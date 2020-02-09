BOYS BASKETBALL
Fredericktown 69, West County 53
LEADWOOD – Grant Shankle compiled 24 points and six rebounds on Saturday evening to help seventh-seeded Fredericktown reach the quarterfinals of the boys’ MAAA Tournament.
The Blackcats outscored host squad West County 24-12 during the third quarter, and unofficially shot 51 percent from the field while earning a 69-53 first-round triumph.
Andrew Starkey used his perimeter range to provide 16 points, and Nate Miller netted 15 more for Fredericktown (9-11), which carried a 34-24 halftime edge.
Cameron Stevens highlighted West County (5-15) with 14 points and a game-high seven rebounds. Cody Moore finished with 12 points, and Klayton Skiles dropped in 11.
The Blackcats will get a second shot at North County on Tuesday night after losing by two points against the Raiders last week.
West County faces Valley in the consolation bracket on Wednesday.
Potosi 68, Kingston 55
LEADWOOD – Malachi Peppers had 25 points to power eighth-seeded Potosi past Kingston 68-55 in the closest final result of the MAAA Tournament first-round on Saturday.
The Trojans (4-15) soundly created a sizable 36-13 advantage at halftime, and maintained safe distance to hold off a gradual rally by the Cougars (8-11).
Kaleb Coffman added 17 points for Potosi, which entered the fourth quarter leading 50-34 and earned a quarterfinal berth against Central on Monday.
Kyle Vandergriff and Troy Gildehaus paced Kingston with 11 points each.
Ste. Genevieve 72, Valley 35
LEADWOOD – Ste. Genevieve achieved offensive balance with five players landing in double figures, and routed Valley 72-35 during their MAAA first-round contest.
Christian Boyer and Aidan Boyer shared game-high honors with 13 points each, and the sixth-seeded Dragons (11-9) advanced to face Arcadia Valley on Tuesday at MAC.
Ricky Hunter ended with 12 points and Rudy Flieg chipped in 11. Logan Trollinger further boosted Ste. Genevieve with 10 points, and Chaytin Lea netted eight more.
The Dragons had no problems protecting their 45-22 halftime lead.
Senior guard Isaiah Gallaher tallied 10 points, and Colby Maxwell had seven for Valley (7-13).
Valle Catholic 72, Bismarck 27
LEADWOOD – Valle Catholic more than doubled Bismarck in total rebounds while limiting the young Indians to just 19 percent shooting for a 72-27 MAAA first-round win.
Carter Hoog scored a game-high 18 points for the fifth-seeded Warriors, who will draw Farmington in the quarterfinals on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Valle Catholic (14-8) cruised to a 42-10 halftime advantage, and was further propelled by 13 points and nine rebounds from sophomore Aiden Heberlie.
Kyle Gielow chipped in nine points, and Chase Dunlap corralled nine rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Jase Campbell and Trevor Politte each scored six points for Bismarck (1-16), which sees Kingston next on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fredericktown 56, Valle Catholic 33
BONNE TERRE – The Fredericktown girls made quite a turnaround in a matter of less than 48 hours, and snapped a frustrating 12-game slide on Saturday.
Senior guard Mallory Mathes notched 15 points, and the nine-seeded Lady Blackcats sank Valle Catholic 56-33 in the first round of the MAAA Tournament at North County High School.
Fredericktown (4-16) outscored the Lady Warriors 33-15 in the second half, and drained 11-of-14 free throws while reaching a quarterfinal matchup with top seed Ste. Genevieve on Monday.
Valle Catholic (9-11) won the previous head-to-head encounter by three on Thursday night, and had another promising start to the rematch with an early 13-6 lead.
But the Lady Blackcats shifted momentum and surged ahead 23-18 by intermission. Kayleigh Slinkard netted 12 points while Kyndal Dodd and Linley Rehkop had 10 apiece in the victory.
Hannah Fowler pitched in 10 points for Valle, which meets Bismarck in the consolation bracket on Wednesday at Mineral Area College, Riley Siebert and Reann Nickelson tallied six each.
West County 77, Bismarck 23
BONNE TERRE – A highly productive 32-point second quarter helped fifth-seeded West County ease past Bismarck 77-23 in the MAAA opening round.
Dori McRaven totaled a game-high 17 points, and the Lady Bulldogs (16-3) booked a quarterfinal clash with North County on Monday after those teams recently battled to overtime.
Makenzie Simily finished with 12 points while Lilly James added nine and Claire Stevens scored eight. West County built a 53-12 cushion by intermission, and made 10-of-13 free throws.
Chloey Hardy tallied 13 points to lead Bismarck (0-20).
Arcadia Valley 66, Kingston 30
BONNE TERRE – Gracee Smith compiled 25 points plus five steals, and Arcadia Valley defeated Kingston 66-30 in the MAAA tournament after shooting a superb 53 percent from the field.
Jaidyn Phelps added 12 points and Katie Whited distributed eight assists for the sixth-seeded Lady Tigers (13-7), who will challenge Farmington on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
Kirsten Day totaled 10 points with eight rebounds, and Molly Cook had six points off the AV bench.
Kingston (8-13) received its entire scoring output from two players as Madison Nelson amassed 23 points and Ashley Johnston added the other seven.
Arcadia Valley established a 34-13 lead at halftime.
Potosi 64, Valley 23
BONNE TERRE – Potosi defeated Valley for the second time this season, 64-23, to earn its spot in the MAAA tournament quarterfinal round.
The seventh-seeded Lady Trojans (10-10) will play Central in on Tuesday. Valley (7-13) has a consolation game against Kingston set for Wedesday.
No further game information was provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.