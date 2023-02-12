PARK HILLS – The boys championship game of the MAAA Tournament was abruptly suspended Saturday night following a medical scare involving a participating player.

Ste. Genevieve senior guard Ricky Hunter collapsed near his team’s bench during a timeout with 3:35 remaining in the second quarter as the Dragons trailed top seed Central 33-17.

Hunter received immediate attention and 9-1-1 was summoned. Despite staying down for several minutes, he quickly regained consciousness and eventually sat up to consume fluids while communicating.

Emergency personnel arrived and placed Hunter on a stretcher before transporting him from Sechrest Fieldhouse on the Mineral Area College campus to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

According to a report, Hunter was in a process of being discharged early Sunday. No updates on the possible resumption of the game or potential change of venue were yet known.

Multiple Ste. Genevieve players crouched in somber disbelief several feet away from Hunter, and the large crowd that gathered for the finale of the week-long event turned silent following the incident.

Players were soon sent to their respective locker rooms during the extensive delay. Officials and coaches allowed the Dragons to decide whether or not to continue the game.

“We went back there and asked them, but they were clearly not in the correct mind frame to play a basketball game,” Ste. Genevieve athletic director and tournament supervisor Dr. Jeff Nix said.

Hunter, an all-conference performer last season and the current leading scorer for Ste. Genevieve, hit an impressive left-handed scoop shot while crossing the lane less than a minute before falling ill.

Central countered with a baseline assist from Jobe Bryant to Caden Casey on the ensuing possession, which turned out to be the final play of the night.

The Rebels had already established two double-digit scorers – Bryant with 13 points and Casey with 10 – and began to assert command on the heels of a 15-2 run when the action was halted.

Ste. Genevieve hoped to repeat as tournament champions after ousting higher seeds Central and North County on back-to-back nights last season.

Numerous teams around the conference began expressing well wishes to Hunter through social media late Saturday. Several members of the Central team also stopped by the hospital.