, and Kylie Hubbs grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Indians.
